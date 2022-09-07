Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Police investigate 27-year-old man shot and killed overnight near 21st & Vliet
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred just before midnight on Friday, Sept. 9 near 21st and Vliet Streets. The victim is a 27-year-old Milwaukee man who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. This investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue...
One man killed in shooting near 21st and Cherry
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a 27-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee child abduction, $100K ransom; man sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a 2020 child abduction on the city's south side. Daryl Childress, 20, pleaded guilty to kidnapping in February. As part of a plea deal, one count of fleeing/eluding officers was dismissed. According to...
Milwaukee Police search for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Saturday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 6 people wounded in 4 separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four separate non-fatal shooting incidents in which six people were wounded late Friday, Sept. 9 into Saturday, Sept. 10. First, three people were shot and wounded near 86th and Joyce around 8:30 p.m. Friday. The 19, 20, and 22- year-old Milwaukee men were conveyed to a hospital. They are expected to survive. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman.
spectrumnews1.com
Kenosha police arrest gunman walking toward Sam’s Club
KENOSHA, Wis. — Saturday morning Kenosha police arrested a man after receiving reports he was walking toward Sam’s Club with a gun, according to a Kenosha Police Department press release on social media. The release stated that upon getting a report from a caller nearby, police arrived on...
3 injured after triple shooting near vacant Northridge Mall
Three people were injured after a triple shooting near the vacant Northridge Mall on Friday, the Milwaukee Fire Department said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
24th and Locust shooting; girl struck while sitting in vehicle
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Sept. 9 near 24th Place and Locust Street. It happened at approximately 10:14 a.m. Police say the victim was in a vehicle when shots were fired and was subsequently struck. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee girl, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Man shot and killed by Zion police after he allegedly fired at officers
Zion police officer shot and killed a man after, police say, he fired at officers. Police said the man was trying to break into the home of a woman, who had obtained an order of protection against him.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pedestrian struck, dies: Milwaukee man now charged in crash
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of striking a pedestrian on Teutonia near Roosevelt. That pedestrian died from her injuries. The accused is Christdon Gordon – and he is now charged with a single count of knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license-cause death. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine teen accused; possessing 'Ghost Glock,' other guns, marijuana
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine teenager is accused of illegally possessing firearms – including what officials described as a "Ghost Glock." The accused is Jeontae Snow – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent (four counts) Receiving stolen firearm. Possession with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police seek burglary suspect caught on camera
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for burglarizing a business near 68th and Fairview on Aug. 31. Police described the suspect as an African American man, 60-65 years old, with a thin build and gray facial hair. He was wearing a hat, maroon t-shirt, black pants, black boots and gloves.
Waukegan PD release body camera footage of officer fatally shooting man armed with a knife
The city of Waukegan has released the body camera video of a fatal shooting by a police officer on Aug. 24. The officer dropped the extinguisher and fired five shots at Jesus Manjarrez who had a knife and gas can taped to his chest.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman struck, killed by hit-and-run vehicle on Fond du Lac
MILWAUKEE - A 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle on W. Fond du Lac Avenue just west of 60th Street early Saturday, Sept. 10. Family members tell FOX6 News the victim is Tasha Davis. They are shocked and begging for her killer to turn themselves in.
Suspect wanted: Second transgender woman killed in Milwaukee this year
The suspect, 31-year-old Clayton Hubbird, is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Regina Allen last week near 26th and Wells. Allen is better known to friends as Mya.
WISN
Car crashes into West Milwaukee apartment after chase
MILWAUKEE — On Friday, Sept., 9 a vehicle fleeing from Milwaukee police crashed into a house near Miller Parkway and Burnham Street. Milwaukee police said the chase started in Milwaukee at approximately 12:43 a.m. on Friday at South 25 and West Maple Streets. Police said officers attempted to stop...
fox32chicago.com
Body cam footage shows Waukegan police officer fatally shoot man wielding knife, hammer
Authorities released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Waukegan last month. WARNING: Video contains violent imagery. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man robbed, fatally shot after going to Antioch apartment to sell drugs: police
ANTIOCH, Ill. - Two people were charged with fatally shooting a man in Antioch earlier this week. Jonathan N. Skroko, 28, of South Elgin, and Hailey D. Miller, 24, of Antioch were both charged with first-degree murder. At about 11:05 p.m. Monday, Antioch police officers responded to the 1000 block...
Man killed in head-on crash near 95th and National in West Allis
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to TMJ4 News that a 24-year-old was killed in a car crash Friday night.
CBS News
2 charged with murder of 24-year-old man in Antioch
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were charged with murder following the shooting death of a 24-year-old man in Antioch on Monday. Johnathan Skroko, 28, of South Elgin, and Hailey Miller, 24, of Antioch, are facing first-degree murder charges, as Antioch police said they were responsible for the death of Robbie Dickerson, of Racine, Wisconsin, according to a news release.
