foxla.com
29-year-old hiker dies in possible heat-related death in Santa Barbara County
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame. This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
2urbangirls.com
Community Alert: Bringing attention to suspicious vans possibly stalking women in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A community social media account is bringing awareness to suspicious activity near a CVS in downtown Los Angeles. The account describes a suspicious white van that represents a utility vehicle that bears no back license plate. It is alleged the van is stalking women in the area of 8th Street and Wilshire Blvd.
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Sheriff’s Station Needs Help From Community To Identify Theft Suspects
Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s help identifying three theft suspects. On June 29, an unknown petty theft suspect entered Kohl’s located at 19620 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country where he took approximately $700 worth of merchandise out of the store without paying, said DeputyRobert Jensen, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
mynewsla.com
Freeway Shooting Near Montecito Heights Closes Freeway
A person was hospitalized Saturday after being shot near Montecito Heights. The shooting was reported at 1:15 am. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to State Route 110 and Avenue 26 where they found the victim, according to reports from the scene. The victim was taken to a...
kclu.org
9/11 commemorative events set for Tri-Counties this weekend, including big one in Santa Barbara
Several ceremonies are planned on the Central and South Coasts this weekend to commemorate the 21st anniversary of 9/11. One of the largest events is planned in Santa Barbara County, at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens. Law enforcement officers and firefighters will be on hand for a 9 a.m. Sunday event. It will include the presentation to the count of a flag which flew over the 9/11 memorial. The flag includes the names of all of those who died during the attacks.
kvta.com
Santa Barbara Edhat
Restaurant Roundup: Tap Thai, Black Sheep, and Seven Close Up
There's been a lot of news in the Santa Barbara restaurant scene lately. Openings, closings, and some heartbreak. Let's dive in. Tap Thai Announces Closure of Upper State Street Location. This week the owner of TAP Thai Cuisine sent out an email to customers notifying of the permanent 3130 State...
Santa Clarita Radio
Brush Fire Breaks Out North Of Santa Clarita
UPDATE (10:15 p.m.): Officials released a more accurate estimate of the fire’s size. The fire spread to three acres in size before forward progress was stopped. At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a car fire spreading to brush on Highway 138 near 3 Points Road in Neenach, north of Santa Clarita.
kvta.com
Suspected Arrested In Port Hueneme Double Shooting
Port Hueneme police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that wounded a man and woman in their '20s in Bubbling Springs Park on June 29th. 31-year-old Marco Antonio Juarez of Oxnard was arrested Wednesday in the Ventura County Jail where he was already in custody for his alleged role in a deadly home invasion robbery that happened on Arcadia Street in Oxnard on June 27th.
oxnardpd.org
SUBJECT: Narcotics Sales Arrest / Felony Warrant Arrest
LOCATION: 2400 Block of Victoria Avenue, Port Hueneme. On August 17, 2022, the Oxnard Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), the South District Neighborhood Policing Team (NPT), and East District NPT, were conducting surveillance in the 1600 block of South Oxnard Blvd in reference to narcotics activity. During the surveillance, detectives observed a known narcotics dealer, Troy Timm, conducting hand to hand drug transactions from a vehicle.
NBC Los Angeles
LA and Orange County Chase Ends in Two-Car Crash on Newport Beach Street
A chase through parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties ended with a two-vehicle collision Thursday in the Newport Beach area. Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available. The driver was on the 91 Freeway in southern Los Angeles County before heading south on the 5...
AOL Corp
Rain on the way to SLO County, while SoCal is about to get ‘drenched.’ Here’s what to know
San Luis Obispo County is about to see a dramatic change in the weather as days of record heat give way to some unusual September rain generated by Tropical Storm Kay. Meteorologist John Lindsey said the county and much of Southern California can expect varying amounts of rain as the storm system moves north.
1 dead after Oxnard homeowner opens fire on robbery suspects; two gang members arrested
Authorities are investigating an attempted home invasion robbery in Oxnard that resulted in one suspect dead and another injured after the homeowner opened fire as they entered his home. According to Oxnard Police Department, two of the three suspects made their way into the home, located in the 1800 block of Arcadia Street, at around 7:30 p.m. on June 27 when they were met by the homeowner, identified as Steven Rodriguez. Rodriguez, armed with a handgun, tried to tell the suspects to leave his home before they assaulted him. He opened fire, striking both. One of the suspects, 37-year-old Oxnard resident Antonia Molina,...
kclu.org
Four arrested after authorities say they were involved in ring smuggling drugs into South Coast jail
Investigators say they’ve arrested four people in connection with what they say was a sophisticated operation which was smuggling drugs into the Ventura County Jail. Beginning in June, mailroom clerks intercepted a number of pieces of mail headed to inmates which contained drugs. Detectives say they discovered two inmates...
Ventura residents visit Rosie Lee Imports in Ventura to mourn the Queen’s passing
People flocked to a local store filled to the brim with British goods on Thursday as news of Queen Elizabeth II's passing swept the globe. The post Ventura residents visit Rosie Lee Imports in Ventura to mourn the Queen’s passing appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta Selected as New Communications Manager/Public Information Officer for Santa Barbara County
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta has been selected as the new Communications Manager/Public Information Officer for Santa Barbara County and will start her duties with the County on November 1, 2022. In her new role, Buttitta...
foxla.com
Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital
LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
L.A. Weekly
Fatality Reported after Car Collision on Civic Center Way [Malibu, CA]
Car Crash on Malibu Canyon Road Resulted in Fatality. The fatal accident happened around 4:35 p.m., at Civic Center Way and Malibu Canyon Road, involving a yellow vehicle. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear; However, the crash closed all lanes in both directions of Pacific Coast (1) Highway.
L.A. Weekly
Paul Douglas Larson Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Highway 101 [Goleta, CA]
Semi-Truck Hit and Killed Pedestrian near Turnpike Road Off Ramp. The fatal incident happened just after 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 near Turnpike Road off-ramp. According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, Larson was crossing the highway from the right shoulder to the center divider...
