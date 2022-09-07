Read full article on original website
Never Forget! 9/11 Ceremonies on Sunday Around Ocean County, New Jersey
Sunday is the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks on the United States. Over two decades now since that day which we will never forget. As we look to Sunday's events locally here in Ocean County, we hope if you cannot attend a ceremony that you will take a moment to reflect and remember those who were lost and those who gave their all as first responders during the worst civilian attack in our nation's history.
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
This Is Supposedly The Most Haunted Road In New Jersey
As soon as September hits, I start celebrating the “spooky season”. I love to go to all of the best Halloween attractions and stops within the state and this New Jersey street is a must for me this Halloween season. According to dangerousroads.com, there’s one road specifically that...
This New Jersey Diner is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Diners are unique in so many different ways. One, you can get anything at a diner, two, most are open 24/7, and three, they are a staple to a specific region in the country. There are diners throughout the country, but arguably, the most famous is on the east coast.
One of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in America is Right Here in NJ
The only thing better than a perfect dinner at a restaurant is when the ambiance is just as spectacular. Picture this: your favorite meal is cooked just the way you like it, your drink is expertly paired with your meal, you are surrounded by good people and good friends, and the mood is just right. And let's not forget top-notch service, too.
NJ weather: Weekend starts great, ends unsettled
I love September weather. And we have at least one (and maybe two) perfectly sunny, dry, mild early September days ahead. There are still some coastal concerns to mention though, as the Atlantic Ocean remains all churned up. The second half of the weekend is trending "iffy," as clouds and...
New And Delicious Hand Crafted Cookie Chain Coming To New Jersey
One of the simple joys in life is a fresh-baked cookie. When you get it right out of the oven, get a cold glass of milk, and dunk the cookie in there. It's just delicious. The only problem is that you don't always have time to bake those cookies, right?
New Jersey Drivers Get A Shockingly Good Grade In Study
Despite what you see each and every day on the roads of the Garden State, it turns out that New Jersey drivers aren't that bad after all, at least not according to one published study. If you are to believe what one report says about the states with the rudest...
Will the summer drought affect NJ Christmas tree supplies?
While the summer drought in New Jersey has affected many lawns, flowers, gardens, and even crops, let’s look further down the line. Will it affect New Jersey’s supply of Christmas trees?. In North Jersey, the summer drought has not yet affected Christmas tree supplies, said Donna Allison Cole,...
This Popular Spot Has Been Named Best Breakfast Restaurant in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolutely best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
Good Until The Last Drop, Another Beer You Can’t Get In New Jersey
My mother-in-law is coming to visit for a while this month to enjoy the Jersey Shore during local summer, and we're excited to have her up!. In preparation for her coming up, I figured it would be nice to go ahead and pick up some of her favorite beer to drink while she's at the shore.
Tales From The Jersey Shore: The Mysterious 120 Year Old Tuckerton Stinkhouse
If you have ever been in Southern Ocean County in the area of Little Egg Harbor you may have seen the remnants of what was known as the "Stinkhouse" on Crab Island. A piece of the fishing history we have here at the Jersey Shore. It's the "Stinkhouse" on Crab...
The Fat Amy: New Jersey restaurant has taco that’s 4 pounds!
Tito's Burritos and Wings has always been one of my favorite Mexican spots in New Jersey. If you have not visited yet, you are missing out. They have several locations in NJ including stores in Morristown, Summit, Ridgewood and South Orange. They also just opened their newest location in Tenafly.
Lacey, NJ man charged in third case of patricide at Jersey Shore over the past month
For the third time in the last month a man who resides in Monmouth or Ocean County has been arrested and charged with committing the heinous act of patricide. The latest case involving a Lacey man murdering his father was announced by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella in a joint statement.
New Jersey in on Alert After a Scam Targets Ocean County Residence
There is another scam for Ocean County from the Ocean County Sheriff's Office. There are so many scams out there and here's one more for you. I was reading on Facebook how there are scams for almost everything right now. It is very scary. A friend of mine recently went...
Two New Jersey men plead guilty to calculated brazen thefts of South Jersey car owners
Two men who reside in the southern part of New Jersey have pleaded guilty to their roles in separate but equally calculated schemes that targeted motor vehicle owners and buyers. The details of both cases, investigations, and court trials, were announced by the U.S. DOJ and U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.
Dream Big Jersey Shore You Have a Chance to Win 1 Million Dollars in New Jersey
What would you do with a million dollars? I think for many it would be to pay off the mortgage and get the home taken care of first. Having the security of owning your home is a great way to feel less stress heading into your retirement years. For us right now it's our number one priority, paying off the house.
This Amazing Eatery Is Named New Jersey’s Best Plant Based Restaurant
So many New Jersey residents are trying to eat a more healthy diet. Maybe the goal is better health, weight loss, or philosophy. Lots of New Jersey residents are turning to a plant-based diet, and now the best plant-based restaurant in the state has been revealed. There are so many...
Mount Laurel, NJ man killed in 2-car crash outside own restaurant
MOUNT LAUREL — The community is mourning a local business owner, killed in a crash while pulling out of his own family’s restaurant last weekend. Glenn Keen, 52, of Mount Laurel, was exiting the parking lot of Cucina Carini on Sept. 3 when his car was broadsided by another vehicle, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed.
Route 130 in NJ: Trucker ticketed after car with teens gets stuck under the side
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Three high school students escaped serious injury Wednesday morning when the front of their sedan wound up under a tractor-trailer on Route 130. A mom was driving her 14-year-old kids and their friend from Franklin to a private school in Mercer County. As they approached the...
