Steroid distribution operation broken up by police
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kirkland police, along with the help of the U.S. Postal Inspector Service, broke up a huge steroid distribution operation.
Three suspects were arrested after four suspects were identified.
Investigators shared photos of the drugs and a gun they seized from a home in the Kingsgate neighborhood.
Police said they also confiscated chemicals, cash, cars and other high-end valuables.
The investigation began in July.
In mid-August, police and postal inspectors intercepted more than 90 packages of illegal steroids set to be delivered around the country.
