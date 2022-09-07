ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

South Carolina clothing dye spill turns interstate pink, blue

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DzpO8_0hlAnGGM00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Talk about a bad dye job.

A South Carolina freeway got an unexpected makeover Tuesday when clothing dye spilled from a truck after a Spartanburg County crash, according to WYFF-TV and WHNS-TV.

Spartanburg County Emergency Management said the incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Interstate 85 South. Authorities said the truck was hauling a 55-gallon container of organic dye, which covered two lanes in pink and blue pigment, WHNS reported.

“Will be a while before a contractor cleans it up, and traffic is backed up,” Emergency Management wrote in a Facebook post. “While the colors are pretty, we’re pretty sure you don’t want it on your car!”

Officials described the textile dye as messy but water-soluble and ultimately “harmless,” according to WHNS.

The road reopened by 6 p.m., the news outlet reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

In Indiana, a shifting abortion landscape without clinics

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — About nine years ago, Sarah Knowlton sought an abortion at a now-closed clinic in northern Indiana, where she encountered anti-abortion protestors as she approached the entrance. Knowlton reflected on how that experience drove her in 2019 to Whole Woman’s Health, another abortion clinic in...
INDIANA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Court to consider insanity defense for Oklahoma Army veteran charged in Capitol riot

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — On Thursday, a court will consider an insanity defense for an Oklahoma Army veteran charged in the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Benjamen Burlew of Miami, Okla. faces the most serious charges against any of the Oklahomans charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol for allegedly assaulting a photographer. Now, his attorney questions his sanity to stand trial this fall.
MIAMI, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Dye#Wyff Tv#Whns Tv#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pension funds pressure credit card companies over gun sales

NEW YORK — (AP) — Payment processor Visa Inc. said late Saturday that it plans to start separately categorizing sales at gun shops. It’s a major win for gun control advocates who say it will help better track suspicious surges of gun sales that could be a prelude to a mass shooting. But gun rights advocates have argued that step would unfairly segregate legal gun sales when most sales do not lead to mass shootings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Planned Parenthood maps strategy to protect abortion rights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Planned Parenthood leaders from 24 states gathered in California's capital Friday to begin work on a nationwide strategy to protect and strengthen access to abortion, a counteroffensive aimed at pushing back against restrictions that have emerged in more than half of the country after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Gov. Stitt names 11 members of task force aimed at helping struggling families, mothers

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt has announced the names of the eleven members of the Helping Every Life and Parent Task Force. The H.E.L.P Task Force was established from an Executive Order that was issued in July. Task force members will recommend programs and propose legislation that will benefit struggling families and mothers across Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
73K+
Followers
130K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy