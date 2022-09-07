ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkland, WA

Steroid distribution operation broken up by police

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kirkland police, along with the help of the U.S. Postal Inspector Service, broke up a huge steroid distribution operation.

Three suspects were arrested after four suspects were identified.

Investigators shared photos of the drugs and a gun they seized from a home in the Kingsgate neighborhood.

Police said they also confiscated chemicals, cash, cars and other high-end valuables.

The investigation began in July.

In mid-August, police and postal inspectors intercepted more than 90 packages of illegal steroids set to be delivered around the country.

