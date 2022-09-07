ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forbes highlights UGA as a top value

 3 days ago
The University of Georgia was recently highlighted as one of the top public universities in the country, earning a No. 21 ranking by Forbes.

The rankings compiled by the international media company seek to highlight schools that offer “an excellent education at a great price, graduate high-earners and propel students to become successful entrepreneurs and influential leaders in their fields.”

In compiling the rankings, Forbes considered factors such as alumni salary, debt, graduation rate, leadership and entrepreneurial success of graduates, return on investment, retention rate and academic success.

“I am pleased to see Forbes recognize the tremendous value of a University of Georgia degree,” said President Jere W. Morehead. “At UGA, we take great pride in our world-class learning environment and distinctive undergraduate experience that prepare our graduates to flourish in their careers.”

In 2016, UGA became the nation’s largest research university to require an experiential learning opportunity for all undergraduates. Hands-on learning opportunities such as internships, research, study abroad, and service-learning help prepare graduates to thrive after graduation.

UGA’s undergraduate retention rate is 95%, and the university’s 88% six-year completion rate far exceeds those of peer institutions. The university remains a top 5 institution for commercial products created by industry partners from faculty research. More than 900 products and 200 companies have now been created from UGA discoveries.

Of the students who graduated in UGA’s Class of 2021, 92% percent were employed, attending graduate school or engaged in post-grad internships within six months of graduation. Of the graduates employed full time, 61% obtained employment even before graduation.

Forbes noted that the average debt load for a UGA graduate is $6,461, while the average salary 10 years after graduation is $113,900.

Forbes’ list is the latest ranking in recent weeks to acknowledge UGA’s growing reputation. The rankings platform Niche recently ranked UGA 10th on its list of Top Public Universities in the U.S. and 2nd for Best Student Life in America.

Red and Black

OPINION: UGA minus God

As a giddy, wide-eyed freshman, I initially felt enthusiastic over the tiniest things — preparing decorations for my dorm, meeting up with my prospective roommate and arranging my schedule — until I attended orientation this summer. Here is where I first felt being agnostic made me an outcast at the University of Georgia.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

2024 QB Target To Visit Athens, Talks Interest in Georgia Bulldogs

ATHENS - After missing on 5-star QB Arch Manning to Texas, there’s a good chance that Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs decide not to take a signal-caller in the 2023 class. That means they’ll likely take two in the 2024 class, and one QB target confirmed with Dawg...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UGA rolls out campus kitchen on wheels

The University of Georgia’s Campus Kitchen trailer rolled into north Athens last month, bringing food, information about available resources and a bit of festivity to the Fowler Drive community just as Athens-Clarke County students returned to school. The first event, a neighborhood resources fair, promoted healthy eating and living....
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

King Charles, James Brown watched game Between the Hedges in 1977

When he was still a prince, King Charles III joined the ‘Godfather of Soul’ for the 1977 matchup between the Bulldogs and the Wildcats. Former Kentucky football player Joe Bryant recalls that the atmosphere in Sanford Stadium at the start of the University of Georgia’s homecoming game was electric. “Boy, that place was packed,” Bryant says. “But I can tell you this, by halfway through the third quarter it was about four-fifths empty.”
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGAPD Blotter: Student scammed out of football tickets and more

In this week’s UGA blotter, a student was scammed out of football tickets, two books were stolen from the bookstore and more. An individual is suspected of stealing two textbooks from the University of Georgia Bookstore on the morning of Sept. 1, according to a University of Georgia Police Department report.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Governor Kemp Accepts Resignation of District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker

The resignation of former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker is now official. Governor Brian Kemp accepted Parker’s resignation as the Clarke County District 2 Commissioner effective September 8, 2022. The acceptance by the governor is required by state law as part of the resignation process. According to the ACC Public Information Office, in a letter to the governor dated September 7, Parker requested acceptance of their resignation based on currently residing outside of the boundaries of Commission District 2.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
