ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Jewelry shop, GNC and dental office among new businesses in Monmouth, Ocean counties

By David P. Willis, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EqNfk_0hlAqpOQ00

A jewelry store opening its second location and a new GNC shop are among the new businesses popping up in storefronts around Monmouth and Ocean counties.

Blaine's Jewelry Box has signed a lease to open a 1,200-square-foot store at Wall Towne Center on Route 34 in Wall, its second location. The full-service jeweler has had a store in Brick since 1993.

The store sells a wide selection of jewelry, from custom handmade pieces to sterling silver items along with fine, vintage and estate jewelry.

"An established locally owned business — with a loyal clientele — this newest addition will even further enhance Wall Towne Center's 'destination' appeal for shoppers," said Kendal Hand-Freda, leasing representative for Levin Management Corp., the center's leasing and management agent, in a statement.

GNC, the vitamins and supplements retailer, has signed a lease for a 1,400-square-foot store at Hooper Commons shopping center in Toms River, joining retailers like DSW, Michael's and Dollar Tree. Shane Wierks and Alan Walker, both of Jeffery Realty, represented GNC in the lease transaction. Joe Dougherty of Metro Commercial represented Hooper Commons.

Where's the bus stop?Hundreds of NJ Transit stops left unmarked in Monmouth, Ocean

Aspen Dental will move into the former Cerlione’s Lawn & Garden Equipment store on Route 35 at Hazlet Avenue in Hazlet.

Recently, the township's Land Use Board approved a request by Hazlet Route 35 Developers LLC to build a small addition to the building and put up a 20-foot pylon sign to advertise Aspen Dental and Pep Boys, which is next door on Hazlet Avenue. The building also will be renovated for a dental office.

In Jackson, RWJ Barnabas is leasing 4,100 square feet at Jackson Plaza on North County Line Road, taking a space that was previously a Mattress Firm store, according to Steve Nussbaum of Pasbjerg Development Co. in Springfield.

What's Going There?New discount supermarket aims to replace old Hazlet Aldi

Not the only RWJ Barnabas facility:Dead Golden Corral restaurant in Freehold Township getting entirely new use

A spokesperson for Monmouth Medical Center said the space will be a primary care office with multiple physicians.

"To help our growing and diverse communities lead healthier lives, it’s important for us to provide access to high-quality health care services in the community, when and where they are needed," spokesperson Elizabeth Brennan said.

Next door to the RWJ Barnabas offices, Jag-One Physical Therapy is leasing a 2,200-square-foot space, Nussbaum said. The operation joins ShopRite, the center's main anchor, along with Advance Auto Parts, an AT&T store and other tenants.

David P. Willis, an award-winning business writer, has covered business and consumer news at the Asbury Park Press for more than 20 years. He writes APP.com's What's Going There column and can be reached at dwillis@gannettnj.com. Join his What's Going There page on Facebook for updates.

Comments / 0

Related
biteofthebest.com

Eating at the Shore, Long Branch, NJ

Long Branch has been our summer go-to place when heading to the shore for a day or longer stay. It’s about an hour and a half drive on weekdays to the white sand beach. Since we like eating outside in Pier Village, we frequent the same places along the boardwalk. We’re there more for the view of the Atlantic than the food.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Metuchen, NJ to get new specialty dessert shop

Well, it’s not new exactly, but it’s in a new location and they’re having a grand re-opening on Sep. 17; the new location is at 50 Pearl St. in Metuchen. The store is called AwesomeYo’s kitchen, and while cakes and baked goods are their calling card, they also feature Indonesian breakfast and lunch items, as well as bubble tea.
METUCHEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Business
Ocean County, NJ
Government
Ocean County, NJ
Business
Monmouth County, NJ
Government
City
Springfield Township, NJ
City
Freehold Township, NJ
City
Ocean Township, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
94.5 PST

This Popular Spot Has Been Named Best Breakfast Restaurant in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolutely best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Dougherty
Daily Voice

DWI Checkpoint Set For Saturday On Jersey Shore

Be forewarned that there will be a sobriety checkpoint set up in Ocean County late Saturday, Sept. 10, according to county Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, in conjunction with the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department and Point Pleasant Beach Police Department, will be conducting the DWI/DUI checkpoint between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday, on Route 35 South in Point Pleasant Beach.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj Transit#Gnc#Estate Jewelry#Aspen Dental#Business Industry#Linus Business#Brick#Levin Management Corp#Dollar Tree#Nj#Cerlione#Lawn Garden Equipment#Land Use Board#Hazlet Route 35#Llc
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Treasure Hunter Finds Lost Riches

OCEAN COUNTY – Matt St. Germain admitted he sometimes feels like a big kid when he’s searching for lost riches. “It reminds me of when I was younger and watched movies like The Goonies,” shared St. Germain, 45, of Manchester. “I feel like I’m playing a part in the Goonies and out looking for pirate treasure.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: POLICE FOLLOW THE SCENT ……

Police and fire department were attempting to track the source of a very intense burning smell behind the Shop Rite at Rts 37 and 166. They searched the wooded area up and down the parkway from 81 to 83 as well as buildings in the area but could not locate a source. Our reporter on scene confirmed the smell was extremely strong.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: FALL DATES FOR HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE PROGRAM

TOMS RIVER – The Ocean County Department of Solid Waste Management has announced the fall dates for the 2022 schedule of Ocean County’s Household Hazardous Waste program. The program is open to all residents of Ocean County, but businesses and institutions are not eligible. Pre-registration is required, and can be done online at http://www.co.ocean.nj.us/recycle, or by calling 732-506-5047, if preferred. Proof of residency will also be required.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Payment Deal Paves Way For Sports Complex In Brick

BRICK – If not for a new financial agreement with the developer of a planned sports dome in town, the facility might not have been built. During the August 23 council meeting, the governing body voted for an introduced ordinance that established a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with LCP Sports II Urban Renewal LLC.
BRICK, NJ
centraljersey.com

Monmouth County News Briefs, Sept. 7

After a thorough review of fuel consumption statistics and consultation with the Legislative Budget and Finance Officer, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury announced on Aug. 29 that New Jersey’s gas tax rate will decrease by 1 cent per gallon beginning Oct. 1 to comport with the 2016 law that requires a steady stream of revenue to support the state’s Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) program, according to a press release.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy