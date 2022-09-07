Giving back: Neptune lieutenant embraces community policing spirit

NEPTUNE - Lt. Gregory T. Washington graduated from Neptune Township High School in 2001. Now, two decades later, he is a police officer focused on serving the same community where he grew up.

In July, Police Chief Larry Fisher told residents he has a community-based vision for the Neptune Police Department, which includes increasing communication between officers and residents. He referred to himself as a community officer who grew up in the community.

Washington, who was promoted to lieutenant on Aug. 22, is part of that effort.

"It means I am in a position of leadership where I can really promote the community policing aspect of the job and where I can ultimately be in a position where people will see, no matter where you come from, it is possible, success is possible. I come from a part of Neptune where the odds were stacked against me. It is amazing to show we can do more," Washington said.

Before joining the police department, Washington worked in construction and then attended The College of New Jersey. Later he decided to pursue a career in law enforcement and has been with the department for 16 years. A former wrestler in high school and in college, Washington volunteered as a coach for about 11 years.

He credits wrestling with helping him find himself.

"When I started wrestling, it kind of segued my life to really want to do more for myself and gave me that belief that I am better than certain things that I was exposed to as a kid. A lot of my peers took the left route, and I went the other way," Washington said.

He recalled having to write a report on someone in a managerial position while he was in school, and he chose then-Sgt. Fisher. That sparked his decision to pursue police work.

"I love my community. I love volunteering here. Why not get paid to be amongst people and talk to kids? It was a win-win. That is when I decided to apply to become a cop," Washington said, adding, "My community gave so much to me growing up and I just believe it is my job to give back."

