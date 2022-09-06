ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Krugman
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Meet a single dad with $200,000 in student debt who isn't eligible for Biden's loan forgiveness: The income cap 'is definitely an oversight.'

Biden capped his student-loan forgiveness to only include borrowers making under $125,000 a year. Alex, a single dad with $200,000 in student debt, makes just over the income cap. He said he could have really benefitted from the relief and is disappointed he can't qualify. President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy