ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Charita Goshay: Rebuild Canton's public pools

By Charita M. Goshay, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago

A land-speed record probably was set by Canton and Stark County officials in approving a $5 million loan to the Hall of Fame Village project.

While it has raised some eyebrows and some objections, it's worth the investment. However, it also wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that a lot of residents would love to see such expedience when it comes to their own neighborhoods.

People who are experts in urban growth and development will tell you that every healthy and successful community requires certain elements, namely quality education, retail, infrastructure, employment and recreation.

At the risk of evoking nostalgia, Canton was once a town where there was plenty of public-recreation venues that served a wide swath of residents.

One of the primary and simplest venues were the public swimming pools, located in three of the city's four quadrants.

More Charita Goshay: Tragedies prove some labor is still risky, dangerous

More Canton news: Canton has 'historically high year' for corporate income tax refunds

Last week, the Rev. Wilbur Allen III appealed to City Council to consider demolishing Jackson Pool, which is located next to his church, the All Saints Temple Church of God in Christ.

Ward 4 Councilwoman Chris Smith has called for a new pool to be built to the Southeast Community Center.

The southeast Canton neighborhood where Jackson Pool is located has a high concentration of children living in public housing, with little to do.

We can't wring our hands about kids getting into trouble but not give them alternatives.

There is a spray park, but it's inadequate for older children and teenagers.

If we want kids to tear themselves away from social media and avoid the kind of problems that stem from boredom, let's help them with more options.

Rebuilding a public-pool system would be an ambitious undertaking, but Canton is a city that knows how to do big things. We prove it every year during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Festival, and every day on the growing campus that will one day become the Hall of Fame Village.

We know the Village will generate visitors, jobs and tax revenue. However, we should hold and express equal value for those people who have chosen to make Canton home; the taxpayers and homeowners who could have lived anywhere else, but chose to plant their roots here.

The people who have skin in the game.

The story of cities is the story of change. For millennia, new things have been built on top of the old. We know this for ourselves. In downtown Canton, Centennial Plaza stands in the footprints of the Arcade. The National First Ladies' Library took the Saxton family home and a shuttered bank building and transformed them into a beautiful and popular museum and research center.

Developers Steve Coon and Mike King have rescued several buildings which now house restaurants, office space, art studios and apartments.

But in Canton, we have lost more than we've gained. We won't even talk about what happened to the Case Mansion, President William McKinley's house, and the woulda-shoulda-coulda debacle of Meyers Lake Amusement Park.

A city which once had four, first-run movie theaters on Market Avenue alone, now has none anywhere. In the last few years, we've also lost an arena football team, the Cleveland Cavaliers G-League team, and the Canton Players Guild.

Most critically, we've lost population. People leave their hometowns for any variety of reasons, chief among them is the flight to the suburbs in pursuit of better education, better housing and the belief that it's safer.

People also leave in pursuit of culture and economic opportunities that aren't found in their hometowns.

Rebuilding public swimming pools is hardly enough incentive for a person to stay in Canton, but it's bigger than that; it's a quality-of-life issue. We're neighbors to smaller communities which have public pools, and whose residents have more options than Cantonians, where the median household income is $32,700 and the median individual income is $21,057 according to the 2020 census.

The resurrection of the city's pools would be a sign and symbol that Canton is doing more than just treading water.

Charita M. Goshay is a Canton Repository staff writer and member of the editorial board. Reach her at 330-580-8313 or charita.goshay@cantonrep.com. On Twitter: @cgoshayREP

This column contains updated information.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Charita Goshay: Rebuild Canton's public pools

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wksu.org

Jewett Park in Akron receives makeover from community

Community members are giving a park in Akron a major makeover this week. Jewett Park, in the city’s Middlebury neighborhood, is a recipient of an Akron Parks Challenge grant. Jewett Park had been neglected and underutilized for at least several decades before community members started working on a plan...
AKRON, OH
barbertonherald.com

Barberton wards to stay put

Barberton lost another 5.2% of its population between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The net result for Barberton City Council will be nil, though. Backed by about 100 pages of printed tables and charts, Council President Justin Greer introduced legislation at the Sept. 5 committee work session that will leave the city’s ward boundaries intact.
BARBERTON, OH
whbc.com

Eight Across Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne Face Federal Drug Charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A large cocaine distribution network has been taken down across Stark, Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties. This, with the indictment of eight people led by a 40-year-old Orrville man. Arnuflo Gomez-Araiza and the other seven men are charged with ‘conspiracy to distribute controlled...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Stark County, OH
Government
City
Canton, OH
County
Stark County, OH
WKBN

Update: Missing Canton man found

Don Freddrick Davidson, 61, was reported missing Thursday morning after he walked away from his home on 14th Street NW in Canton and did not return. Davidson has dementia and law enforcement was worried for his safety.
CANTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Mckinley
cleveland19.com

Male dies in Rocky River Condo fire

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A male died in a Rocky River apartment fire Thursday afternoon. Crews from several area fire departments were called to the River Hill Condominiums located at 20333 Detroit Road around 415pm. According to the Rocky River Fire Department, a male of an unknown age died...
ROCKY RIVER, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Housing#Infrastructure#Public Pools#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Hall Of Fame Village#City Council#Jackson Pool
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments. Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Clinic to transform former Kmart into new Middleburg Heights health center

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- An empty former Kmart at 17840 Bagley Road will be transformed into the Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center, with a targeted opening date of mid-summer 2023. Cleveland Clinic, Premier Development Partners and Middleburg Heights officials announced the project Wednesday (Sept. 7). The existing 93,000-square-foot...
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: Canton police officer will not face charges ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Sept. 8:. Canton police officer who shot and killed James Williams will not face charges. CMHA police release video of officer fatally shooting man; Cleveland police investigating. Akron City Council calls special meeting on civilian police review board charter amendment. Trump endorses DeWine...
CANTON, OH
wwnytv.com

Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
WOOSTER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Farm and Dairy

Machine shop equipment, and misc.

Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Preview/Pickup Location: 603 Shorb Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44703 Directions. : From downtown Canton, take Tuscarawas St. west to Fulton Rd. and north to 5th St. then right or take Shorb Ave. south of 12th St. to auction. Preview: Monday – September...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project. This one has a quick turnaround time on it. The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance. Bridges and culverts...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Repository

The Repository

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy