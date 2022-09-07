It's obvious IU needs Dasan McCullough on the field. And he may just play all over it.

BLOOMINGTON — On his very first play in college, Dasan McCullough validated the Indiana coaching staff's belief he could make an impact no matter where they put him on the football field, just as long as he got to play.

The freshman who starred at Bloomington South last season has been working at the Bull position, but he was technically lined up as an inside linebacker behind a three-man front on 3rd-and-6 at the IU 45 during Illinois' first possession. He was standing up just slightly behind the line of scrimmage to the left of IU defensive end Beau Robbins, straight across from Illinois left guard Jordyn Slaughter.

On the snap, McCullough blitzed toward the middle forcing Slaughter to go this right to pick him up. While McCullough had Slaughter occupied, IU senior linebacker Cam Jones ran a bit of a delayed blitz, starting across from Illinois' right guard, then running behind the nose tackle, around Slaughter's right side and was barely touched on his way to getting a clean hit on Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito. Slaughter passed McCullough off to the center, but McCullough bowled him over and helped finish the sack. Jones was credited with a full sack and McCullough didn't get a piece of it technically, but the Hoosiers forced a punt.

"He took the guard and smoked the center, and if Cam don't make it, he's making the sack," Bulls coach Kasey Teegardin said. "... What makes him so effective is his length and his explosiveness. That first step was so fast, that guard has to honor him. He's going, 'Oh, shoot.' He's in your face and then he's so fast to redirect and pin and get vertical. It's hard when you have a long athletic guy like that to block him."

That was arguably the most important play of McCullough's debut, but it wasn't the only one. He finished with six tackles including two solo stops and a half of a tackle for loss in the Hoosiers' 23-20 season-opening win, and that production came at three different positions — outside linebacker in base personnel, Bull and Husky, the linebacker/safety hybrid spot.

"We moved him around a lot," said defensive coordinator Chad Wilt. "We're still trying to be careful about how much we can put on him, how much we can ask him to do. He's still a freshman... But he's talented. We're going to keep putting him in positions to play on the edge, to play with an edge and to be a playmaker."

Since McCullough committed to IU in April of 2021 there has been intrigue about where exactly the Hoosiers would play him because he can play just about anywhere on defense. In the course of his football career going back to his youth football days, the 6-5, 230-pounder has played every position on defense but defensive tackle. In his first three years at Blue Valley North High School in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kan., he played middle and outside linebacker as well as free safety and a hybrid cornerback/safety position. In his senior year at South, he played the edge as an outside linebacker in the Panthers' 3-4 scheme. His size and athleticism made him a sought-after recruit, a four-star and the No. 75 overall player in the Class of 2022 according to the 247Sports.com rankings. According to those rankings, McCullough is the highest-rated IU recruit in the recruiting service era, which goes back to 2000.

And this offseason, at least outside of the program, there was intrigue as to whether McCullough would play for IU at all. His father Deland had been running backs coach at IU from 2011-16, left to coach at USC and then for the Kansas City Chiefs, then returned in 2021 to take back the running backs coach job at IU with an additional title of associate head coach. Within a few months after he made that move, Dasan and his younger brother Daeh committed to Indiana and their older brother Deland Jr. transferred in from Miami (Ohio).

So when Deland left in February to take the running backs coach job at Notre Dame, there was immediate speculation his boys would join him or at least leave IU. Daeh, a cornerback in the 2023 class, de-committed and, in a slightly surprising move, picked Cincinnati. Deland Jr. is still at IU, but decided in July to retire from football due to injury, taking a medical hardship waiver.

Dasan said, however, that he never once considered moving.

"I didn't commit to IU for my dad or for my brother, per se," he said. "I committed because I love this program and what coach (Tom) Allen is doing here. When they left, nothing really changed with my mindset. I just went harder, kept going, and you see what's happening now."

Along with his father's departure, the Hoosiers also lost defensive coordinator Charlton Warren, who left for North Carolina. At the time McCullough signed in December, Warren had McCullough pegged to begin his career at the Stinger position, the linebacker position currently manned by Jones.

And when McCullough arrived, that's where the Hoosiers put him initially, in part so they could put him in the middle of the field and help him digest Allen's defensive scheme in totality. He didn't get to participate much in spring practice because of a shoulder injury, but spent his time in linebacker meetings with Wilt which helped him take it all in.

But early in preseason camp in August, it became clear the Hoosiers needed to have McCullough on the field as much as possible because he wasn't just gifted, but also physically and mentally mature. Though long and lean enough to drop back and cover wide receivers, running backs and tight ends on pass patterns, he's also powerful. That showed the Hoosiers they could trust him to win tussles with offensive linemen.

"The first time he hit a sled, I was shocked at how powerful he was," Teegardin said. "... He has strong physical hands. His punch is great, which is great for him because he's got long arms. So he's going to be able to create extension with the violent punch and hand, then keep the extension with his length. Every O-linemen in this conference cheats and holds the crap out of us, and now he can create that extension on those guys and be able to play off blocks."

So the Hoosiers had McCullough work with the Bulls, the hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end group, with the understanding he would move around and not be kept completely in that spot. He's behind sixth-year senior Alfred Lance Bryant and UCLA transfer Myles Jackson, but the IU coaches made it clear to him he'd get plenty of playing time with the Hoosiers shifting fronts and using extensive rotations. They also made it clear to him he'd get to play other spots in the defense, getting some level of linebacker and Husky work, and that they'd do what they could to make the most of his gifts.

"With his length and athleticism, we were going to take advantage of that somewhere," Teegardin said. "We thought, initially, put him at that linebacker spot, but you have to get your best 11 on the field. He's one of our best 11. So you have to manufacture and find ways to get him involved. That means multiple packages, playing boundary, playing field, blitzing, doing a lot of different things. We didn't design a package specifically for him, but we did tailor a lot of things around what he's good at and what he can do for us to help the football team win games. And it keeps C4 (Jones) on the field, who is arguably our best defensive player. It's the way to maximize getting our best players on the field."

Though moving around requires more from McCullough now that he's playing against full squads worth of other players of his caliber, he was still comfortable with the movement because of all the shifting he had to do in high school. Though his dad coaches on the other side of the ball, a lifetime around X's and O's makes McCullough a quick study and he has more comfort with the coaching staff than an average freshman. Cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby was part of former coach Kevin Wilson's first staff along with Deland, so they first met when Dasan was 8. Teegaardin first joined the program as a graduate assistant in 2014, so he's known Dasan since he was 11. He respects them as elders, but he relates to them as if he were being coached by a collection of his uncles.

"He already has some base knowledge, he wants to be coached hard and he wants to be challenged," Teegardin said. "And if he's doesn't understand something, he's not afraid to ask. Other guys may be like, 'I don't want coach to think less of me.' That's not his mentality."

McCullough also sees the way the modern game is trending to know the more positions he can play, the better off he is. Especially in the spread offense era, offenses are a collection of big, strong, fast athletes and defenses need to be able match with players of similar size and speed.

"I like playing all those positions," said McCullough, whose deep baritone voice adds to the sense that he is a man beyond his 19 years. "I like playing all over the place. I feel like that's where I'm most valuable."

McCullough said he's comfortable bouncing around as long as the Hoosiers need him to. If Indiana has a sense of his long-term positional home, the staff hasn't told him what it is yet and he's perfectly fine not knowing.

"I think I'm most valuable where you can put me as that missing puzzle piece," McCullough said. "That can be as a weekly thing when you're looking at personnel for their team. I could play a different position every week. It really just depends. Long term, I don't know their plans. That's something you'd have to ask them. But as of this year, I'm just doing whatever I can to help."