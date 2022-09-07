Rents Hit Record High In Major Metropolitan Areas

Rents across the country have hit a record high .

Renters in major metropolitan areas have been struggling to pay the bills. The Zumper National Rent Index has the median one-bedroom rent at almost $15,000. More than half of U.S. cities are showing double-digit increases. However, Bob Price, with Breitbart Texas, says rate hikes in Houston aren't nearly that high.

“The population of Houston just from regular processes has not been increasing significantly compared to some other major cities across the country, and even across Texas,” Price said.

Landlords cite the rising costs of maintenance, upkeep, and utilities. Price believes mass immigration is also a key factor, noting the millions of migrants who have entered the country just within the last several years.