Jewelry shop, GNC and dental office among new businesses in Monmouth, Ocean counties

A jewelry store opening its second location and a new GNC shop are among the new businesses popping up in storefronts around Monmouth and Ocean counties.

Blaine's Jewelry Box has signed a lease to open a 1,200-square-foot store at Wall Towne Center on Route 34 in Wall, its second location. The full-service jeweler has had a store in Brick since 1993.

The store sells a wide selection of jewelry, from custom handmade pieces to sterling silver items along with fine, vintage and estate jewelry.

"An established locally owned business — with a loyal clientele — this newest addition will even further enhance Wall Towne Center's 'destination' appeal for shoppers," said Kendal Hand-Freda, leasing representative for Levin Management Corp., the center's leasing and management agent, in a statement.

GNC, the vitamins and supplements retailer, has signed a lease for a 1,400-square-foot store at Hooper Commons shopping center in Toms River, joining retailers like DSW, Michael's and Dollar Tree. Shane Wierks and Alan Walker, both of Jeffery Realty, represented GNC in the lease transaction. Joe Dougherty of Metro Commercial represented Hooper Commons.

Aspen Dental will move into the former Cerlione’s Lawn & Garden Equipment store on Route 35 at Hazlet Avenue in Hazlet.

Recently, the township's Land Use Board approved a request by Hazlet Route 35 Developers LLC to build a small addition to the building and put up a 20-foot pylon sign to advertise Aspen Dental and Pep Boys, which is next door on Hazlet Avenue. The building also will be renovated for a dental office.

In Jackson, RWJ Barnabas is leasing 4,100 square feet at Jackson Plaza on North County Line Road, taking a space that was previously a Mattress Firm store, according to Steve Nussbaum of Pasbjerg Development Co. in Springfield.

A spokesperson for Monmouth Medical Center said the space will be a primary care office with multiple physicians.

"To help our growing and diverse communities lead healthier lives, it’s important for us to provide access to high-quality health care services in the community, when and where they are needed," spokesperson Elizabeth Brennan said.

Next door to the RWJ Barnabas offices, Jag-One Physical Therapy is leasing a 2,200-square-foot space, Nussbaum said. The operation joins ShopRite, the center's main anchor, along with Advance Auto Parts, an AT&T store and other tenants.

David P. Willis, an award-winning business writer, has covered business and consumer news at the Asbury Park Press for more than 20 years. He writes APP.com's What's Going There column and can be reached at dwillis@gannettnj.com. Join his What's Going There page on Facebook for updates.