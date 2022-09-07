ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andersonville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WYSH AM 1380

Wilma Cox, age 75

Wilma Cox, age 75, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Beverly Park Health and Rehab in Knoxville, TN. She grew up in Oliver Springs and was a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Cox; by son, Jeff Cauldwell; by father,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Joseph “Larry” Gentry, age 66

Joseph “Larry” Gentry, age 66, went home to be with the Jesus on Sunday, September 4, 2022. He played lead guitar for The Simmons Family gospel group for 13 years. He loved to play the guitar. He is preceded in death by his mother, Masil Leach; step-father, Vernon...
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Dana Lee Cook of Powell

Dana Lee Cook of Powell, TN, passed away on September 6, 2022, at the age of 70, at the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West in Nashville, TN. His battle with serious heart issues for a number of years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Dana came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.
POWELL, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Danny Pride, age 44

Danny Pride, age 44, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, surrounded by his family. Danny lived his whole life in this area and graduated from Oliver Springs High School and ITT Tech. His hobbies included gardening, fishing, camping, but mostly spending time with his kids. He is preceded in...
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Andersonville, TN
Obituaries
City
Andersonville, TN
City
Clinton, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
WYSH AM 1380

Longtime Rockwood Police Chief Stinnett passes away

The Rockwood Police Department says that Chief Bill Stinnett passed away this morning at his home. Chief Stinnett was in law enforcement for 37 years, according to the announcement on social media, all of it with the Rockwood Police Department. Chief Stinnett was described as “a devoted husband, father, and...
ROCKWOOD, TN
wvlt.tv

Car show lovers gather for weekend car show

Doctor’s give girl 2 days to live, 12 years later she’s giving back. Kaelyn Adams was diagnosed with cancer when she was 5. St. Jude saved her life, now she wants to help other children diagnosed with cancer. Updated: 4 hours ago. The teen police say is responsible...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Miller
Person
Paul Compton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tn#Ut Medical Center
middlesboronews.com

Meet the Doctor at the Middlesboro Community Center

Come “meet the doctor” on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Middlesboro Community Center, on 705 N. Petersborough Ave. Dr. James Marcum will be speaking on health-related issues from 7-8:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Marcum is a cardiologist, specializing in disease reversal at the Chattanooga Heart Institute. A native...
MIDDLESBORO, KY
wvlt.tv

‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wcyb.com

New recovery facility opening in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new facility opening in Knoxville with the goal of treating those are struggling. The Men's Faith Based Recovery Program will be a place that offers free help to anyone who needs it. Pastor Roy McGee with the recovery program told News 5 he used to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

RAM: Rutledge clinic postponed, volunteers sought for Coalfield clinic

(RAM) Remote Area Medical’s free dental, vision and medical clinic set for Rutledge, Tenn. on Sept. 17-18 has been postponed until further notice due to facility damage at the planned clinic location. “RAM is committed to helping our neighbors in Rutledge,” Clinic Manager Vicki Gregg said. “We are talking...
RUTLEDGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy