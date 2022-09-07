ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Ross County's COVID new cases flat; Ohio cases up 7.9%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 3 days ago
New coronavirus cases increased 7.9% in Ohio in the week ending Sunday as the state added 25,280 cases. The previous week had 23,436 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Ohio ranked ninth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 17.1% from the week before, with 543,317 cases reported. With 3.51% of the country's population, Ohio had 4.65% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 16 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

The Labor Day holiday may have altered how many people can get tested and when, and when governments report testing results and deaths. This will skew week-to-week comparisons.

Ross County reported 246 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 246 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 22,520 cases and 311 deaths.

Pike County reported 168 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 122 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 8,963 cases and 125 deaths.

Within Ohio, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Lawrence County with 629 cases per 100,000 per week; Pike County with 605; and Gallia County with 592. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Cuyahoga County, with 2,411 cases; Franklin County, with 2,065 cases; and Hamilton County, with 1,620. Weekly case counts rose in 57 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Butler, Hamilton and Lawrence counties.

Across Ohio, cases fell in 29 counties, with the best declines in Darke County, with 54 cases from 102 a week earlier; in Montgomery County, with 1,058 cases from 1,106; and in Seneca County, with 115 cases from 151.

In Ohio, zero people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, three people were reported dead.

A total of 3,074,826 people in Ohio have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 39,490 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 94,748,404 people have tested positive and 1,047,498 people have died.

Ohio's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Sept. 4. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 2,186
  • The week before that: 2,313
  • Four weeks ago: 2,184

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 63,337
  • The week before that: 64,048
  • Four weeks ago: 71,125

Hospitals in 10 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 15 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 21 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

