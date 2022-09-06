Read full article on original website
The Man Who Hasn't Bathed for Almost 70 Years Looks for Love
Amou Haji shocked the world when it was reported that the eighty-year-old Iranian bachelor was looking for love. Amou hasn’t washed or showered for over six decades. Not only did he have an aversion to cleanliness, but he also hated eating clean food and drink. He ate roadkill for food; his favorite dish was a rotten porcupine. In addition, Amou smoked animal feces from a pipe whenever he wanted to sit and relax.
Doctor Fears Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Bruised Hands’ Are An Alarming Sign Of Leukemia
Concerns are continuing to grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being following Buckingham Palace's announcement that doctors are seriously concerned about her health. There has yet to be an explanation as to her exact medical woes, but an image of the Queen shaking hands with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, might point to why, as in the snapshot, the monarch had visible bruises on the dorsal side of her hand.
A Guy On Her Flight Followed Her Around The Airport After Landing, So She Turned To A Group Of Women For Help — Plus 18 Similar Stories About Helpful Strangers
"God only knows where I could have ended up if I hadn’t found them!"
Our noisy neighbours make our life a living hell – cops have told us to just buy earplugs but the stress could kill us
AN elderly couple were told to move house or buy ear plugs when they reported their noisy neighbour to the police. John Taylor, 74, and wife Hilary, 80, say their lives have been made a "living hell" and fear the stress could kill them both. Mr Taylor, who has suffered...
I’m a bridesmaid & I asked the bride to stop one annoying thing weeks before the wedding – her response left me stunned
A BRIDESMAID has shared a request that she made of the bride and the shocking reaction she got weeks before the wedding. The frustrated friend took to Reddit to explain how she called the bride out for being slow to book things and leaving mundane tasks for the bridal party.
Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes
The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
My Ex-Husband Has Turned My Children Against Me—What Should I Do?
"Unfortunately we live in a world where he had money and I didn't. I ended up homeless for 6 years living in and out of shelters."
When Your Loved One Is Dying
We fear most the news that a loved one is dying. From terminal cancer diagnoses to long-haul battles with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, walking with a loved one through the dying process is full of uncertainty, grief, and challenges. This news forces us not only to deal with the impending loss of someone we love but also to face the hard and uncertain period between diagnosis and death. Between hope and letting go. In this space of the in-between, caregivers and loved ones often face grueling schedules in and out of hospitals, the overwhelming challenge of seeing a loved one decline, and the anticipation of the grief of losing that person. Mixed in with all of this is the question: “What do I do now?”
Woman Shocked to Find Teenage Love Letter She Wrote to High School Sweetheart at Goodwill: WATCH
A woman was shocked when she found a love letter she wrote as a teenager to her high school boyfriend during a shopping trip to Goodwill. Sharing her story on TikTok, content creator Kaylee Powell revealed she instantly recognized the collage she made her ex-boyfriend 10 years ago. Although her high school sweetheart painted over the love note on the back, she wanted to see if she could salvage it.
Husband Tells Wife to Forget Her “Perfect” Job for the Sake of His Career
*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. The answer to this question may vary from person to person, but most people want a job that is meaningful and fulfilling. It should also be challenging and engaging, something that can hold our attention and keep us growing mentally and emotionally.
Tim Dowling: I finish my banjo part to find the rest of the band laughing
I am sitting in a recording studio, headphones over my ears, banjo on my knee, playing along to a half-completed song and a metronome click. Other members of the band I’m in are behind the glass, listening along with George, the engineer. I make a mistake, lose my way,...
Parents Are Deciding To Stay and Work at Home for Their Teenagers
If there was one benefit the pandemic has given, it is the realization that parents can stay at home and be with their children for longer hours while at the same time working or practicing their chosen careers at home. Thus, now that the world is slowly returning to normal, many parents would rather continue to practice the "new normal parenting" - stay and work at home to spend more time with the family and the kids.
How to Stop Your Dog from Jumping on People
Does your dog get excited and jump on you and other people? Dogs jumping up on guests is a very common – and frustrating – behavior. Dogs jump on you to get attention and to try and greet you face to face. When dogs jump up, they get the attention they seek, making it very easy to accidentally reward the jumping by pushing the dog down or talking to the dog. With consistent training it is possible to teach your dog to stop jumping on you or your guests.
Turns out we've all been curling our hair wrong
Ah, the curling wands, a sure-fire way to burn your fingers, on the bright side, if they're used correctly you'll look like you just stepped out of the salon. Well, it turns out that you've been using yours wrong this entire time, and here's how to use it properly:. A...
Scabs on Cats: 4 Types (with Pictures) & How to Treat
At my veterinary practice, I’ve seen cats present with patchy areas of fur and scabs on their skin often. It’s a common problem. By examining the affected kitty, I could diagnose and treat the condition based on the scabs’ number, distribution, appearance, and size. Cats with patchy...
Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows
The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
