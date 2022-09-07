Former Hazlet man ordered to stay in jail pending trial over father's murder

FREEHOLD - The former Hazlet man arrested and charged with his father's murder last month will remain in Monmouth County Jail following his detention hearing Tuesday.

Ernest K. Kotey, 43, was charged with with the first-degree murder of his father, second-degree burglary and second-degree domestic violence strangulation of his 67-year-old aunt, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said.

Hazlet police responded to a home on the 300 block of Middle Road shortly after midnight on Aug. 17, where they discovered Nikoi Kotey, 77, unresponsive and bleeding on a bedroom floor, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

He was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of a brain bleed as well as injuries on one side of his face. He was pronounced dead around 5:45 p.m. that day.

Ernest Kotey had visited his father's house on Aug. 15 and verbally confronted him, the affidavit said. Afterward, Nikoi Kotey ordered his son to leave the house and not to return and also told his sister-in-law — Ernest Kotey's aunt — that he feared his son, according to the affidavit.

Ernest Kotey, who once lived in Hazlet, was living with his aunt in Maryland for the last several months after being previously accused of domestic violence against his father, according to the affidavit.

An investigation by members of the Major Crime Bureau of the Prosecutor's Office and Hazlet police concluded that Ernest Kotey fatally attacked his father after he broke into the home through the back entrance sometime around 11 p.m. on Aug. 16.

Around that time — about an hour before officers responded to the scene — Ernest Kotety's aunt heard strange noises and a loud crash from outside the house, the affidavit said. She found the younger Kotey inside, where he told her, "next time I come knocking, you should open the door."

She followed him upstairs to his father's room, where she saw Kotey pull his father, unresponsive, off the bed, according to the affidavit.

She went back downstairs and Kotey followed her, where he attacked her by grabbing her throat, taking her cellphone when she tried to call police, the affidavit said. He then went back upstairs, and his aunt told police she heard him order his father to get up, followed by sounds of punching and slapping.

His aunt then escaped to a neighbor's house where she had them call 911, the affidavit said, telling them Kotey was going to kill his father.

Responding officers found a glass panel on the rear door had been broken, allowing access to the inside door handle, the affidavit said, and several screens from the first floor windows had been removed.

State Superior Court Judge Jill O'Malley presides over this case, and Kotey's first court date is set for Sept. 26 at state Superior Court in Monmouth County.

