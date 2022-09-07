ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota

There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
Tensions rise over Duluth’s first tiny house

Simply Tiny Development is a Colorado-based company that builds tiny houses and camper vans. A small team came together experiencing the challenges that we’re facing as a society, as a generation, especially with housing,” said CEO Sean Dixon, Ph.D. “After I got out of college, we really kind of took a stance and figured out what we wanted to do. We figured we could have a decent impact, and we started tackling sustainability, housing or sustainable housing. We kind of just looked around and said, ‘Okay, how can we actually start making a difference?’ And we looked at some tiny homes and sort of progressed from there.”
DULUTH, MN
3 rescued in Park Point water emergency

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - Three young adults were rescued from Lake Superior after their jet ski overturned. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday near the 4800 block of Minnesota Avenue on Park Point. Once the jet ski was overturned, it was no longer able to work. Friends...
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
Minnesota actor joins cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Courtesy of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. A critically-acclaimed stage, television and film actor from Minnesota will appear on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The hit show will premiere on Disney + on Sept. 19 after 30 seasons on ABC. The Season 31 celebrity cast was announced...
DULUTH, MN
Evers To Tour Superior School

SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Dr. Jill Underly, will be in Superior Thursday as part of a statewide “Back to School” tour. The governor and superintendent will visit the Northern Lights Elementary School and meet with school...
SUPERIOR, WI
Veterans For Peace Call To Abolish Nuclear Weapons In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The mission to abolish nuclear weapons took center stage outside Duluth City Hall today with Twin Ports Mayors Emily Larson and Jim Paine there in support. Veterans for Peace chose Duluth as its first of more than 100 towns and cities where they’ll be educating people about the dangers of radiation and how they can help influence politicians to reduce and ultimately eliminate nuclear weapons.
DULUTH, MN
Housing crunch impacts the Northland

Editor's note: Boreal Community Media released a three-part series called "Cook County needs more housing", with exclusive interviews with Cook County HRA Director Jason Hale. You can find the series here. . By Ed Newman - Business North - September 7, 2022. Delta Airlines wants to hire 100 people to...
DULUTH, MN
Country Lanes North in Duluth Demolished to Make Room for New Mega-Gym

Opened in 1976, Country Lanes North near the Miller Hill Mall closed its doors for good back in June, now it's just a pile of rubble. Country Lanes North was a busy place on most nights offering a variety of sports like bowling, volleyball, and bag leagues, but that all had to come to an end and after 46 years the announcement was made that the final day would be June 21st and they celebrated all the memories with free bowling and pizza.
DULUTH, MN
Electric Vehicle Show At Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Dozens of electric vehicles will be on display Thursday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. The show, sponsored by Great River Energy and participating cooperatives, will also feature live music and food trucks. Gates open at 4 p-m with a discussion panel about electric vehicles...
DULUTH, MN
New Asian Fusion Restaurant Coming To Duluth’s Lincoln Craft District

A new Indonesian and Asian Fusion restaurant plans to open its doors in Duluth's Lincoln Park Craft District. This year has been quite busy for new restaurants in the Duluth-Superior area, and an even busier summer. Earlier this summer, Mama T's Smoking Eats announced they were opening in Superior. The very popular Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar announced they were expanding and opening the Lake Ave Drive In where the old Porky's Drive-In used to be in Gnesen Township.
DULUTH, MN
Three People Rescued From Jet Ski Emergency Off Park Point

DULUTH, Minn. — Three people were rescued on Thursday afternoon after a jet ski overturned and starting taking on water, according to the Duluth Fire Department. The call came in from 4800 Minnesota Avenue. The people in the water were three young adults, and their friends called 911. The...
DULUTH, MN
3 hurt in collision near Ashland

ASHLAND, WI -- Three people were injured when two vehicles collided on Highway 2 near Ashland. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. Thursday near Mack Road. Authorities say a Chevy Tahoe was heading west on Highway 2 when it went off the road and...
ASHLAND, WI
Minnesotan arrested for intox at casino

LARCHWOOD—A 67-year-old Duluth, MN, man was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Keith Myron Lind stemmed from a report from casino security that Lind was intoxicated and trying to leave by driving his vehicle, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
LARCHWOOD, IA

