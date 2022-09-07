UGA men’s golf opens on St Simons

The Georgia Bulldog men’s golf team opens the fall portion of its schedule today, teeing off a two-day tournament on St Simon’s Island. The inaugural Frederica Cup includes teams from UGA, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, and Mississippi State; also Ohio State, Texas Tech, Texas Christian, and Oklahoma.

From Steve Colquitt, UGA Sports Communications…

The Georgia men’s golf team will open the fall portion of its 2022-23 season Wednesday and Thursday in the inaugural Frederica Cup on St. Simons Island, Ga.

Field: Georgia, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas Christian, and Texas Tech.

Schedule And Format: Georgia and the other squads will have 36 holes of stroke play on Wednesday and 18 holes on Thursday. Six players will compete for each team, with the lowest five counting per round. Georgia will be paired with TCU in the first round, with tee times set from 7:30-8:15 a.m. off No. 10.

Course: Frederica Golf Club (par 72, 7,309 yards).

Georgia Lineup: Seniors Nicolas Cassidy, Connor Creasy, and Ben van Wyk; sophomores Buck Brumlow and Maxwell Ford; and freshman Carter Loflin.

Live Results: Golfstat will provide scoring, pairings, and tee times.

Last Time: The Bulldogs came in 12th in the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Ariz., last May. Brumlow, Cassidy, Creasy, Ford, and van Wyk all saw action in the NCAAs.

Coach Chris Haack Says: “Getting a season started is always exciting, and this one is no exception. Our players have been working hard to prepare. The fall is a chance to knock the rust off and to continue building team identity and chemistry. We have assembled a deep roster, and the competition to get into the lineup was intense. We’re looking forward to participating in this inaugural event. The field is strong, so we’ll get a tough test right out of the gate.”

News And Notes: Ford was selected for the Southeastern Conference’s All-Freshman Team a year ago as he appeared in every tournament. … Cassidy earned Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar honors. … Creasy was named to the SEC’s Community Service Team. … van Wyk’s last name is pronounced fun-vake. …Loflin is joining the Bulldogs after an impressive junior and high school (St. Pius) career. He twice won the Future Masters, was runner-up at the Southern Junior Championship and the AJGA Windham Invitational, and was named an Honorable Mention Rolex Junior All-American.

Social Media: News and updates can be found at @UGAGolf.

