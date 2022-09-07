Charita Goshay: Rebuild Canton's public pools

A land-speed record probably was set by Canton and Stark County officials in approving a $5 million loan to the Hall of Fame Village project.

While it has raised some eyebrows and some objections, it's worth the investment. However, it also wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that a lot of residents would love to see such expedience when it comes to their own neighborhoods.

People who are experts in urban growth and development will tell you that every healthy and successful community requires certain elements, namely quality education, retail, infrastructure, employment and recreation.

At the risk of evoking nostalgia, Canton was once a town where there was plenty of public-recreation venues that served a wide swath of residents.

One of the primary and simplest venues were the public swimming pools, located in three of the city's four quadrants.

Last week, the Rev. Wilbur Allen III appealed to City Council to consider demolishing Jackson Pool, which is located next to his church, the All Saints Temple Church of God in Christ.

Ward 4 Councilwoman Chris Smith has called for a new pool to be built to the Southeast Community Center.

The southeast Canton neighborhood where Jackson Pool is located has a high concentration of children living in public housing, with little to do.

We can't wring our hands about kids getting into trouble but not give them alternatives.

There is a spray park, but it's inadequate for older children and teenagers.

If we want kids to tear themselves away from social media and avoid the kind of problems that stem from boredom, let's help them with more options.

Rebuilding a public-pool system would be an ambitious undertaking, but Canton is a city that knows how to do big things. We prove it every year during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Festival, and every day on the growing campus that will one day become the Hall of Fame Village.

We know the Village will generate visitors, jobs and tax revenue. However, we should hold and express equal value for those people who have chosen to make Canton home; the taxpayers and homeowners who could have lived anywhere else, but chose to plant their roots here.

The people who have skin in the game.

The story of cities is the story of change. For millennia, new things have been built on top of the old. We know this for ourselves. In downtown Canton, Centennial Plaza stands in the footprints of the Arcade. The National First Ladies' Library took the Saxton family home and a shuttered bank building and transformed them into a beautiful and popular museum and research center.

Developers Steve Coon and Mike King have rescued several buildings which now house restaurants, office space, art studios and apartments.

But in Canton, we have lost more than we've gained. We won't even talk about what happened to the Case Mansion, President William McKinley's house, and the woulda-shoulda-coulda debacle of Meyers Lake Amusement Park.

A city which once had four, first-run movie theaters on Market Avenue alone, now has none anywhere. In the last few years, we've also lost an arena football team, the Cleveland Cavaliers G-League team, and the Canton Players Guild.

Most critically, we've lost population. People leave their hometowns for any variety of reasons, chief among them is the flight to the suburbs in pursuit of better education, better housing and the belief that it's safer.

People also leave in pursuit of culture and economic opportunities that aren't found in their hometowns.

Rebuilding public swimming pools is hardly enough incentive for a person to stay in Canton, but it's bigger than that; it's a quality-of-life issue. We're neighbors to smaller communities which have public pools, and whose residents have more options than Cantonians, where the median household income is $32,700 and the median individual income is $21,057 according to the 2020 census.

The resurrection of the city's pools would be a sign and symbol that Canton is doing more than just treading water.

