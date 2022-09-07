ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Screw City Beer Fest, Tamale Fest, Cycle on 2nd and more: 16 things to do in Rockford

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oQEBN_0hlAnyey00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mk9Td_0hlAnyey00

ROCKFORD — The second weekend in September offers a variety of events and activities in the Rock River Valley for children and adults alike.

There are festivals, a block party, a bike tour and plenty of music.

Prost at Prairie Street: An Oktoberfest Celebration

What: Prost on Prairie Street is a brand new addition to the Dinner on the Dock lineup to help close out the summer season.

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday

Where: Prairie Street Brewing Company, 200 Prairie St., Rockford

For more: https://psbrewingco.com/

Four Fridays in the 14th Ward

What: Live music featuring the Vince Chiarelli Band plus an outdoor showing of “The Majestic.”

When: 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Lino’s, 5611 E. State St., Rockford

Cost: Free admission

For more: https://linos815.com/

Roscoe Lions Club Fall Festival

What: The Roscoe Lions Club hosts the village's annual Fall Festival, featuring amusement rides, live music, parades, vendors, a raffle and food.

When: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; 12 to 10 p.m. Saturday; 12 to 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Leland Park, 5727 Broad St., Roscoe

Cost: Free admission

For more: https://www.roscoelionsclubil.com/

Good Vibrations: Songs of the 60s

What: Rockford University Performing Arts presents a musical tour through the groovy 1960s. Celebrating the folk/rock music of the decade, “Good Vibrations” features songs of The Supremes, The Beatles, Leslie Gore, Jefferson Airplane and more. Broadway selections from Camelot, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, and Hair are also in the line-up.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Rockford University Maddox Theater, 5050 E. State St., Rockford

Cost: $12 for adults, $9 for students

For more: https://www.ticketor.com/rockforduniversity/upcomingevents?PageId=169412

Keyboard Magic featuring Margaret Dean and Bob Rub

What: Keyboard Magic features two of Rockford foremost keyboard professionals. Their piano and organ music features exciting duets and fun music for the entire family. The concert will also feature the St. Mark Ringers handbell ensemble.The music covers all styles, from Gershwin to Disney, and will thrill concert goers of all ages.

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: St. Mark Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 675 N. Mulford Rd., Rockford

Cost: Free admission

For more: https://stmarklc.com/

Legends, Myths and Mayhem Along the Rock River

What: Haunted Rockford’s own Kathi Kresol and Sara Bowker have been researching ghost stories, true crimes, and odd tales of the local area for almost two decades. Their latest project will feature legends and myths Kathi has collected about the spooky side of the Rock River Valley. The tales will feature stories of phantom hitch-hikers, haunted cemeteries, and vengeful spirits.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday

Where: Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum and Gardens, 411 Kent St., Rockford

Cost: $25 per person, tickets must be purchased in advance

For more: https://www.hauntedrockford.com/event/legends-myths-and-mayhem-along-the-rock-river/

Bubble Festival at Discovery Center Museum

What: Professional bubble artist Ben Jimenez will thrill children and adults alike with his 30 minute bubble show, which includes stunts, bubble science facts and audience participation.

When: Shows begin at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. Morning shows are geared toward young children while afternoon shows are designed for elementary school age children and older.

Where : The Discovery Center Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: $3 for members, $5 for the public, free to children ages 1 and younger. Admission to the museum is an additional $10.

For more: https://www.discoverycentermuseum.org/

Midtown Block Party

What: Inscape Collective hosts the Midtown Block Party featuring live music, children’s activities, food trucks and baseball trivia. Many Inscape artisans will have their work available for sale.

When: 12 to 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: 201 7th St., Rockford

Cost: Free admission

For more: https://www.inscapecollective.org/

Tamale Fest

What: The festival features music, vendors, a tamale competition, a lowrider show and a Latina Model Contest.

When: 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: 3923 E. State St., Rockford, next to Don Carter Lanes.

Cost: $10 per person. Proceeds from the festival go to Mexican Americans Saliendo Adelante and Miracle Mile Business District Association.

For more: https://www.tamalefest815.com/tamale-fest-2021

‘The Outsider’, presented by Artists Ensemble Theater

What: Ned Newley never wanted to be governor. He's terrified of public speaking; his polls are sinking fast. His Chief of Staff is convinced that his boss is doomed to lose the election. But political consultant Arthur Vance has a plan. Don’t miss this satire that skewers politics and celebrates democracy.

When: Sept. 8 through Sept. 25: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays (Sept. 24, 4 p.m. only); 2 p.m. Sundays

Where: Rockford University Clark Arts Center, Cheek Theater, 5050 E. State St., Rockford

For more: https://artistsensemble.org/

Music on the Mall

What: Performance by Swingbilly RFD

When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Edgebrook Center Court, 1641 N. Alpine Road, Rockford

Cost: Free admission

For more: https://edgebrookshops.com/events/music-on-the-mall/

Rockford City Market

What: Local makers, growers, artists, and bakers will feature their wares underneath the Rockford City Market Pavilion. There are two local breweries on site pouring beer, a Main Stage area with a local band, and an Acoustic Stage area with a local performer. The  pavilion and two of the surrounding streets are lined with vendors and food trucks, and City Market partners with local nonprofits and organizations to host kids’ activities.

When: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays through September

Where: Water Street at East State Street

Cost: Free admission

For more: http://www.rockfordcitymarket.com/

Screw City Beer Festival

What: An outdoor beer festival featuring regional breweries and local food along the banks of the Rock River.

When: 12 to 4 p.m., Saturday

Where: Riverview Ice House, 324 N. Madison St., Rockford

Cost: $55 per ticket. This event is limited to 1,500 persons and is sold out.

For more: https://www.screwcitybeerfest.com/termsconditions

Light Your Fire 5K Run/Walk

What: The 5K event begins near the main pavilion of Spencer Park and goes through Belvidere Park before winding its way back to Spencer Park. Proceeds from this event benefit OSF St. Anthony Medical Center's burn unit, Illinois Fire Safety Alliance and Boone County Fire Protection District #2.

When: 9 a.m. Sunday

Where: Spencer Park, 899 Appleton Road, Belvidere

Cost: $30 for ages 16 and older; $15 for ages 6-15; free for children 5 and under.

For more: https://runsignup.com/

Lifescape Senior Expo

What: The Lifescape Senior Expo is a community resource for older adults, caregivers, and families featuring local exhibitors and health screenings including businesses in areas such as healthcare, financial planning, retirement, home improvement and more. The keynote speaker at 12:30 p.m. will be former Chicago Bull and three time NBA champion Bill Wennington.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rock Valley College Physical Education Center, 3301 N. Mulford Road, Rockford

For more: https://lifescapeservices.org/lifescape-senior-expo-2022/

Cycle on 2nd

What: The annual Cycle on 2nd event is Rockford's own version of Chicago's Bike the Drive event.

When: 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday

Where: The southbound portion of N. 2nd St. from the Auburn interchange to State St. will be closed to cars and open only to cyclists from 8-10 a.m. Enter the route any time between 8-9:45 a.m. Grab your bike and your family and friends and enjoy some traffic-free cycling.

Cost: Free of charge, no registration is necessary

For more: https://www.ibikerockford.com/cycleon2nd

Ken DeCoster covers business news and features. Contact him at 815-987-1391, kdecoster@rrstar.com or @DeCosterKen.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Screw City Beer Fest, Tamale Fest, Cycle on 2nd and more: 16 things to do in Rockford

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Government
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Incident in Rockford

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits A 4 Year Old in Rockford

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
northernpublicradio.org

Rockford church is rebuilding after damage

A Catholic church in Rockford is working on rebuilding after a recent fire. St. James Church is the oldest Catholic church in Rockford. Penny Wiegert is a spokesperson for the diocese of Rockford. She said on the morning of Aug. 8 lightning struck the roof of the church and started...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football scores for Friday, September 9

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores involving Rockford area teams from Friday, September 9 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch ‘Overtime’ in the air Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11pm on Fox 39) NIC-10Belvidere North 31 Boylan 28East 36 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gershwin
Person
Madison Beer
Person
Bill Wennington
WIFR

Fun in the sky planned for Up In The Air event in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A family favorite event is back in Belvidere this weekend to entertain and wonder!. Chicago Kite is bringing an enchanting array of colorful sport and fantasy kites to the 9th annual Up In The Air event. Activities will run from 11 to 3 p.m. at Prairie Fields Sports Park, 1111 Fairgrounds Rd., in Belvidere.
BELVIDERE, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

New shoe shop moves into former Fred VanVleet store in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD — A new shoe and streetwear store downtown carries more than 20 different clothing brands and wants to supply you with stylish kicks that are hard to find. Magari has moved into the former Fred VanVleet store at 328 E. Street St. and is co-owned by Jordan Merkle and brothers German and Arturo Mendoza. VanVleet’s shop is working on opening a new downtown location soon.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: TONS Of Reports of Aggressive Panhandlers in Winnebago County. Community Members Getting Pissed At Police For Not Doing Anything About It

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Things To Do#What To Do#Beer Festival#Rock Music#Screw#Majestic#The Roscoe Lions Club#Broad St#Camelot Fiddler
Q985

Downtown Illinois Business Closing After Owner Shares Cancer Diagnosis

In the last few years we've said good-bye to so many business, but this good-bye hits a little different. We all know what a tough few years it's been, for everyone really, especially small businesses owners. So, when you see a story on social media about a store or location shutting its doors, you imagine it has something to do with the rent being too high or the business just not getting as much traffic as you'd expect.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a rollover accident near the Roscoe area

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROSCOE, IL
WIFR

Victim named in fatal shooting near Haskell Avenue in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County coroner on Friday named the victim of a fatal shooting Tuesday night near Haskell Avenue. 18-year-old Cortez Sykes suffered life-threatening injuries in the 600 block of Bruce Street, and despite being rushed to a local hospital, couldn’t be saved. Rockford police tweeted...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Hilldale to welcome new store this fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Thursday that they are welcoming a new store later this fall. J.McLaughlin is a clothing store for men and women that was founded in 1977 in New York and has expanded to over 160 nationwide since. The brand has one other Wisconsin location in...
MADISON, WI
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy