In a win for gun control advocates, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express plan to start separately categorizing sales at gun stores
The decision comes after the International Organization for Standardization, a Geneva-based nonprofit, approved the creation of a merchant code for gun retailers.
China plans three missions to the Moon after discovering a new lunar mineral that may be a future energy source
The mineral, Changesite-(Y), was found in samples obtained by China's space exploration in 2020 and could prove to be a source of energy.
Biden's Commerce secretary spoke on an AI committee while her husband held stocks in AI. It isn't illegal, but it could pose an ethical problem in the future, government watchdog expert says.
Secretary Raimondo's presence on the committee could constitute a "conflict of interest," a former Office of Government Ethics director said.
Spanish residents are limiting heating and boiling kettles to shower as the country struggles with reduced Russian gas supply
People in Spain say they are limiting their heating, cooking, and showering to cope with soaring energy bills in the country.
Meet a single dad with $200,000 in student debt who isn't eligible for Biden's loan forgiveness: The income cap 'is definitely an oversight.'
Biden capped his student-loan forgiveness to only include borrowers making under $125,000 a year. Alex, a single dad with $200,000 in student debt, makes just over the income cap. He said he could have really benefitted from the relief and is disappointed he can't qualify. President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness...
Get ready for blackouts from London to LA, as the global energy crisis overwhelms grids and sends energy prices skyrocketing
In California, a record heat wave threatens rolling blackouts. Britons' energy costs have nearly doubled. There aren't many quick solutions.
NRA slams credit card company code to track purchases at US gun shops, claiming it's 'creating a national registry of gun owners'
The decision by Visa, MasterCard and American Express follows pressure from gun-control activists to more easily identify firearm sales.
