ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazlet, NJ

Former Hazlet man ordered to stay in jail pending trial over father's murder

By Jenna Calderón, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EzwSH_0hlAqs2b00

FREEHOLD - The former Hazlet man arrested and charged with his father's murder last month will remain in Monmouth County Jail following his detention hearing Tuesday.

Ernest K. Kotey, 43, was charged with with the first-degree murder of his father, second-degree burglary and second-degree domestic violence strangulation of his 67-year-old aunt, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said.

Hazlet police responded to a home on the 300 block of Middle Road shortly after midnight on Aug. 17, where they discovered Nikoi Kotey, 77, unresponsive and bleeding on a bedroom floor, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

He was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of a brain bleed as well as injuries on one side of his face. He was pronounced dead around 5:45 p.m. that day.

Another major crime:Matawan man accused of killing father, gruesome web search agrees to stay in jail

Ernest Kotey had visited his father's house on Aug. 15 and verbally confronted him, the affidavit said. Afterward, Nikoi Kotey ordered his son to leave the house and not to return and also told his sister-in-law — Ernest Kotey's aunt — that he feared his son, according to the affidavit.

Ernest Kotey, who once lived in Hazlet, was living with his aunt in Maryland for the last several months after being previously accused of domestic violence against his father, according to the affidavit.

An investigation by members of the Major Crime Bureau of the Prosecutor's Office and Hazlet police concluded that Ernest Kotey fatally attacked his father after he broke into the home through the back entrance sometime around 11 p.m. on Aug. 16.

Around that time — about an hour before officers responded to the scene — Ernest Kotety's aunt heard strange noises and a loud crash from outside the house, the affidavit said. She found the younger Kotey inside, where he told her, "next time I come knocking, you should open the door."

What's Going There?New discount supermarket aims to replace old Hazlet Aldi

She followed him upstairs to his father's room, where she saw Kotey pull his father, unresponsive, off the bed, according to the affidavit.

She went back downstairs and Kotey followed her, where he attacked her by grabbing her throat, taking her cellphone when she tried to call police, the affidavit said. He then went back upstairs, and his aunt told police she heard him order his father to get up, followed by sounds of punching and slapping.

His aunt then escaped to a neighbor's house where she had them call 911, the affidavit said, telling them Kotey was going to kill his father.

Hazlet:How 'blinker signs' could save lives as pedestrian deaths climb

Responding officers found a glass panel on the rear door had been broken, allowing access to the inside door handle, the affidavit said, and several screens from the first floor windows had been removed.

State Superior Court Judge Jill O'Malley presides over this case, and Kotey's first court date is set for Sept. 26 at state Superior Court in Monmouth County.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: FORMER COP SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

A former Aberdeen Township police officer has been sentenced to nearly a year in jail for tampering with evidence on two separate occasions last year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. The defendant, 35-year-old Philip M. Santiago, was sentenced by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Jill O’Malley to...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Hazlet, NJ
City
Neptune Township, NJ
City
Freehold Township, NJ
State
Maryland State
Monmouth County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Matawan, NJ
Hazlet, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Monmouth County, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Couple in their 60s found dead in murder-suicide at Marlboro, N.J., home, investigators say

A husband and wife found dead in their Marlboro home earlier this week died as a result of a murder-suicide, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Officers from the Marlboro Township Police Department were called to the Albermarle Drive at 2:24 p.m. on Tuesday after they were requested to do a welfare check there, the office said. When they arrived, they found 68-year-old Priscilla Badua and her husband, Felino Badua, Jr., 66, dead inside.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

30-Year-Old NJ Cold Case Leads To Alleged Killer Who Has Since Died

A 30-year cold case investigation has led to identifying the alleged killer, who has since died, authorities said. The multi-agency probe "conclusively identified John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat Township, as the individual responsible for the murder of Deborah 'Debbie' Ann Bloomquist, 30, of Ocean Township (Monmouth County), in Barnegat in 1991," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Domestic Violence#Police#Cincinnati#Violent Crime#The Major Crime Bureau Of
ocscanner.news

HAZLET: DID YOU WITNESS A WOMAN PUSHING A BABY STROLLER GET STRUCK BY CAR?

Today 09/08/2022 at approximately 12:01 pm, officers responded to State Highway 36 south between Laurel Avenue and Palmer Avenue, for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle. First responding officers’ determined that a female pushing her young child in a stroller was struck by a vehicle. Both patients were quickly transported to Bayshore Hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time. The crash remains under investigation by the Hazlet Township Police Department, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and The Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team. Anyone who may have witnessed this collision, or has any information about it is urged to contact the Hazlet Police Department Detective Division at 732-264-1705.
HAZLET, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocscanner.news

SEASIDE HEIGHTS: STREET FIGHT WITH BRASS KNUCKLES??

Emergency personnel are heading to the 200 block of Dumont for a street fight with multiple individuals. Caller advises the assailants are intoxicated and there are brass knuckles involved in the fight. When police arrived on scene it was unfounded and declared it a false call. Rate:. PreviousSEASIDE: SUSPICIOUS MALE...
DUMONT, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy