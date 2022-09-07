DALLASTOWN— Levi Murphy was determined to get his first win as Dallastown’s new football coach heading into Friday night’s matchup against Hershey. Both his team and the visiting Trojans were 0-2 heading into the contest, but from the outset it looked like Murphy and his crew just wanted it a heckuva lot more than the visiting Trojans.

DALLASTOWN, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO