Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned MineTravel MavenSeven Valleys, PA
Feast On Delicious Home-Cooked Food At This Unassuming Roadside Stop In PennsylvaniaTravel MavenChambersburg, PA
The Time Police Used A PsychicJeffery MacHagerstown, MD
Carlisle Artisan Market hosting grand opening event August 20thKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Related
Jayden Johnson, Brady Heiser help Gettysburg bounce Boiling Springs
Gettysburg is doing just fine in its return to the Mid-Penn. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
papreplive.com
Cumberland Valley deals Spring-Ford its first loss
ROYERSFORD >> Last season, Cumberland Valley pulled out an improbable win over Spring-Ford on the final play of the contest. Friday night at Coach McNelly Stadium, the Eagles were taking no such chances. Cumberland Valley made the long trip from Mechanicsburg pay off with a 28-16 win over the Rams...
FOX43.com
High School Football: Central PA's Week 3 schedule
YORK, Pa. — The third week of the high school football season gets underway Friday night, with 47 games featuring the Lancaster-Lebanon League, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and Mid-Penn Conference teams. The action continues with four games on Saturday. This week's FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the...
Alicia Battistelli’s 3 goals help Palmyra down Central Dauphin in Cougar Classic field hockey tourney title game
Alicia Battistelli scored three goals Saturday to help Palmyra defeat Central Dauphin 8-0 in the title game of the Cougar Classic field hockey tournament.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How did Pennsylvania’s top-ranked high school football teams fare on Friday, Sept. 9?
Below is a quick glance at how the state’s top-ranked high school football teams fared on Friday, Sept. 9. PennLive will continue to update results from Saturday’s game when those become final. CLASS 6A.
Susquenita field hockey team begins season with dominating win
Susquenita field hockey is off to a great start. With their opening game against Middletown in the books, the Blackhawks go into their season 1-0. Dominating over Middletown, Susquenita won 8-0 after a hard-fought game on both offense and defense.
West Perry field hockey team opens season with win over Central Dauphin East
West Perry field hockey completed the trifecta of Perry County field hockey wins last week. Trying to fit in games before the Perry County Tournament, the Mustangs, as well as Susquenita and Greenwood, recorded wins for the beginning of the season. After a solid effort put up by both teams,...
Scenes from hard-fought Palmyra vs Hershey boys soccer match
Palmyra hosted a tenacious Hershey team in boys soccer action at Palmyra, Pa., Sept. 8, 2022. Palmyra never trailed and Hershey never gave up with a scoring opportunity in the closing seconds as Palmyra prevailed 2-1. Undefeated Palmyra plays host to Susquehannock Saturday morning, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Penn State rapid reaction: Nittany Lions 46, Ohio 10 (Beaver Stadium)
Quarterback Sean Clifford and running back Keyvone Lee started for Penn State but it was their five-star true freshmen backups that were the story Saturday afternoon during the Nittany Lions’ 46-10 romp over Ohio in front of 107,306 at Beaver Stadium.
Caleb Fox’s two touchdowns and Dallastown’s defensive efforts outlast Hershey
DALLASTOWN— Levi Murphy was determined to get his first win as Dallastown’s new football coach heading into Friday night’s matchup against Hershey. Both his team and the visiting Trojans were 0-2 heading into the contest, but from the outset it looked like Murphy and his crew just wanted it a heckuva lot more than the visiting Trojans.
Penn State-Ohio game balls and turning point: Nick Singleton, Drew Allar impress in 46-10 win
STATE COLLEGE — It didn’t take long for Penn State’s home opener to turn into a youth showcase. Drew Allar and Nick Singleton stole the show in Saturday’s 46-10 win over Ohio, boosting the Nittany Lions to 2-0 on the young season.
Popular barbecue stand opens 2nd location in central Pa.
LauraMae’s Smoked BBQ of Millerstown has opened a second location in Duncannon. The new location at 2 Newport Road, in Dauphin County’s Reed Twp. near the intersection of routes 22 and 849, will bring their slow-smoked pulled pork and creamy mac and cheese to hungry new and returning customers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Penn Manor girls soccer scores double-overtime win against Mechanicsburg
Carly Keene booted home a goal at the 8:50 mark in the second overtime Saturday to lead Penn Manor past Mechanicsburg, 2-1. Lily Rineer had the other goal for Penn Manor. Alayna Williams had Mechanicsburg’s goal off an assist from Lena Rudy.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (9/10/22)
On Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, after a great round of golf with his buddies, dinner with Dixie, and a goodnight phone call with Sharon, Jerry L. Rothenberger, 82, departed this world at his Camp Hill home to reunite with his parents, Clarence D. “Rothy” and Mary Loy Rothenberger, and his beloved Wheaten, Latte.
Young Penn State players lead the way in the Lions’ 46-10 win over Ohio: Final updates, analysis, key stats
Penn State took care of business and went deep into its roster to blow out visiting Ohio, 46-10, and improve to 2-0 going into next week’s big matchup at Auburn. The Lions got big contributions from freshmen Nicholas Singleton (179 rushing yards, 2 TDs), Drew Allar (88 passing yards, 2 TDs) and Omari Evans and Khalil Dinkins (TD apiece) to spark the big effort.
Scenes from Penn State’s 46-10 blowout of Ohio
Penn State opened their home schedule in style Saturday afternoon with a 46-10 blowout win over visiting Ohio. The Nittany Lions were led by freshman running back Nick Singleton who ran for two touchdowns, one from 70 yards and the second from 44. He finished with 179 yards on 10 carries.
Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard: Live updates from the state’s top games Friday (9/9/22)
The high school football season’s second week continues tonight in Pennsylvania tonight, and we have live updates here from all of the state’s ranked teams or teams that are getting votes in the rankings. PennLive’s Elite 25: The top high school football teams in Pa. For updates...
9 great breakfasts for $10 or less (with good coffee) in central Pa. | Mimi’s picks
The work-from-home boom has meant more time for a good morning meal for employees. More folks are having a leisurely breakfast in the comfort of their living spaces, even if it’s picked up curbside or delivered. Make time in your busy schedules to eat in or order take out from these area affordable eateries.
Drew Branstetter, Kobe Moore and Luke Parise help Camp Hill stay perfect with win over Upper Dauphin
Drew Branstetter continued his hot start to the season Friday and that helped Camp Hill stay perfect on the year with a 26-12 win over Upper Dauphin. Branstetter finished 13-of-22 passing for 136 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.
Grant Hall’s 4 touchdowns help Big Spring bounce Newport, 47-0
Big Spring was a playoff team in 2021, but through the first two weeks of this season it had yet to taste victory. The Bulldogs changed that in a big way Friday, though, blitzing Newport, 47-0.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
178K+
Followers
75K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 2