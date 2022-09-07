Read full article on original website
Update: Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Moorhead store arrested
(Moorhead, MN) -- The man accused of robbing the Bottle Shoppe off 1st Avenue North in Moorhead Tuesday has been caught and arrested. Moorhead Police say Monico Espinoza was the suspect who they say entered the business around 8 p.m. with a handgun and demanded money. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash, then fled on a bicycle.
Fargo Police Release Internal Review of Fatal Shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo Police released its internal review of the fatal shooting of Shane Netterville during the police advisory and oversight board meeting. Deputy Police Chief Joe Anderson said the department’s internal investigation determined officer Adam O’Brien didn’t violate use of force policies during the July shooting.
One person arrested in custody after high-speed pursuit and search
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A multi-jurisdictional pursuit and search led to four men being taken into custody in Moorhead overnight. At 9:19pm Wednesday, Fargo Police responded to a call at an apartment building in the 3100 block of 32nd St. S. after shots were fired into an empty, stolen vehicle. No one was injured in the shooting. Three men in dark clothing were seen leaving the area and officers set up surveillance at a nearby apartment building where two individuals known to Fargo police live. A woman approached the officers and said that men fitting the description of those who were seen leaving the shooting had gone into the building. Moments later, four men exited the building and ignored verbal police commands to stop, and sped away in a black SUV without its lights on. The SUV was spotted by another FPD officer who responded and followed it into Moorhead.
Drugs found in vehicle involved in deadly officer-involved shooting in Fargo in July
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police release new information to the Police Advisory and Oversight Board surrounding the fatal officer-involved shooting of Shane Netterville on July 8. Captain George Vinson says drugs were found in the stolen vehicle Shane Netterville, Cody Dunn and Derek Stanley were in the day...
Prosecutors trace Kollie’s movements after Paulsen attack on 2nd day of murder trial
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – On the second day of witness testimony in the trial of Arthur Kollie for the murder of 14-year-old Daisy “Jupiter” Paulsen, prosecutors in the case tracked Kollie’s movements during and after the attack.The jury first watched a surveillance camera video which captured the entire 30 minute attack which happened at 6:30 on the morning of June 4, 2021.
Jurors shown video of man following 14-year-old girl moments before fatal attack
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 15 months after the grisly murder of a 14-year-old West Fargo girl, surveillance video captured from the attack has been released. The second day of testimony continued Friday, Sept. 9 in the trial of 23-year-old Arthur Kollie who’s accused of stabbing and strangling Jupiter Paulsen to death in a Fargo strip mall parking lot last June. Kollie is charged with murder, robbery and aggravated assault. If convicted on the murder charge, he faces the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.
4 detained by Moorhead police after high-speed chase on I-94
MOORHEAD, Minn. — Four people were detained on Wednesday night after fleeing from police on I-94 at speeds greater than 100 mph. According to Moorhead Police Sergeant Scott Kostohryz, around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, officers were alerted that a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting in Fargo was heading east toward Moorhead.
Moorhead man arrested after fleeing across state lines
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in custody after fleeing across the Minnesota-North Dakota border to evade law enforcement. Around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, Moorhead Police officers attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle driven by a man known to have a canceled driver’s license. Police say the driver fled from officers and took the 12th Avenue bridge into Fargo.
Man wanted for manslaughter still on the run, victim identified
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are still searching for a man they believe is connected to the death of another man they found in downtown Fargo on August 14. At 8:42 a.m., the Fargo Police Department, Fargo Fire Department and Sanford Ambulance were dispatched to the 50 block of North Broadway for a medical assist call. Upon arrival, responding personnel located the body of Cirilo Sustaita Contreras, a 53-year-old male with no permanent address, on the east side of a structure. Contreras was pronounced deceased by responding personnel.
Two arrested for burglary for attempting to break into vehicles
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men were arrested, early Sunday morning, for attempting to break into vehicles. Authorities arrested 42-year-old Chad Castle, of Fargo, and 34-year-old Steven Monson, of Christine, North Dakota. Police were called around 12:45 a.m. for a burglary in progress in the 500 block of...
Testimony begins in trial of man accused of brutally murdering 14-year-old girl
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The trial of a man accused of brutally killing a 14-year-old West Fargo girl last summer began late Thursday afternoon at the Cass County Courthouse. 23-year-old Arthur Kollie is charged with murder, robbery and aggravated assault in the death of Jupiter Paulsen who was...
Detroit Lakes Father and Son Seriously Injured after being Rear-ended while Attending to Boat Trailer
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes father and son were seriously injured after being rear-ended while attending to a boat they were trailering. The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday when Randy Hunter of Detroit Lakes, was traveling with his son, Caleb Hunter on County Road 6. Their truck pulled off the road to attend to their boat and trailer attachment. As they were attending to the trailer, a truck driven by a 16 year-old from Audubon rear-ended the vehicle.
Update: West Fargo man identified in tri level fatal crash in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the identity of a West Fargo man who died after a crash at the Tri-level here in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Troopers say Zachery Noble was headed northbound on I-29 near the interchange around 3 p.m. when his 2014 Kia Forte left the right side of the roadway, then struck a concrete pillar that supports the eastbound lanes of 94. Noble was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
UPDATE: I-94 Motorcycle injury crash sends 2 to hospital
DOWNER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as 48-year-old Paul Christophe Otto. The passenger has been identified as 47-year-old Jillian Jeanette Thompson. Both of their conditions are still believed to be with non-life threatening injuries. ---------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: Just after noon Wednesday,...
Valley City man faces attempted luring and solicitation charges
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) -The Barnes County State’s Attorney’s office charged 64-year-old Davy M. Zinke with one count of Felony (Class B) Luring Minors by a computer and a second count of Felony (Class C) Attempted Solicitation of a minor under the age of 15. According to court...
Fraud warning: Local man actually saw his bank account being drained on his cellphone bank app
DETROIT LAKES — Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander is warning residents about a particularly alarming theft via cellphone. On Sep. 2, Glander said he was contacted by a man who had received a phone call from what was portrayed to be a fraud alert from his local bank. The caller told the victim they were calling from a bank branch in Colorado to alert him of possible fraud on his bank account.
Fargo Police Chief speaks on recent Advisory and Oversight Board meeting, criticisms from Commissioner Pepkorn, and addressing safety in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Police Chief joined WDAY Midday to speak about multiple topics happening throughout the city. Fargo Police Advisory Board... The Fargo Police Department gave a presentation to the city's Police Advisory Board about the July 8th officer involved shooting. Chief Zibolski says the oversight board's existence is especially important for times like this.
13-year-old girl dies in Minnesota boating accident
A teenager died in a boating accident in northern Minnesota over the Labor Day weekend. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old girl from Motley was thrown from a boat on Ten Mile Lake — in Hackensack, Minnesota — and later pronounced dead. According to the sheriff's...
13-year-old killed in boating crash on northern Minnesota lake
(FOX 9) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in a boating crash on Ten Mile Lake in Cass County, Minnesota, on Sunday, authorities said on Tuesday. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the lake, located in rural Hackensack, at 10 p.m. Sunday for a boat crash with injuries.
