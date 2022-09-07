ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Asking for your vote

Activists urge New York voters to support the Environmental Bond Act this November. Bridgeport’s mayor says he has big plans for the city, New Haven recognizes a tenants union, and New York farmers are still at odds with the farm wage board over overtime pay. Sabrina is host and...
ELECTIONS
Advocates rally for early voting rights in Connecticut

Former Connecticut Secretary of State Denise Merrill is leading a push to help residents across the state with easier access to cast their ballots in an election year. Merrill was joined by other state lawmakers at the State Capitol in Hartford, including Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, to launch their “Yes for Freedom to Vote Early” campaign.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut regulators approve 11 new lottery and social equity applications to sell cannabis

The Connecticut Social Equity Council has reached its cap for approving equity joint venture applicants to retail legal cannabis. Those six applicants will be “licensed to purchase cannabis from producers, cultivators, micro-cultivators, product manufacturers and food and beverage manufacturers and to sell cannabis to consumers and research programs.”. As...
CONNECTICUT STATE

