Bishop McDevitt routs La Salle as Jeff Weachter picks up win No. 250
Bishop McDevitt vs Lasalle College — In football, things can change from game-to-game, week-to-week, or year-to-year. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Cumberland Valley separates in second half, stays perfect with win over Spring-Ford
Credit Spring-Ford with putting up a fight, scrapping through two and a half quarters, and then rallying at the end in Friday night’s game against Cumberland Valley.
Wyomissing wing-T attack too much in 35-14 win over Trinity
Trinity head coach Jordan Hill knows that Wyomissing hasn’t made back-to-back 3A state title games by accident. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Cathleen Mooney’s penalty kick in sudden-overtime period lifts Bishop McDevitt past Carlisle
CARLISLE— Bishop McDevitt entered Saturday morning’s game against Carlisle with a four-game winning streak and only allowed one goal on the season. But the Thundering Herd gave the Crusaders a run for their money and decided that they weren’t backing down easily at all, because they were able to score two goals in the first half which was an intense back-and-forth contest.
13-foot, 300-pound bench stolen by Pa. skaters already gone again
Well that was short-lived. A bench stolen from New York City by Pennsylvanian skaters is already gone. Again. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania skaters steal 13-foot, 300-pound bench from N.Y. The New York Post had previously reported last week that the 13-foot, 300-pound curved structure (which goes by the names the “AVE...
Threat closes Pa. school for 2nd day
Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District in Allentown for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s...
Part of Pa. Turnpike’s Northeast Extension to be closed this weekend
Both sides of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for part of this weekend between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown interchanges. The closures are for crews to install new overhead beams for a new bridge carrying Vera Cruz Road over the turnpike at mile marker A49.67 in Lehigh County.
3 Philly restaurants among ‘best new’ of 2022: Bon Appétit
Look no further than Bon Appétit’s “50 Best New Restaurants” list for 2022, which names a total of three joints that opened up in Philadelphia. SIMILAR STORIES: 11 iconic central Pa. restaurants that have stood the test of time | Mimi’s picks. Bon Appétit scoured...
Driver crashes into Pa. middle school, damages classroom
Talk about heading back to school. According to WPVI, classes are back in session as usual at a Bucks County middle school after a driver crashed into the side of the building late Wednesday night. It happened around 11:15 p.m. at Lenape Middle School on the 300 block of State...
Pa. man gunned down while carrying groceries: report
A man on his way back home from the grocery store was gunned down in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood, according to a story from WPVI. The incident occurred before 9 p.m. Thursday at 63rd Street and Lebanon Avenue, the news station reported. Police told WPVI that a man in his...
Sheriff: 3 children among 5 victims shot to death in Maryland
ELK MILLS, Md. (AP) — Maryland authorities say three children and two adults were identified as those found dead of gunshot wounds at northeast Maryland home on Friday. The Cecil County Sheriff’s office said the children were in the 5th through 8th grades. The five were found in...
Burning metal, hay bring dozens of fire crews to central Pa. barn: officials
A fire at a hay barn in Adams County brought in dozens of first responders on Friday evening, according to officials. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. on Round Hill Road in Reading Township, according to Adams County Dispatch logs. United Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine told...
83-year-old man dies after central Pa. crash: coroner
An 83-year-old man died after pulling his mini-van into oncoming traffic in Lancaster County on Thursday morning, according to officials. According to state police, a minivan turned left onto Kirkwood Pike, from Noble Road in Colerain Township, around 8:45 a.m. The minivan was hit by a tractor-trailer that was driving on Noble Road.
Pa. doctor sent to prison after prescribing more than 422,000 opioid doses
A Bethlehem Township doctor was sent to Northampton County Prison on Wednesday for overprescribing addictive drugs. Ajeeb John Titus, 57, was sentenced Wednesday for prescribing more than 400,000 doses of opioids and failing to keep accurate medical records to support the volume of prescriptions he wrote. He also failed to perform routine exams on patients for whom he prescribed the drugs.
Senate candidate Oz pivots to Pa. suburbs that have left the GOP
PHILADELPHIA — In his U.S. Senate primary campaign, Republican Mehmet Oz clung to former President Donald Trump, wielding his endorsement to help sway Republican voters. The surrogates, and locations, point to a political reality that Oz and nearly every Pennsylvania Republican faces: Trump’s voter base, on its own, almost certainly isn’t enough to win statewide.
