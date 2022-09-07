Forecast: Warm day, stormy afternoon

A sea breeze from the Gulf will stir up scattered showers and thunderstorms along the coast, from I-75 towards the beaches, through the early ad mid-afternoon. As the afternoon progresses, those storms will make way further inland and collide with the Atlantic sea breeze. It is likely we will see some outflow boundaries this evening that could possibly bring a few of those storms back towards the Gulf.

Highs today will be warm again but not quite a record high. Therefore, we will likely break out record high streak and not make it four for four. Our record today is a bit higher at 97°F and since showers could move in earlier it will limit our peak heat of the day.

Rain chances and cloudiness will be higher for Thursday and Friday as a trough pushes into the Gulf and begins to stall. Moisture available in the atmosphere will rise and with on shore flow, we will likely see storms through the day including the early hours too.