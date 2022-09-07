ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morton, IL

These 11 numbers tell the story of the 2022 Tri-County Tennis Tournament

By Steve Stein
Journal Star
Journal Star
 3 days ago

MORTON — A summertime sports tradition returned to the Peoria area this year with the rebirth of the Tri-County Tennis Tournament.

Canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the tournament was held outside of Peoria for the first time since it began in 1969. Greyson Dosctoch won the men's open title after Jordan Nestrud resigned because of injury.

Here is the 2022 Tri-County Tennis Tournament by the numbers:

Background: Why the Tri-County Tennis Tournament moved from Peoria to Morton

6 — Number of days the event took place, over two weekends. The eight-court Joal Stanfield Tennis Complex at Morton High School was this year's tournament venue. The Journal Star organized and ran the tournament from its inception until 2007, when the Peoria Tennis Association grabbed the reins. MHS assistant boys tennis coach Kevin Miller shared tournament director duties this year with outgoing directors Rick McKinney and Bill Carey from the PTA to smooth the transition.

133 — Number of players to take part in the event, including 95 adults and 38 juniors. Anyone who lives, works or goes to school in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties is eligible to play in the tournament, along with past champions regardless of residence, employment or schooling. Of those 133 entries this year, 101 were male and 32 were female.

20 — Divisions of play for adults and juniors. There were six junior divisions (four singles, two doubles). Adults had 14 divisions, with seven singles and seven doubles.

80 — The number of entries in singles events across all genders and divisions. There were 90 entries in doubles events across all matches.

70 — The number of total singles matches at the Stanfield Tennis Complex.

39 — Total number of doubles matches, with 24 at the Stanfield Tennis Complex and 15 inside at the Clubs at River City in Peoria (because of inclement weather).

119 — Total cans of tennis balls stockpiled at the start of the tournament.

15 — Number of cans that remained after 104 of 109 scheduled matches (95%) were played. Five matches were not held of absences or injuries.

50 years and counting: A golden journey for this Peoria golf coach and Title IX

$3,800 — That's how much money the tournament raised, which helped pay for the installation of gates at the Stanfield Tennis Complex. The MHS boys tennis program organized and ran the tournament, and has taken over those duties from the PTA.

$2,500 — That's how much the village of Morton provided in a tourism grant for the tournament. Tourism grant funding comes from village hotel/motel tax revenue. Tournament name sponsor Better Banks also contributed $2,500.

$ 5,000 — That's the amount of a grant from the Morton Community Foundation to help pay for the new gates at the Stanfield Tennis Complex.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: These 11 numbers tell the story of the 2022 Tri-County Tennis Tournament

