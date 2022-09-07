Read full article on original website
My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
KMPH.com
Farmers market canceled in Clovis due to heat
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — As the high temperatures continue, forcing yet another event to cancel its plans. The well-known Farmers Market in Old Town Clovis that usually sets up Friday nights has been called off. The Business Organization of Old Town Clovis says the decision was made for the...
KMPH.com
Festive Friday, 9/9/22 - The Mr. Oud Jr. Trio
The local Armenian band, The Mr. Oud Jr. Trio, performed in Great Day's Studio B for Festive Friday on Sept. 9, 2022. You can see the band performing live at the Armenian Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24th at St. Paul Armenian Church in Fresno.
KMPH.com
Man with gun briefly puts school on lockdown in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno school was temporarily put on lockdown after police were called to look for a man in the area said to have a gun. The Fresno Police Department was called to the area of Safford and Thomas Avenues around 11:00 a.m. for reports of a man walking around with a gun.
KMPH.com
Madera District Fair underway through Sunday, free on opening day
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera District Fair kicks off its four-day run Thursday afternoon at 5. Thursday is Valley Children's Healthcare Day and entry is free for all ages. This year's fair will have all your favorite fair food on sale from local service clubs and vendors. In...
KMPH.com
Update: Fork Fire burning in Madera County destroys 26 structures
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — The Fork Fire burning in the North Fork area in Eastern Madera County is now 819 acres and 50% contained as of Saturday morning. According to CALFIRE, the fire has destroyed 26 structures and 13 outbuildings. One injury has been reported. The fire broke out...
KMPH.com
3 left injured following shooting in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Three people were sent to the hospital following a shooting in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department was called to the 600 block of N 4th Street shortly after midnight Thursday morning. When they arrived, a 35-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
KMPH.com
Caught on video: Woman attacks others at Taco Truck in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was caught on video attacking Food Truck workers and customers with a large stick Friday night in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department responded around 9:45 p.m. Friday night to the corner of Shields and West Avenues for reports of a physical disturbance. When...
KMPH.com
Vehicle found of missing Madera County woman in Mariposa County
MARIPOSA, Calif. — A vehicle belonging to a missing Madera County woman has been found in Mariposa County. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office says they located the vehicle registered to 57-year-old Wendy Pullins from Ahwahnee who was last seen in June. Pullins was driving a red Jeep Cherokee,...
KMPH.com
Missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes last seen 1 month ago
SELMA, Calif. — On Wednesday marks the one-month anniversary when Jolissa Fuentes from Selma was last seen. FOX26 has continuously reported on any updates or development. Family: "We will continue to search, we will not stop searching until we find her" This missing person case has gained much attention...
KMPH.com
SCAM ALERT: Phony caller posing to be with the Fresno Superior Court
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A phony caller is now pretending to be with the Fresno Superior Court and asking for money. According to the court, several people have received the call and are being accused of missing their jury summons. [REALTED] Scammers steal $34,000 from Tulare woman's Wells Fargo...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Antonio Almazan
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted Antonio Almazan. Antonio Almanzan is Wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony DUI. 30-year-old Almazan is 5' 11" tall, 180 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Antonio Almazan is hiding, call Crime Stoppers...
KMPH.com
FNR Report: Madera South vs. Madera
Friday Night Rivals will hit 99 north for a showdown in Madera. FOX26 sports reporter Vanessa Romo has a look at how the Coyotes hope to stop the Stallions.
KMPH.com
Reserve your tickets for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News is proud to partner with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital again to bring you the Dream Home Giveaway. De Young Properties built the home in the DYP Crown Point Community in the area of Dakota and Armstrong Avenues in Fresno. The 2-story home...
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Semi-truck driver wanted after hit and run in Kerman
KERMAN, Calif. — A semi-truck caught on camera ramming into the back of a car in Kerman and taking off has the other driver wanting answers. Vanessa Hernandez was on her way to work on Saturday, Sept. 3, when the driver of the semi seems to of ran out of patience and rammed into her vehicle.
KMPH.com
Fresno St takes on Oregon St in rare home game vs. Pac-12
Oregon State (1-0) will be at Fresno State (1-0), on Saturday, Sept. 10th at 7:30 p.m. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Fresno State is picked to win by 1 1/2 points. Series record: Fresno State leads 8-5. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. The Beavers seek their first 2-0 start since 2014 when...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Lamar Antione Renfro
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Lamar Antione Renfro. Lamar Renfro is Wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 31-year-old Renfro is 6' 2" tall, 205 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Lamar Renfro is hiding,...
KMPH.com
Scammers steal $34,000 from Tulare woman's Wells Fargo bank account
Tulare, Calif. — Scammers continue to target Wells Fargo customers. One customer says she got scammed more than $34,000 from her bank account on Wednesday. When she dialed Well Fargo's fraud department, she says they told her there was nothing they could do for her. FOX26 News reached out...
