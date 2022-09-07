It’s been a huge year for Rochester-based singer-songwriter Danielle Ponder.

She made her national TV debut on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," shared the stage with Chaka Kahn at the Hollywood Bowl, toured with Amos Lee and Marcus Mumford and has been reviewed by The New York Times and Rolling Stone.

From May: Rochester singer Danielle Ponder to make national TV debut on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

And on Friday, Oct. 21, she’ll bring it home with a performance at Water Street Music Hall, 204 N. Water St. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show starts at 9.

Ticket info for Danielle Ponder show in Rochester NY

Tickets ($25.61, including a $5.61 fee) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at eventbrite.com .

Her full-length album, “Some of Us Are Brave,” comes out Sept. 16, and the video for the title track was shot in Rochester.

For more, go to danielleponder.com .

Reporter Marcia Greenwood covers general assignments. Send story tips to mgreenwo@rocheste.gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter @MarciaGreenwood.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Danielle Ponder books Water Street Music Hall show. How to get tickets