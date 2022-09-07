ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why can't the Colts win the season opener?

By Nat Newell, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
It's the Colts' Curse.

There is no other explanation why the Colts have lost eight consecutive openers. There have been seven other teams that lost at least seven consecutive openers and we know why: They were bad teams. The Colts are over .500 these eight seasons.

The Colts also lost eight consecutive openers from 1984 ‒ their first season in Indianapolis ‒ through 1992. The franchise has the second-worst record in season openers since 1984 ... but the 12th-best record overall. Is there's a witch in Baltimore who is getting revenge?

No one has an explanation but we can break down the weirdest streak in the NFL in four charts:

Season-opener losing streaks

The Colts enter Sunday's game in Houston with the third-longest losing streak in season openers in NFL history. Team owner Jim Irsay has spoken passionately about winning the opener in recent years, but even he has given up trying to explain it.

“We’re just kind of focused this year on saying, 'Let’s go play our best football, let’s get it done,' instead of me ranting here for the next 10 minutes. That doesn't seem to have worked in the past," said Irsay, also the team's most passionate fan, earlier this year with a laugh. "(Coach) Frank (Reich) and (COO) Pete (Ward) and (GM) Chris (Ballard) are like, ‘Can you take a different perspective? Don’t say too much about it.’ You know how I feel about the opener, so I won’t say it. We’re looking to erase that deficit and start with a new era where we win our opener starting in 2022 and hopefully get on a streak this year.”

Of the seven teams to lose at least 7 consecutive openers, the current Colts are the only franchise to have a winning record over those seasons.

StreakTeamYearsPct.

13Cleveland2005-17.279

9Philadelphia1968-76.313

8Indianapolis1984-91.362

8Indianapolis2014-21*.527

8Seattle1976-83.410

8Oakland2003-10.289

7Arizona1992-98.384

Colts' spreads in openers

This is the year! Why? Because the Colts are 7.5-point favorites in Houston.

Not so fast. The Colts have only been favored in three of their eight season-opening losses (Jacksonville, 2020; Detroit, 2016; Buffalo, 2015) but they lost to Jacksonville in 2020 as a 7-point favorite. It was the only game the Jaguars would win all year.

Using win probability based on the spread, there was only a .15% chance Indianapolis would lose these eight games.

YearTeam

2021Seattle

2020at Jacksonville-7

2019at L.A. Chargers

2018Cincinnati

2017at L.A. Rams+3.5

2016Detroit-2.5

2015at Buffalo-2.5

2014at Denver+7.5

Does winning the opener matter?

Ballard took a pragmatic, logical approach when asked about the streak last week.

"Win or lose the first game, you’ve got to get to Game 2 also," he said. "So, I just think if you overblow it, like, ‘Oh freak, we lost, season is over.’ No, it’s not. We’ve been 1-5 and 1-4 here and both times bounced back and gave ourselves a real opportunity (to make the playoffs). You’ve got to play the season out."

This is, of course, 100% correct but ...

Winning the opener is predictive. Using pro-football-reference.com's record finder, 123 of the 494 teams that started the year 0-1 made the playoffs, just 24.9%. More than twice that number ‒ 53.5% ‒ made the playoffs after winning the opener. These odds will shift with the addition of a seventh playoff team last season but winning the opener is a good sign for a team's playoff hopes. The Colts have made the playoffs 78.6% of the time after winning the opener, 36.0% after losing.

Won the opener?Playoff odds

Yes53.5%

No24.9%

Not No. 1 after Game 1

If you needed any more evidence this is a curse, here it is. Since the Colts moved to Indianapolis in 1984, they have the second-worst record in season openers. They have the 12th best record in the NFL since that season however with a .528 winning percentage, only Cleveland (.382 vs. .186, -.196) has a worse differential than the Colts' -.186 mark and no other team has a difference of more than 100 percentage points.

TeamRecord

Cleveland6-28-1, .186

Indianapolis13-25, .342

Arizona14-23-1, .382

Carolina11-16, .407

Tampa Bay16-22, .421

Cincinnati16-22, .421

