ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend Tribune

What's new with fish, guided birding and reserved hunts in Indiana

By Joseph Dits, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bbkcE_0hlAo7RH00

And now, here are ways to help you in your pursuit of fish, migrating birds and reserved hunts in Indiana ― all culled from this week’s Outdoor Adventures column.

Hike and fish: LaPorte County Parks naturalist Niki Schmutte will lead a 2-mile hike for the Harbor Country Hikers at 9 a.m. CDT Sept. 10 on trails at Luhr County Park in LaPorte, many of which are paved, including a three-quarter-mile ADA-accessible path. Afterwards, gear will be loaned for hikers to fish in a stocked pond; no fishing license is required. The park is at 3178 S. County Road 150 W., LaPorte. From LaPorte, go south on U.S. 35, west on West County Road 250 South and south on South County Road 150 West.

Audubon gathering: Indiana Audubon will host its annual gathering Sept. 24 in the South Bend area. Participants can choose from various multi-hour bird watching tours in local parks and preserves, which include birding yoga, a van tour of Indiana Birding Trail spots and a fall migration tour of Potato Creek State Park, each costing $49-$38. The day finishes with a dinner presentation about John James Audubon at Ferrettie-Baugo Creek County Park in Osceola ($39). Find details and registration at indianaaudubon.org/events .

Striped bass: The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently did its annual stocking of striped bass and hybrid striped bass in 12 public lakes across the state, including 3,270 hybrids in Worster Lake at Potato Creek State Park in North Liberty. Fish were stocked as fingerlings, averaging 1.5 inches in length, and should reach a catchable size of 14 inches in 2024.

The main column: South Bend horse rider took on world's longest race, in Mongolia

Reserved hunts: Sept. 23 is the deadline to apply for several reserved hunts across Indiana, including deer hunts at select state parks in November. Also, registration for Indiana’s 2022 put/take pheasant hunts opens at 7 a.m. Sept. 14. The hunts will be Nov. 19-27. Cost is $30. It’s first come first served until the daily hunter quota is reached. It’s only for seven state fish and wildlife areas, including Winamac, Pigeon River near LaGrange, Tri County near Syracuse and Willow Slough in northwest Indiana. Find details at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. Click on “Apply for a reserved hunt” toward the top of the page.

Find columnist Joseph Dits on Facebook at SBTOutdoorAdventures or 574-235-6158 or jdits@sbtinfo.com .

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: What's new with fish, guided birding and reserved hunts in Indiana

Comments / 1

Related
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Above-normal temps predicted for autumn in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It looks like we may be in for a warmer autumn across Indiana. According to the Climate Prediction Center parts of the western United States have a good chance of picking up above-normal temperatures for the months of September, October and November. Here in Indiana, there’s a chance we may see above-normal temperatures for those three fall months as well.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Outdoor#Linus Hunting#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Fishing License#Northwest Indiana#Animals#Laporte#Ada#Indiana Audubon
WISH-TV

Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Activists call on AES Indiana to retire coal-fired Petersburg plant

The largest and dirtiest power plant in AES Indiana’s fleet is coming under renewed criticism for violating its air and water permits and for maintenance problems that have contributed to higher customer bills. About two dozen activists gathered Wednesday in front of the Indianapolis utility’s headquarters on Monument Circle...
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

The Friendliest Haunted Town is Located in Indiana, and You Can Take a Spooky Tour

Indiana is home to a very unique haunted town. Indiana is home to a town that claims to be the "friendliest haunted town around" and one look at their haunted historical tours, and I can definitely see why they got that name! Every year Metamora plays host to many people who come to hear all about the town's history as well as try to catch a glimpse of past residents who just may still be lingering around.
INDIANA STATE
nypressnews.com

Kia, Volvo, Ford-Lincoln and Honda dealerships sell across 4 states

Four dealership groups expanded their holdings with purchases of stores in first-, second- and third-quarter acquisitions. Here’s a look at the deals involving import, luxury and domestic dealerships in Indiana, Hawaii, Ohio and Wyoming. Lou Fusz buys Kia dealership in Indiana. Lou Fusz Automotive Network of St. Louis on...
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville/Aztar Indiana Gaming Company LLC. is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of violations of Indiana’s wage payment statute. Alex Ricke, an attorney leading the case, says that they first started talking with Tropicana Evansville employees who tried to opt in on another...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Gordon Ramsay steakhouse opening at southern Indiana casino

ELIZABETH, Ind. — Hell's Kitchen and Michelin-starred chef, Gordon Ramsay, is bringing an upscale steakhouse to southern Indiana. Caesar's Southern Indiana announced that the celebrity chef will be opening "Gordon Ramsay Steak" later this year. In true Ramsay fashion, the fine dining establishment will serve his signature Beef Wellington...
thecentersquare.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois

(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
ILLINOIS STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

Highway Intersection Closure Announced

(Westville, IN) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of the intersection of Indiana 2 and U.S. 6 for ongoing roundabout construction. INDOT announced the initial work earlier in May. The intersection is scheduled to close on or after September 14 and is expected to reopen by the...
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Pics of This $48 Million Compound in Indiana Are Jaw-Dropping

This gigantic Indiana home has guest quarters, a garden amphitheater, a shooting range, a basketball court, and a pool pavilion. Built in 2003, Big Tree Farms is just a 7-minute drive from the very popular amusement park Holiday World and is a 3-hour drive from Nashville, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Cincinnati according to the listing. Santa Claus, Indiana is an interesting location, but that's not as much of a selling point as the photos of this incredible residence. Before we go gaga over the photos, check out the details of this property that's listed as a "single-family" dwelling on Realitor.com.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy