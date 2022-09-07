ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

South Carolina clothing dye spill turns interstate pink, blue

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Talk about a bad dye job.

A South Carolina freeway got an unexpected makeover Tuesday when clothing dye spilled from a truck after a Spartanburg County crash, according to WYFF-TV and WHNS-TV.

Spartanburg County Emergency Management said the incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Interstate 85 South. Authorities said the truck was hauling a 55-gallon container of organic dye, which covered two lanes in pink and blue pigment, WHNS reported.

“Will be a while before a contractor cleans it up, and traffic is backed up,” Emergency Management wrote in a Facebook post. “While the colors are pretty, we’re pretty sure you don’t want it on your car!”

Officials described the textile dye as messy but water-soluble and ultimately “harmless,” according to WHNS.

The road reopened by 6 p.m., the news outlet reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Community Policy