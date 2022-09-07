ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

'Our society needs positivity': GMC Student-Athlete Advisory Council begins work

By From Staff Reports
Courier News
Courier News
 3 days ago
Members of the Greater Middlesex Conference 2022-23 Student-Athlete Advisory Council convened at the East Brunswick Magnet School last month, commencing work to positively impact the scholastic sports landscape.

The council is composed of one student-athlete representative each from 34 conference member schools.

As scholastic sports returned to action in August 2020 following the height of the pandemic, the conference recognized a need to develop the council with the goal of helping all student-athletes navigate challenges they were facing on and off the field.

The conference’s leadership listens to and takes into account the input of council members, who act as liaisons for their respective school sports programs and school-communities, bringing ideas and feedback from peers to quarterly meetings.

“Our goal is to promote student-led change as well as inclusion and equity in the interscholastic high school sports program,” Council President Julian Counterman, a senior at Edison Academy, wrote in a letter to his peers in advance of last month’s meeting.

“Your school's voice in the changes that we make depends solely on your communication and representation at our quarterly meetings. As a representative, you are responsible for bringing ideas and initiatives from your school to the committee and advocating and implementing changes in your school by communicating with coaches, players, and your athletic director. For this reason, it is important to attend the meetings and come ready to discuss new ideas.”

Conference Executive Director Frank Noppenberger and Conference President Mike Pede led last month’s meeting, during which council members engaged in robust discussion about myriad topics ranging from the conference’s two-tournament format for various sports to implementing a shot clock in basketball.

Group debate followed division breakout meetings during which council members from the conference’s Red, White, Blue and Gold divisions discussed among themselves various topics.

A proposed recommendation from last month’s meeting that the council will adopt is a Greater Middlesex Conference Appreciation Week with various activities slated next month to recognize game officials, sportsmanship, spectators, teachers, parents, and the athletic support community including coaches, trainers and administrators.

“We want this to be student-driven,” Noppenberger said. “We don’t want it coming from the athletics directors. We want to hear what the students have to say on issues and changes. We encourage the kids to be leaders and get involved.”

At the Student-Athlete Advisory Council’s inception, members met virtually and received encouragement and inspiration from guest speakers with local ties to the conference including three-time Olympic gold-medal winning women’s soccer star Heather O’Reilly (East Brunswick), Colorado Rockies scout Mike Garlatti (Highland Park) Olympic discus thrower Sam Mattis (East Brunswick) and Rutgers Special Assistant to the Head Coach Joe Susan (South River).

With the pandemic abating and council members allowed to convene in person, Noppenberger said he expects meetings to be even more productive.

“We were doing everything virtual and it worked, but the results of our first meeting this year was certainly evident,” Noppenberger said. “We’re still working and adjusting to make it more attractive to kids. We leave the decision up to the school (to select council members). They can use any criteria, any grade, any gender. We are looking for leaders that are going to speak up and be representatives of their school.”

Noppenberger said the council members were particularly attentive, respectful and conversational during last month’s meeting at which Woodbridge Athletics Director Joe Ward and former MyCentralJersey.com sports writer Greg Tufaro were among the guest speakers.

The conference’s athletics directors are being encouraged to send their female Student-Athlete Advisory Council members to attend an NJSIAA luncheon this month at the Westin in Princeton, where the state’s governing body will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

Attendees are expected to report back to the council about the advancement of women’s sports and what needs must be met for them to continue to grow, Noppenberger said.

Other initiatives the council will be addressing include supporting school sports programs at all levels, engagement in the community, and celebrating events such as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“It’s no secret that our society needs positivity,” Noppenberger said. “What better way than through our youth and athletics.”

Greater Middlesex Conference 2022-23 Student-Athlete Advisory Council

Calvary Christian: Raegan Fogarty; Carteret: Kira Sliziewicz; Colonia: Mattison Chiera; East Brunswick: Nicole Motusesky; East Brunswick Magnet School: Scott Pede; Edison Academy: Julian Counterman; Edison: Haley Zampella; Highland Park: Lydia Lekhal; J.F. Kennedy: Sidney de Voogd; John P. Stevens: Marcella Iversen; Metuchen: Abby Kozo; Middlesex: Anthony Gonzalez; Monroe: Justin Graham; Mother Seton: Ashlie Jordan; New Brunswick: Joshua Nazario; North Brunswick: Saloni Agshiker; North Plainfield: Madeline Kruscynski; Old Bridge: Gabrielle Walker; Perth Amboy: Xavier Frias; Perth Amboy Magnet School: Jalena Santiago; Piscataway: Katie Engels; Piscataway Magnet School: Matti Miller; Saint Joseph: Charlie Algier; Sayreville: Abigail Mayer; Somerset Tech: Fiona Shanahan; South Amboy: Evalise Perez; South Brunswick: Harmehar Chhabra; South Plainfield: Madison O'Brien; South River: Gianna Rodriguez; Spotswood: Gabrielle Diaz; Saint Thomas Aquinas: Grace Farrell; Wardlaw-Hartridge: Gyrord Gregoire; Woodbridge Academy: Pranesh Rajamuthiah; Woodbridge: Taylor Pezulich.

