ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Peoria named worst of 300 real estate markets in the country, according to website

By Alex Dalton, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38kLEN_0hlAo0GC00

The personal finance website WalletHub ranked Peoria at the very bottom of 300 real estate markets across the country in a recent study.

To compile the list, WalletHub looked at 17 key indicators, including an area's ratio of vacant housing units to its total housing stock, the median days that properties stay on the market, and each area's share of "seriously underwater" mortgages.

Peoria ranked fifth from the bottom in the latter category, which was defined as mortgages where the combined estimated balance of loans secured by those properties exceeded their estimated market value by at least 25%.

St. Louis, Shreveport in Louisiana and Bridgeport in Connecticut joined Peoria at the bottom of the list, which was published late last month. Four Texas cities topped the list: Frisco, Allen, McKinney and Austin.

This year, Peoria has also been the recipient of other, more flattering labels.

'Take off like a rocket': Why Peoria leaders are sanguine about future amid public negativity

In March, Realtor.com gave Greater Peoria the top spot on a list of the most affordable places in the country, noting a median home price of just $98,000, compared with a national median price of $392,000. In May, Peoria was named the best place to live in Illinois by U.S. News & World Report.

More: Real estate sales in Peoria and Tazewell counties for Sept. 4, 2022

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria named worst of 300 real estate markets in the country, according to website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Lexington sees continued development of downtown

LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A city not named Bloomington or Normal in McLean County has continued to grow its downtown in the midst of a pandemic and the months following. Lexington, located 20 minutes northeast of Bloomington-Normal along Interstate 55, has welcomed 12 new businesses to the city since 2020. Five new businesses have opened up shop in 2022 alone. One is slated to open this fall.
LEXINGTON, IL
wcbu.org

Spirit of Peoria pairing up with Julia Belle Swain in La Crosse, Wis.

Two riverboats with long legacies in the city of Peoria are together — in La Crosse, Wis. Troy Manthey of Yacht Starship in Tampa, Fla. has purchased both the Julia Belle Swain and the Spirit of Peoria. In a Facebook post, Manthey said he plans to restore both riverboats in dry dock. Exterior renovations are set to be completed by the end of this year, with interior rehab wrapping up sometime in 2023.
PEORIA, IL
1440 WROK

This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois

It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
HUDSON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Peoria, IL
Real Estate
State
Louisiana State
Peoria, IL
Business
City
Bridgeport, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
97ZOK

Why An Illinois Steak ‘n Shake Is Being Guarded By Police

Residents in Galesburg, IL have been seeing a Galesburg police officer sitting in the parking lot of the Steak 'n Shake. No, the officers aren't there catching speeders, they are essentially guarding the restaurant. Why does the Steak 'n Shake in Galesburg need guarding? It's because the franchisee has been removed from the burger chain.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Cold front to bring a taste of fall to Central Illinois this weekend

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who love sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity, the weather this past week has been almost perfect. However, those who prefer pumpkin spice lattes, snuggies and crisp fall mornings will be excited to see what is moving into Central Illinois this weekend.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Taft Homes redevelopment approaches one year anniversary

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The first 50 units at the new Providence Pointe housing development could be ready in February, according to the Peoria Housing Authority’s 2023 draft plan. The nearly $50 million redevelopment of the long standing public housing project will eventually replace all of the blighted,...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Mortgage#Business Industry#Linus Business#Wallethub#Frisco#Realtor Com#U S News World Report
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Featuring mega mums and pumpkins, Galesburg’s newest garden center set to open

Mums and pumpkins are a sure sign of fall, and they’ll soon be available at Galesburg’s newest garden center. Deadhead Plant Ranch will open Thursday, Sept. 15 just east of Lowe’s Home Improvement store on West Carl Sandburg Drive. Chris and Blaire Schertz, who own and operate Deadhead Plant Ranch in Macomb, announced this spring they were planning to open a location in Galesburg.
GALESBURG, IL
1027superhits.com

Four taken to hospital following Central Peoria fire

PEORIA, Ill. – The cause of a fire that caused damage to a Central Peoria home continues to be under investigation. The’s according to Peoria firefighters, who say it took more than an hour to get the fire near El Vista and Sterling Avenues out, first reported around 4:45 a.m. Saturday.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Springfield author recalls Shelton brothers in Peoria

Taylor Pensoneau may not live in Peoria but he likes talking about the town’s past, specifically that period in the 1930s and 1940s when the notorious Shelton Brothers were present. That description of the brothers served as the title of Pensoneau's 2002 book, "Brothers Notorious." Pensoneau recalled that Carl...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Have a case of those pesky post-Labor Day weekend blues? Fear not, for Bloomington-Normal still has a lot of activities to offer this weekend. Local pumpkin farm, Rader Family Farms, will open its gates for the first time this season at 10 a.m. Saturday. The farm announced that five new attractions will join the existing 50 plus attractions at the farm.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Fire destroys home in Edwards

PEORIA COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Smoke could be seen for miles as fire destroyed a home in Edwards late Thursday afternoon. Several fire departments were called to the home on Challacombe Road. “Number one, you’re talking about volunteer firefighters, so you don’t have firehouses full of people,” Dunlap...
EDWARDS, IL
hoiabc.com

Homeless shelters pushed past their limits in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A surge of homelessness means more people seeking refuge in Peoria shelters, as organizations work with the city to find a quick solution. Kristy Schofield is the Director of Homeless and Housing at the Dream Center Peoria, and says they have more people than ever before at their facilities. The Center can house up to 125 people at a time. But right now, they’re pushing past with 135, with several sleeping on mats instead of beds due to capacity overflow. While some may ask if they would stop letting people in, Schofield says that’s not the policy of the Center, classified as a low-barrier shelter.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Caterpillar settles tax dispute with IRS from 2017

PEORIA, Ill. — Caterpillar said Thursday it had reached a settlement of a long-standing tax dispute with the Internal Revenue Service that led to federal raids on several Peoria area plants, including the company’s former headquarters, back in 2017. The heavy-equipment maker said the settlement resolves all issues...
PEORIA, IL
Journal Star

Journal Star

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy