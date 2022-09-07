ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PennLive.com

Man randomly stabbed woman in Walmart: Police

Springettsbury Township Police said that a 30-year-old man randomly stabbed a woman in the checkout area in a York County Walmart store on Saturday. Police were dispatched to the store at 2801 E. Market St. in Springettsbury Township for a stabbing at 2:08 p.m. Jerod Coty was taken into custody...
YORK COUNTY, PA
#Rape#Sexual Assaults#Sentencing#Violent Crime
PennLive.com

Shots fired following central Pa. high school football game: police

A Lebanon School District police officer reported hearing shots fired shortly before midnight Friday not far from the district stadium, near the Lebanon Middle School. A high school football game had ended at the stadium about 15 minutes early, police said, and few people were in the area. Those who were still at the stadium were evacuated, police said.
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Cat cared for by volunteers found shot to death in central Pa. neighborhood

A central Pennsylvania cat rescue is trying to find the person who shot and killed a cat that was part of a colony volunteers have been taking care of for years. A black and white cat was found dead Wednesday night in the Devonshire Village housing complex on the 2000 block of Emmitsburg Road in Cumberland Township, outside Gettysburg, according to Stephanie Baum, founder and president of Forever Love Rescue.
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

83-year-old man dies after central Pa. crash: coroner

An 83-year-old man died after pulling his mini-van into oncoming traffic in Lancaster County on Thursday morning, according to officials. According to state police, a minivan turned left onto Kirkwood Pike, from Noble Road in Colerain Township, around 8:45 a.m. The minivan was hit by a tractor-trailer that was driving on Noble Road.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Teen boy missing from central Pa. home: police

Update: As of 2:15 p.m., Knight was found and is safe. A 15-year-old boy has been missing since Wednesday from his Franklin County home, police said. Jaxson C. Knight was last seen around midnight, Washington Township police said. Knight has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

