Springfield, IL

Ride to Remember 9/11, live comedy and a Greek festival among Springfield weekend events

By Tiffani Jackson, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago
Events to honor the fallen from the Sept. 11 attacks highlight activities happening this weekend in Springfield. Movies, comedy and cultural food tastings also are on the list.

Looking for something to do? Here are five events to attend:

Ride to Remember Parade and Ceremony

Honor the lives of the fallen from 9/11 at the Ride to Remember Parade and Ceremony on Sunday.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Hall's Harley-Davidson, 2301 N. Dirksen Drive, and end at the Old State Capitol, 526 E. Adams St.

A ceremony will take place upon arrival and commemorative merchandise will be sold.

All proceeds will go to charity. Any vehicle can participate.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/RTR911/events/ or call 217-528-8356.

Turning Colors reception

Spot fall scenery with the Springfield Art Association at the Turning Colors open reception on Friday.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at SAA Collective, 105 N. Fifth St.

Artists Dan Chevalier and Joan Burmeister will showcase woodturning and mixed media paintings through two and three dimensional perspectives.

The artists will begin speaking at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/springfieldart/events/ or call 217-523-2631

Comedy for a Cause

Listen to some of Springfield’s funniest comics at Comedy for a Cause on Saturday.

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the UIS Performing Arts Center, 1 University Plaza.

Tim Laffey will host the event. Comedians Jeff Tolbert, Al Nimpson, Larry Smith, Dr. Maurice Shaw, Josh Freeman and Kathy Brennan will take the stage. Tickets are $25. All proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Central Illinois.

The event is open to audiences 18 or older.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/439790784670819/

Meet Me at the Movies

Walk the red carpet with movie stars at the Meet Me at the Movies charity event on Saturday.

The free event will take place at at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Hoogland Center for the Arts, 420 S. Sixth St.

Family-friendly movies and a meet and greet session with Shudder’s "Revealer" actor Bishop Stevens will take place at 1 p.m. Films written by students K-12 will be showcased and animals from the Wild Life Command Center will also be present.

An adults-only red carpet walk and VIP meet and greet with "Predator 2" actor Wyatt Weed, Stevens and NWA world champion Trevor Murdoch will take place at 7 p.m. There will also be a showing of horror films "The Last Day" and "Revealer."

Free popcorn will be available. Donations are encouraged and will benefit the Garvey-Tubman Cultural Arts and Research Center.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/moviecharityevents or call 314-514-5990.

OPA Festival

Try Greek food and mingle at the OPA Festival hosted by St. Anthony's Hellenic Greek Orthodox Church on Saturday.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony's Hellenic Greek Orthodox Church, 1600 S. Glenwood Ave.

Dinner and dessert items such as gyros, moussaka, baklava and more will be available for purchase. There will also be live Greek music, Greek line dancing and church tours.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/StAnthonysHellenicOrthodoxChurch/events/ or call 217-522-7010.

The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

