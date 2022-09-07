Osceola youth softball coach given 30 years in prison for child molesting

SOUTH BEND — Osceola softball coach Michael Feltz, 45, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday after he pleaded guilty to the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl who was on one of his travel teams.

St. Joseph Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hurley handed down a 40-year sentence to Feltz, who was the head coach and president of the OC Crush softball league, but due to the terms of a plea deal agreed to by prosecutors, the judge suspended 10 years of the sentence.

Feltz pleaded guilty in early August to molesting the girl for about five months until the girl's mother found out and alerted police.

Feltz will also be given probation for five years after he is released and will be required to register as a sex offender. Hurley also ordered Feltz to pay $1,900 in restitution to the family of the victim, court documents show.

Police investigation of softball coach

Police first began investigating Feltz in March when a mother of one of his players discovered he had been statutorily raping her daughter for around five months.

In an interview with Special Victims Unit investigators, the girl, who was 13 at the time, said Feltz had been molesting her since October. The girl also said Feltz molested her in his car in the parking lot of the Target on Ireland Road on multiple occasions, court documents say.

The girl's mother first found "inappropriate," though not sexual, messages between her daughter and Feltz as far back as July 2021 and told her daughter to stop texting with the coach.

The mother found sexually explicit messages and nude photos of Feltz on her daughter's phone in late March and alerted police, court documents say. Feltz was arrested in early April and initially charged with possession of child pornography and dissemination of material harmful to a minor, but prosecutors dismissed those charges as part of the plea agreement.

