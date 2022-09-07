Read full article on original website
2023 Ford Super Duty To Get New 6.8-liter V8: Report
Ford is putting the finishing touches on the new Super Duty truck, which is scheduled to debut this fall. It won’t be a completely new product and will share many components and technologies with the outgoing truck, including some of its powertrains. However, it seems that a new mill will be added to the lineup, according to a recent report.
2023 Chrysler 300 Arrives With Subtle Updates
The second-generation Chrysler 300 first saw the light of day 12 years ago and has soldiered on largely unchanged, save for a few updates here and there. Even though rumors suggested it would be long gone by 2023, the old-timer is showing no signs of slowing down. To keep it competitive in a dwindling segment, Chrysler has bestowed a few updates upon the sedan.
KTM X-Bow GT-XR Debuts: Road-Legal Track Toy With Canopy And Audi Power
Following numerous spy shots, KTM is introducing the X-Bow GT-XR to serve as a road-going equivalent of its GT2 racer. Developed with a Batmobile-worthy canopy, the track-focused machine with a license plate is touted as being the "most uncompromising super sports car for the street." The low-slung coupe is the culmination of the X-Bow history, which started all the way back in 2008. Its backbone is represented by a full carbon fiber monocoque.
Ford BlueCruise Gets Hands-Free Lane-Change Capability
Ford debuted its BlueCruise driver-assist system in 2021 on select vehicles, and now version 1.2 is in the mix. It's a notable upgrade, because it adds the capability of hands-free lane changes. It's one of a select few systems currently available that officially advertises such hands-off functionality, and it's also coming to Lincoln's version of the system, called ActiveGlide.
GM unveils $30,000 electric SUV that will be one of the cheapest EVs available
General Motors revealed a new electric SUV Thursday that the automaker expects will be the cheapest compact electric SUV on the market when it goes into product in about a year. The Chevrolet Equinox EV will have a starting price around $30,000 which, at any rate, will make it among the cheapest electric vehicles of any sort.
2023 Dodge Charger, Challenger Scat Pack Swinger Join "Last Call" Models
Up to now, Dodge has released its Last Call special edition Challenger and Charger models individually. The latest reveal includes both muscle machines, though they will be sharing one moniker. Say hello to the 2023 Charger and Challenger Scat Pack Swinger. Mopar fans will almost certainly recognize the name. The...
Chrysler’s Making a Performance Car Again After Almost a Decade
ChryslerA Stellantis spokesman says an "extremely limited production" vehicle from Chrysler is on its way soon.
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New Ford Mustang Teaser Highlights Sound Of Running Through The Gears
Ford isn't letting up with releasing teasers of the next-gen Mustang ahead of its debut on September 14. The audio clip starts with the engine reaching high revs and then dropping down through the gears. The sound suggests the car is on a track or possibly downshifting when slowing down to take a corner.
Most Expensive 2023 Toyota GR Supra Manual Costs $64,534
When the A90 Toyota Supra debuted a few years back, enthusiasts lamented the lack of a manual transmission. That's been rectified for 2023, with a six-speed stick now available in the six-cylinder model. The GR Supra 3.0 has a starting MSRP of $52,500, but with delivery charges and a mandatory Safety & Technology package added in, the manual starts at $56,215. How high does the sticker price get with all options included?
BMW M5 Touring E61 Hits 205 MPH With Ease In Top Speed Run
The BMW M5 in all its generations is a rocket on wheels. We are seriously uncertain about which our favorite generation of the performance vehicle is but we know for sure the E61 family is among the best vehicles ever created. We love to see it in action and today we are happy to share a new video with the mighty M5 E61.
Toyota Has Made A Turbocharged GR86 But You Can't Buy It (Yet)
One of the last bastions of affordable performance, the GR86 entered its second generation last year with a bigger engine bringing slightly more power. However, many enthusiasts still believe Toyota should've slapped a turbocharger to significantly hike output and unlock the full potential of the sports car's platform. Well, the Gazoo Racing-branded coupe has now been blessed with forced induction, but don't get too excited just yet.
Ferrari SF90 Stradale Faces Nissan GT-R In Street-Style Drag Race
Big deal, just another drag racing video with two supercars, right? Yeah, that's not quite the case with this new clip from the Wheels YouTube channel. As we often see from this YouTuber, the action takes place at Mission Raceway Park near Vancouver. But you won't see staging lights, green lights, timing lights, or any lights for this run. That is, save for the lights on the cars.
2023 BMW M2 Teased Ahead Of October 11 Official Debut
Next month will mark the beginning of the end for BMW M's cars powered solely by combustion engines as the new M2 (G87) will be the final model from the performance division to do away with electrification. Teased extensively in recent months, the sports coupe has returned in a new official preview depicting a high-end version with M Performance Parts. Notable upgrades include the rear wing, center-mounted exhaust tips, and bronze 1000M wheels.
Mercedes GLA-Class Facelift Spied Lapping The Nurburgring
The Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class has a refresh in the works. The example in these photos gets a workout around the Nürburgring for some testing. As the camouflage indicates, Mercedes is not making significant changes to the revised GLA. The design revisions consist of an updated grille and new taillights. The small tweaks are allegedly because the automaker is preparing for a new generation of the little crossover riding on the MMA platform, rather than the current MFA underpinnings. It doesn't make financial sense to make a big investment into a vehicle that has bigger changes on the horizon.
Ferrari SF90 Versione Speciale Spied Testing With Aero Upgrades
The Ferrari SF90 Versione Speciale will take the already quick supercar and will add even more performance. These new spy shots catch the vehicle under development at the Nürburgring. It's odd to see a vehicle testing while wearing sponsor stickers. Ferrari might be using them to make people think...
2024 BMW 5 Series To Drop V8 Engine, Only The M5 Will Have It: Report
Having facelifted the 3 Series and introduced the next-generation 7 Series, BMW is now hard at work putting the finishing touches on its other core sedan – the 5 Series. Set to debut early next year, the eighth generation could be the first since the E28 of the 1980s to come without a V8, at least in the non-M guise. Our friends at BMWBLOG claim the M550i xDrive will be discontinued, therefore taking away with it the twin-turbo 4.4-liter engine.
2022 Toyota Tundra Crew Cab Scores Top Safety Pick+ Award From IIHS
The 2022 Toyota Tundra with the four-door crew cab body earns a Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The 2022 Tundra gets Good ratings in all of the IIHS' crash tests, which is the agency's top score. Gallery: 2022 Toyota Tundra IIHS Crashtest. The LED...
Zeva’s new design Z2 still flies like ‘Superman,’ but more efficiently
Zeva Aero, a designer and manufacturer of personal air vehicles based in the U.S., has launched its newest prototype aircraft, the Z2. The company first designed and created a sub-scale prototype called Zero (Zero-emissions Electric Vertical Aircraft) with the ultimate goal of creating a full-sized production aircraft to provide alternative options to people for their daily commute. It was designed from the ground up to compete in Boeing's GoFly competition. The company plans to go to market with vehicles that are not limited by the extreme requirements of the GoFly rules.
2023 BMW M4 CSL Acceleration Test Shows Claimed Stats In Action
BMW M is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and with that milestone comes the esteem of the CSL monicker that made its debut a year after the M division's birth. And while there were four BMW M CSL prototypes that never made the cut, the third one was just unveiled this year in the form of the BMW M4 CSL. It's the fastest series-production BMW ever to lap the Nürburgring's Nordschleife circuit, taking just 7:20.2 to complete a lap. This is all thanks to the performance improvements applied by the iconic motorsports division, giving us the most hardcore M car yet.
