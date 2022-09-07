Read full article on original website
Alicia Battistelli’s 3 goals help Palmyra down Central Dauphin in Cougar Classic field hockey tourney title game
Alicia Battistelli scored three goals Saturday to help Palmyra defeat Central Dauphin 8-0 in the title game of the Cougar Classic field hockey tournament.
Penn Manor girls soccer scores double-overtime win against Mechanicsburg
Carly Keene booted home a goal at the 8:50 mark in the second overtime Saturday to lead Penn Manor past Mechanicsburg, 2-1. Lily Rineer had the other goal for Penn Manor. Alayna Williams had Mechanicsburg’s goal off an assist from Lena Rudy.
Susquenita field hockey team begins season with dominating win
Susquenita field hockey is off to a great start. With their opening game against Middletown in the books, the Blackhawks go into their season 1-0. Dominating over Middletown, Susquenita won 8-0 after a hard-fought game on both offense and defense.
West Perry field hockey team opens season with win over Central Dauphin East
West Perry field hockey completed the trifecta of Perry County field hockey wins last week. Trying to fit in games before the Perry County Tournament, the Mustangs, as well as Susquenita and Greenwood, recorded wins for the beginning of the season. After a solid effort put up by both teams,...
Photos: Josh Rudy, Logan Lentz led Elizabethtown past Ty Millhimes, Lower Dauphin
Josh Rudy’s big night Friday spoiled a brilliant showing by Lower Dauphin’s Ty Millhimes, and helped carry Elizabethtown to a 41-28 win over the Falcons. Rudy finished with 339 yards — 268 on 21-of-24 passing, 71 rushing — and two touchdowns. Logan Lentz added 155 yards and three touchdowns.
Caleb Fox’s two touchdowns and Dallastown’s defensive efforts outlast Hershey
DALLASTOWN— Levi Murphy was determined to get his first win as Dallastown’s new football coach heading into Friday night’s matchup against Hershey. Both his team and the visiting Trojans were 0-2 heading into the contest, but from the outset it looked like Murphy and his crew just wanted it a heckuva lot more than the visiting Trojans.
West Perry boys’ soccer team wins big over Mifflin County
West Perry boys’ soccer team had a good start to the season on Sept. 1. Scoring three goals in the first half and two in the second, West Perry breezed by Mifflin County 5-1. The Mustangs dominated in the first half, keeping Mifflin County away from the goal for...
Cumberland Valley separates in second half, stays perfect with win over Spring-Ford
Credit Spring-Ford with putting up a fight, scrapping through two and a half quarters, and then rallying at the end in Friday night’s game against Cumberland Valley.
Colton Hoffman’s big night on the ground leads Red Land past Mechanicsburg
The Red Land Patriots found something that worked in the fourth quarter Friday and didn’t let it go. Junior RB Colton Hoffman ran the ball 13 out of 14 plays in the period, including a 3-yard run with 7:50 left to give the Patriots a 16-15 victory over the Mechanicsburg Wildcats.
Dee Cubb, Jayden Jones lead West Perry girls soccer past Juniata
Dee Chubb and Jayden Jones combined to lead West Perry to a 2-1 girls soccer win over Juniata Saturday. Chubb and Molly Shull each had an assist for the Mustangs in the win.
Garrett Bartlow’s 2 goals help West Perry boys soccer beat Bermudian Springs
Garrett Bartlow scored two goals Saturday to help lead West Perry to a 3-0 boys soccer win against Bermudian Springs.
Wyomissing wing-T attack too much in 35-14 win over Trinity
Trinity head coach Jordan Hill knows that Wyomissing hasn’t made back-to-back 3A state title games by accident. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Scenes from hard-fought Palmyra vs Hershey boys soccer match
Palmyra hosted a tenacious Hershey team in boys soccer action at Palmyra, Pa., Sept. 8, 2022. Palmyra never trailed and Hershey never gave up with a scoring opportunity in the closing seconds as Palmyra prevailed 2-1. Undefeated Palmyra plays host to Susquehannock Saturday morning, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m.
West Perry girls’ soccer team works to rebuild after 0-2 start
The Mustang girls’ soccer team had a lot to do before the season started. After losing the majority of its team, West Perry had to fill multiple holes around not too many veterans. Finishing the week 0-2, the Mustangs still have some adjustments to make. The first game was...
York High wins a wild one, denies Carlisle a 3-0 start with last-second touchdown
YORK – A resounding 3-0 start to the football season was there for Carlisle to take Friday at Smalls Field. But this proving ground is where guys like Jaheim White and Sam Stoner are at their best. And it was just good enough to overtake a gutsy performance by the Thundering Herd.
Marcus Quaker, Trent Herrera, defense lead West Perry to 24-0 win at Juniata
Marcus Quaker was good Friday and Trent Herrera was, too, and that is becoming a trend for West Perry. So is winning ball games.
Susquenita girls’ soccer team has a split week
Susquenita girls’ soccer had a promising opening game last week, followed by an unfortunate loss. The first game against Susquehanna was on Aug. 29, and the Blackhawks looked good. In the first half, Susquenita got three goals, and then added two more for security in the second half.
Cathleen Mooney’s penalty kick in sudden-overtime period lifts Bishop McDevitt past Carlisle
CARLISLE— Bishop McDevitt entered Saturday morning’s game against Carlisle with a four-game winning streak and only allowed one goal on the season. But the Thundering Herd gave the Crusaders a run for their money and decided that they weren’t backing down easily at all, because they were able to score two goals in the first half which was an intense back-and-forth contest.
Mid-Penn High School Football Scores: Live Updates from games played Friday (9/9/22)
Another exciting week of high school football is upon us here in Pennsylvania. The second week of the regular season gets underway tonight with some big games involving Mid-Penn teams. Follow along with the live scoreboard below. Scores are user-generated and offered through ScoreStream. See a score that’s wrong? Don’t...
Hayden Johnson’s last-second touchdown pass helps Manheim Township upset Harrisburg
HARRISBURG – Manheim Central junior quarterback Hayden Johnson remained calm and poised with a daunting task staring him in the face. Johnson and the Blue Streaks were 14 yards from paydirt and a come-from-behind, game-winning score against Harrisburg. The clock read 25 seconds to play with Manheim Township out...
