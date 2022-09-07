ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

nbc15.com

Rain overspreads the region tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This slow-moving system has been creeping its way into southern Wisconsin through this afternoon, and will continue to do so through the evening hours. Rain will become widespread overnight tonight, with some heavy rainfall at times and a few isolated thunderstorms possible. Dry time will be hard to come by on Sunday, most of the day is looking wet. Low pressure will finally begin to move out on Monday, but showers will linger through the day.
Another rainy weekend ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Yet again, rain chances have arrived for the weekend. A very slow-moving system is making its way through the upper Midwest and will bring rain chances to southern Wisconsin on Saturday through Monday. We’ll remain dry overnight tonight but clouds will be building in. Tomorrow...
🟧 It's Go Orange Day 🟧 Show off your pics! 🟧

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s Go Orange Day!. Today’s the day everyone in southwestern Wisconsin is asked to help raise awareness about hunger, not only by wearing orange, but by showing it off too; sharing pictures far and wide to show they care. It’s all part of Hunger Action Month.
New memorial honors Wisconsin State Patrol's fallen heroes

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A new memorial stands at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy as a tribute to eight fallen heroes. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin State Patrol officially dedicated the monument during a ceremony Friday at the academy located at Fort McCoy in western Wis. The memorial lists the names of eight State Patrol Troopers killed throughout the 83-year history of the State Patrol. All died while carrying out their duty to serve Wis. residents.
Johnson, Michels address Wisconsinites during first Republican rally

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Republicans across Wisconsin gathered in Wisconsin Dells Saturday morning for the first Wisconsin Republican Rally. Speakers included Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, Senator Ron Johnson and former Governor Tommy Thompson, among others. Those who spoke addressed many matters including education, economic uncertainty and illegal drug use here in Wisconsin.
Federal officials decide on new names for 28 Wisconsin geographic features

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Federal officials have decided on the replacement names for over two dozen geographic features in Wisconsin that had a name considered derogatory to Indigenous people. The U.S. Department of the Interior revealed Thursday that its Board on Geographic Names voted on the replacement names for almost...
The cost of gun violence: physical, emotional and financial toll

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eight billion dollars, that’s how much money gun violence costs the state every year, according to a trauma psychologist from the Medical College of Wisconsin. The cost to taxpayers is just one area of impact. There’s also the physical and emotional costs, too. From...
