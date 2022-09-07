ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

No ballots in Barnstable: jammed town vault delays primary election voting

By Asad Jung, Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago
Due to the delay of voting in Barnstable, election results were not available as of press time. For up-to-date Cape and Islands and statewide election results go to www.capecodtimes.com.

HYANNIS — Cathy Fitzgerald was all set to vote Tuesday morning at the Zion Union Church when she got into her car and drove over to the church, which is a poll location for Barnstable Precinct 1.

However, when Fitzgerald arrived, poll workers told her that due to a mechanical issue with the town clerk’s vault, they had not yet received ballots.

There are 13 precincts in the town of Barnstable, all of which needed ballots from the town clerk’s office in order for voting to begin. However, at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, they attempted to open the vault, where the ballots are stored, to no avail.

“I don’t know what happened to the door overnight, it broke,” Ann Quirk, Barnstable town clerk, said at a 1 p.m. press conference in Barnstable Town Hall.

The vault door had been working over the weekend, she said.

Emergency ballots delivered by 11 a.m.

The vault simply would not open. The town called on experts from hardware stores and DPW workers to try and get the vault open.

By around 8:30 a.m., the clerk’s office had notified the Secretary of the Commonwealth's Elections Division and decided to print emergency ballots to send out to the precincts to get voting started.

This allowed voting to finally begin around 11 a.m.

To compensate for the delay, polls remained open until midnight — four hours longer than normal. The extension was announced by the state Election Division around 2:30 p.m.

“Overall, the voters have been really understanding,” Sue French, a poll worker at the Zion Union Church, said.

“We’re trying to give them (voters) as much information as we have,” said Rich French, the warden at Precinct 1, who put up a sign with his phone number at the poll, telling voters to contact him if they had questions about when they would be able to cast their ballots.

“Well, I mean, it’s an accident,” said Fitzgerald, who said she would try to come back later in the day to vote.

Most voters who came to the church were like Fitzgerald, who although inconvenienced, were not upset, poll workers said.

The emergency ballots are identical to the ballots inside the vault, except that they are on paper while the ballots inside the vault are on a thicker type of card. The paper ballots must be hand counted, while the ones in the vault can be counted using a machine. The extended poll hours and the hand-count will likely delay town results as well as those for statewide and the 9th Congressional District races.

In past years, about 7% of Barnstable registered voters cast primary election ballots, Quirk said during the press conference. She said there are more than 35,500 registered voters, which means about 2,500 people were expected to vote.

About midday, the Barnstable town clerk was making progress getting into the vault, so it was expected that the thicker ballots would be sent out to each polling location so that not all the ballots needed to be hand counted, Debra O'Malley of the Secretary's office, said.

In the 10 years that O'Malley has been with the office, something like this has never happened, she said.

"Our goal is to make sure it doesn't impact voting," O'Malley said.

The secretary's office sought a court order in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday afternoon to extend the voting hours at polling locations in Barnstable, which was granted, she said.

Despite the stress of having a locked vault with ballots on Election Day, Quirk had a tired smile on her face as she spoke to reporters at the press conference.

Cape Cod town clerks helped with hand-count in Barnstable

As of 1 p.m., the vault had still not been opened. However, Quirk said she was confident the vault would be opened Tuesday.

Despite the use of emergency paper ballots and the hand count, Quirk was confident that the tally will still be accurate.

“The integrity of the election is always uppermost in our minds,” she said.

Quirk said town clerks from other towns have agreed to help count votes, as well as employees.

Contact Asad at ajung@capecodonline.com.

Comments / 0

 

