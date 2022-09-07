Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Prep Football: Esko, Cloquet, Proctor, and North Branch Earn Week 2 Wins
ESKO, Minn- The Esko Eskomos improved to 2-0 on Friday, defeating Mora by a final of 24-6.
Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota
There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
WDIO-TV
Tensions rise over Duluth’s first tiny house
Simply Tiny Development is a Colorado-based company that builds tiny houses and camper vans. A small team came together experiencing the challenges that we’re facing as a society, as a generation, especially with housing,” said CEO Sean Dixon, Ph.D. “After I got out of college, we really kind of took a stance and figured out what we wanted to do. We figured we could have a decent impact, and we started tackling sustainability, housing or sustainable housing. We kind of just looked around and said, ‘Okay, how can we actually start making a difference?’ And we looked at some tiny homes and sort of progressed from there.”
cbs3duluth.com
3 rescued in Park Point water emergency
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - Three young adults were rescued from Lake Superior after their jet ski overturned. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday near the 4800 block of Minnesota Avenue on Park Point. Once the jet ski was overturned, it was no longer able to work. Friends...
Minnesota actor joins cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Courtesy of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. A critically-acclaimed stage, television and film actor from Minnesota will appear on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The hit show will premiere on Disney + on Sept. 19 after 30 seasons on ABC. The Season 31 celebrity cast was announced...
WNMT AM 650
Evers To Tour Superior School
SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Dr. Jill Underly, will be in Superior Thursday as part of a statewide “Back to School” tour. The governor and superintendent will visit the Northern Lights Elementary School and meet with school...
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
FOX 21 Online
Veterans For Peace Call To Abolish Nuclear Weapons In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The mission to abolish nuclear weapons took center stage outside Duluth City Hall today with Twin Ports Mayors Emily Larson and Jim Paine there in support. Veterans for Peace chose Duluth as its first of more than 100 towns and cities where they’ll be educating people about the dangers of radiation and how they can help influence politicians to reduce and ultimately eliminate nuclear weapons.
boreal.org
Housing crunch impacts the Northland
Editor's note: Boreal Community Media released a three-part series called "Cook County needs more housing", with exclusive interviews with Cook County HRA Director Jason Hale. You can find the series here. . By Ed Newman - Business North - September 7, 2022. Delta Airlines wants to hire 100 people to...
Country Lanes North in Duluth Demolished to Make Room for New Mega-Gym
Opened in 1976, Country Lanes North near the Miller Hill Mall closed its doors for good back in June, now it's just a pile of rubble. Country Lanes North was a busy place on most nights offering a variety of sports like bowling, volleyball, and bag leagues, but that all had to come to an end and after 46 years the announcement was made that the final day would be June 21st and they celebrated all the memories with free bowling and pizza.
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery: A Plane Disappears Over The North Shore 10 Years Ago
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
Seriously, Who Steals A Bench In A Quiet Duluth Neighborhood
People do the craziest things so who knows the reasoning behind this latest case of something being stolen? A couple in the Lakeside neighborhood in Duluth are pleading with the public for the return of a bench that was taken out of their yard this past Sunday. The bench which...
Duluth City Council recently approved city-sanctioned homeless encampments, could it work in the Twin Cities?
DULUTH, Minn. — The City of Duluth is a city on the lake. A popular tourist spot for many across the Midwest. It's also home to hundreds who are homeless. Many of them sleep in tents and flimsy structures in encampments. "It is an unsafe situation for the people...
WNMT AM 650
Electric Vehicle Show At Bayfront Festival Park
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Dozens of electric vehicles will be on display Thursday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. The show, sponsored by Great River Energy and participating cooperatives, will also feature live music and food trucks. Gates open at 4 p-m with a discussion panel about electric vehicles...
New Asian Fusion Restaurant Coming To Duluth’s Lincoln Craft District
A new Indonesian and Asian Fusion restaurant plans to open its doors in Duluth's Lincoln Park Craft District. This year has been quite busy for new restaurants in the Duluth-Superior area, and an even busier summer. Earlier this summer, Mama T's Smoking Eats announced they were opening in Superior. The very popular Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar announced they were expanding and opening the Lake Ave Drive In where the old Porky's Drive-In used to be in Gnesen Township.
FOX 21 Online
Three People Rescued From Jet Ski Emergency Off Park Point
DULUTH, Minn. — Three people were rescued on Thursday afternoon after a jet ski overturned and starting taking on water, according to the Duluth Fire Department. The call came in from 4800 Minnesota Avenue. The people in the water were three young adults, and their friends called 911. The...
WTIP
2022 Lake Superior temperatures surprise scientists at Large Lakes Observatory
It has been an interesting year for Minnesota weather. While regions across northern Minnesota experienced intense temperatures and weather conditions, so did one of the largest Great Lakes. “We had a really interestingly cold winter,” said Jay Austin, professor of physics and astronomy at Large Lakes Observatory at the University...
cbs3duluth.com
3 hurt in collision near Ashland
ASHLAND, WI -- Three people were injured when two vehicles collided on Highway 2 near Ashland. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. Thursday near Mack Road. Authorities say a Chevy Tahoe was heading west on Highway 2 when it went off the road and...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan arrested for intox at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 67-year-old Duluth, MN, man was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Keith Myron Lind stemmed from a report from casino security that Lind was intoxicated and trying to leave by driving his vehicle, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
boreal.org
UPDATE: Body Of Missing Man Found Who Did Not Return From Cabin In Side Lake
SIDE LAKE, Minn. — Authorities are still looking for a man from Side Lake who has now been missing for over a week. 72 year-old James Frederick Napoli was last seen on August 28. He was on Sturgeon Road near his cabin in Side Lake. The next day he...
