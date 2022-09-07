Read full article on original website
Related
WYSH AM 1380
Wilma Cox, age 75
Wilma Cox, age 75, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Beverly Park Health and Rehab in Knoxville, TN. She grew up in Oliver Springs and was a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Cox; by son, Jeff Cauldwell; by father,...
WYSH AM 1380
Joseph “Larry” Gentry, age 66
Joseph “Larry” Gentry, age 66, went home to be with the Jesus on Sunday, September 4, 2022. He played lead guitar for The Simmons Family gospel group for 13 years. He loved to play the guitar. He is preceded in death by his mother, Masil Leach; step-father, Vernon...
WYSH AM 1380
Dana Lee Cook of Powell
Dana Lee Cook of Powell, TN, passed away on September 6, 2022, at the age of 70, at the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West in Nashville, TN. His battle with serious heart issues for a number of years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Dana came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.
WYSH AM 1380
Danny Pride, age 44
Danny Pride, age 44, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, surrounded by his family. Danny lived his whole life in this area and graduated from Oliver Springs High School and ITT Tech. His hobbies included gardening, fishing, camping, but mostly spending time with his kids. He is preceded in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYSH AM 1380
Longtime Rockwood Police Chief Stinnett passes away
The Rockwood Police Department says that Chief Bill Stinnett passed away this morning at his home. Chief Stinnett was in law enforcement for 37 years, according to the announcement on social media, all of it with the Rockwood Police Department. Chief Stinnett was described as “a devoted husband, father, and...
Young Williams Pet of the Week: Bones
This pet of the week fits right in with the autumn weather and Halloween.
Loved ones remember man who drowned at Douglas Lake
The body of 28-year-old Wade E. Brady was found after he drowned at Douglas Lake in Sevier County Saturday night. The mother of his child, Britney Kaufman told us that he was someone who made light of any situation.
wvlt.tv
Car show lovers gather for weekend car show
Doctor’s give girl 2 days to live, 12 years later she’s giving back. Kaelyn Adams was diagnosed with cancer when she was 5. St. Jude saved her life, now she wants to help other children diagnosed with cancer. Updated: 4 hours ago. The teen police say is responsible...
RELATED PEOPLE
wvlt.tv
‘I pinch myself every day’ | Blue Angel pilot visits Carpenters Elem. School
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some kids dream of becoming a firefighter or veterinarian, but Lieutenant Scott Goossens always wanted to be a part of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Now he is in his first year on the team and is the left-wing pilot, Blue Angel #3. “It’s a surreal...
Knoxville cerebral palsy patients required to find new homes within 24 hours
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People who have been living at a home for cerebral palsy patients, which is operated by the Cerebral Palsy Center, are now forced to stay somewhere else. Highland Home is located in Fountain City. It’s been a home for some of the residents since the 90s but now the home is […]
Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill gets beer license back after revocation
Hatmaker's Bar and Grill in Fountain City has gotten its beer license back after losing it in August.
‘Bertie the Dog’ statue unveiled in downtown Sevierville
Across the road from the iconic Dolly Parton statue in downtown Sevierville, sits a new piece of art.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATE
SMILE CHECK: VFL Bride surprises groom with checkered overalls at first-look
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — VFL Chandler Gal surprised her husband-to-be and Florida State University alum at their first look on their wedding day with a game-day favorite outfit… her orange and white checkered overalls. Gal says her husband Ricky has always teased her about the overalls, so she...
middlesboronews.com
Meet the Doctor at the Middlesboro Community Center
Come “meet the doctor” on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Middlesboro Community Center, on 705 N. Petersborough Ave. Dr. James Marcum will be speaking on health-related issues from 7-8:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Marcum is a cardiologist, specializing in disease reversal at the Chattanooga Heart Institute. A native...
wvlt.tv
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
WATE
Maryville family offers $10,000 reward for information on father’s death
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Grant Burchfield says his father, Gary Burchfield, was a gentle soul. That’s what makes Gary’s death an unexpected tragedy and complete shock. Gary was killed in a hit-and-run incident just outside his home on Peach Orchard Road. “My mother called me after about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcyb.com
New recovery facility opening in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new facility opening in Knoxville with the goal of treating those are struggling. The Men's Faith Based Recovery Program will be a place that offers free help to anyone who needs it. Pastor Roy McGee with the recovery program told News 5 he used to...
WYSH AM 1380
RAM: Rutledge clinic postponed, volunteers sought for Coalfield clinic
(RAM) Remote Area Medical’s free dental, vision and medical clinic set for Rutledge, Tenn. on Sept. 17-18 has been postponed until further notice due to facility damage at the planned clinic location. “RAM is committed to helping our neighbors in Rutledge,” Clinic Manager Vicki Gregg said. “We are talking...
WATE
Blount County deputy now recuperating after heart transplant
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — They say the third time’s a charm and for Deputy Lydia Sharp this holds true. After being in need of a heart transplant and having two hearts rejected by doctors right before going into surgery, she finally had a match. On Saturday she had...
'So upset' | Cerebral Palsy Center closes Knoxville boarding home due to financial problems
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, the Cerebral Palsy Center's residential program shut down for good. Executive Director Angelia Jones said it had operated under capacity for the four or five years she's run the program. "Without all the rooms being rented out, it's a really difficult financial proposition," she...
Comments / 0