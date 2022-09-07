ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Historic Dew Drop opens season with a standard-bearer of early NO jazz

The historic Dew Drop Jazz & Social Hall, built in 1895 in Mandeville and revered as one of the oldest unaltered rural jazz halls in America, opens a new season of concerts on Sept. 17 with the renown clarinetist, bandleader, composer, historian and educator, Dr. Michael White & the Original Liberty Jazz Band.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Moon Landrieu, 1930-2022: 'He showed what a true man of faith does'

In a funeral that blended the themes of faith, family and public service, hundreds of mourners packed Most Holy Name of Jesus Roman Catholic Church in Uptown New Orleans on Saturday to say goodbye to former Mayor Moon Landrieu. Speaker after speaker – on the program and in the congregation...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Lost after Katrina, the Club Desire was a cornerstone of the Ninth Ward for years

No ordinary day would suit the grand opening of Charley Armstead’s Club Desire in 1948: It had to be Mardi Gras. The ambitious proprietor made sure that his palatial 9th Ward nightclub stood out even on New Orleans’s most festive day, booking Dave Bartholomew’s Orchestra for the first night, placing advertisements in the Louisiana Weekly, sending trucks with music and loudspeakers into the neighborhood, and illuminating the night sky with klieg lights that could be seen for 20 miles.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Slidell named Development Ready Community by state economic agency

The city of Slidell was reaccredited as a Louisiana Development Ready Community in a ceremony Sept. 1. Louisiana Economic Development, a state agency that is responsible for strengthening the state's business environment and creating a more vibrant economy for the state, awarded the reaccreditation. Slidell was first recognized for the honor in 2009, the 11th city to receive the designation during the pilot phase of the program.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Our Views: We've got a first-class mayor, on the taxpayers' dime

In tough times, we’ve got a first-class mayor — or business-class mayor, anyway. And with crime out of control in the city of New Orleans and the economic situation dicey for families here, we imagine that LaToya Cantrell enjoys a good upgrade when she travels. Especially and frequently, in defiance of simple and clear-cut rules to the contrary, on her taxpayers’ dime.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

IV Waste's lowball recycling price triples, alarming New Orleans officials, competitor

When New Orleans officials considered IV Waste’s proposal for a sanitation contract three months ago, they noted the company’s eye-popping quotation for the curbside recycling portion: The figure was one third of the average of all bids. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño wondered aloud whether IV Waste might be “under-bidding for the [sake] of getting a contract.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

There's no 'rough' in this $2.7M Diamond Street home in the Warehouse District

Fine finishes, expansive personal spaces and a rooftop view of the city are all included in this downtown home with a glittering address – 340 S. Diamond Street. The unique structure, in the district populated with condominium conversions from former cotton and merchandise warehouses, sits on the two-block street that runs from the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center to Tchoupitoulas Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Unrestrained driver killed in West Bank Expressway crash in Algiers

An unrestrained driver was killed early Saturday when his car crashed and burst into flames on the West Bank Expressway in Algiers. Louisiana State Police identified the man was Charles Garrett, 38, of New Orleans. Police said Garrett was eastbound approaching the Crescent City Connection, in a 2011 Cadillac CTS,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

St. Augustine's star QB shines in a dominant win over Landry

Amare' Cooper threw three first-half touchdown passes, propelling St. Augustine to a five-touchdown halftime lead on the way to a 35-0 victory against Landry on Friday at Behrman Stadium. The Purple Knights (2-0), who scored all of their points in the first half, feasted on four Buccaneers turnovers in getting...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

