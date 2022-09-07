ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local News Briefs

By Coshocton Tribune
 3 days ago
Car overturns on Ohio 60

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported a one-vehicle crash at 9:24 a.m. Monday in the 14000 block of Ohio 60 in Washington Township.

Rebecca Ray, 34, of Newark, was driving a 1998 Honda Civic north when she went off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment. The Civic overturned onto its top in a ditch. Ray was extricated from the vehicle, but not injured.

Assisting on scene were Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services, Dresden Fire Department, Frazyesburg Fire Department and Prince's Wrecker Service.

Guardrail struck on Ohio 79

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported a one-vehicle crash at 3:39 a.m. Tuesday on Ohio 79, Perry Township Road 355.

Deputies said Logan Sapp, 22, of Warsaw, was traveling north when he went off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. He was not injured and EMS was canceled on the way.

Church to have lunch and concert

FRESNO − A fried chicken lunch with concert by Sounds of Grace will be at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 18 at Chili Crossroads Bible Church, 29445 County Road, 10, Fresno. Call 740-5450-9707 or go to chilicrossroads.org/concert for more information and registration.

Fair passes available for veterans

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Veterans Council and Blue Star Mothers Chapter OH59 are making passes for the Coshocton County Fair available to honorably discharged veterans.

Passes for one free admission are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 to 29 at the veterans service office in the Coshocton County Courthouse. Bring proof of residency and veterans identification card or DD-214 form. Passes are numbered and non-transferable. The fair is Sept. 30 to Oct. 6 .

Benefit poker run set

COSHOCTON − The Flat Broke Motorcycle Club will have its annual poker run Saturday at the Army Navy Garrison, 133 S. Sixth St. Registration starts at 10 a.m. and the first bike is out at 11 a.m. Motorcyclists will ride to certain stops around the area to pickup cards and form a poker hand.

The event will also feature giveaways, raffles, silent auction, food, live music and more. Proceeds go to children in need in the community for clothing, shoes, food, school supplies, beds and more.

