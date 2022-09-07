Read full article on original website
Five Chelsea players who could be given new lease of life under Graham Potter including Hakim Ziyech and Conor Gallagher
A KEY factor in Thomas Tuchel's sacking at Chelsea was the frustration brewing within the squad and a disconnect between the academy and first team. After the youth revolution under Frank Lampard his successor turned to older stars brought in for huge fees, some of which were pushed to the fringe.
Barcelona: Xavi snubs Mbappe, names Lewandowski among top 3 strikers on Earth
In the wake of his prolific start to the season, Xavi Hernandez has nothing but praise for Robert Lewandowski. In fact, the Barcelona manager believes the Pole star is one of the three best strikers in the world, without mentioning Kylian Mbappe among them. It didn't take long for Xavi...
Chelsea owners call Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to reassure Tuchel’s deadline-day signing of future at club after sacking
PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG received a phone call from Chelsea chiefs to reassure him following the axing of Thomas Tuchel. The Gabon international was reunited with his former manager earlier this month following his £10million move to Stamford Bridge. But the reunion lasted a matter of days as the German was...
‘Sorry isn’t good enough’ – Watch Kylian Mbappe blast Achraf Hakimi in tunnel rant over PSG team-mate’s poor pass
KYLIAN MBAPPE gave Achraf Hakimi both barrels as he criticised him for a poor pass he played during a game. The pair were captured on video in the tunnel at half-time, with Mbappe critical of his team-mate. The pictures originally from Prime Video show them in conversation with Hakimi apologising...
Former England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello reveals who he believes is the greatest Italian manager of all time
FORMER England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello has revealed his pick as the best Italian manager of all time. Capello won four Serie A titles at AC Milan and lifted two LaLiga trophies with Real Madrid. But he named Carlo Ancelotti - who also had title-winning reigns in Milan and...
Atletico Madrid facing $40 million lawsuit from Barca over Antoine Griezmann transfer fee
Atletico Madrid may soon be faced with a lawsuit from FC Barcelona. This is due to the transfer fee regarding Antoine Griezmann. According to Sique Rodriguez, Barcelona is looking for a payment of $40 million from Atletico. When the two sides agreed on a loan regarding Griezmann, there was a stipulation put in place that […] The post Atletico Madrid facing $40 million lawsuit from Barca over Antoine Griezmann transfer fee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dortmund director relieved to have sold 'burden' Erling Haaland
Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl is happy to have sold Erling Haaland, claiming that the striker became a "burden" on the club.
Neymar risks ‘annoying’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as he describes eight stars in one-word answers
NEYMAR risked "annoying" Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with his answers in a recent Q&A. The Brazilian was asked to describe a number of stars, including the legendary duo, in just one word. But Neymar, 30, didn't appear to put all that much effort into his answers. In fact, he...
Neymar hails 'genius' Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - but picks his former Barcelona and now PSG team-mate as 'the best in history'... as he also praises 'intelligent' Harry Kane and calls Jude Bellingham 'quality'
Neymar has used the same one word to describe both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - 'genius'. The 30-year-old PSG player was quizzed by DAZN to give one-word answers to describe some of football's biggest names. He used 'genius' three times in a row, first for the Argentine, then for...
Ex-Chelsea boss Luiz Felipe Scolari revealed he was sacked seven months into Blues job after Drogba and Anelka fallouts
LUIZ FELIPE SCOLARI revealed bust-ups with Didier Drogba and Nicolas Anelka led to his sacking as Chelsea boss. The World Cup-winning Brazilian, 73, replaced Avram Grant in the Stamford Bridge dugout in the summer of 2008 but lasted just seven months before being given the boot. And in an interview...
Barcelona ‘preparing lawsuit against Atletico Madrid over Griezmann after they find loophole around £35m transfer’
BARCELONA are preparing a lawsuit against Atletico Madrid for the transfer of Antoine Griezmann, Spanish media say. The Frenchman left Atletico for Barcelona in 2019 but returned on a two-year loan in August 2021. The Spanish side face having to pay £34million to buy Griezmann permanently if he plays more...
Manchester United confirm Europa League game vs FC Sheriff to go ahead
Manchester United confirm Europa League game vs FC Sheriff to go ahead.
Neymar opens up on helping Lionel Messi settle at PSG
Neymar reveals how he has helped Lionel Messi settle at Paris-Saint Germain and his own great start to the season.
Phil Neville reveals expectations set on him by David Beckham as Inter Miami boss
Phil Neville revealed the high expectations set upon him as Inter Miami boss by co-owner David Beckham. The duo were long-time teammates with Manchester United and the England national team, winning Premier League and Champions League titles as well as a host of trophies. Neville, of course, is now in...
Dani Alves fails to receive call up to Brazil friendlies amid Liga MX disappointment
Dani Alves has not been called up to Brazil’s upcoming friendlies ahead of the World Cup, as Fábio Mahseredjian claims the player “need to invest in physical practice to get back to the level he had.”
Kirsty Hanson joins Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United
Aston Villa have confirmed the deadline day signing of Kirsty Hanson, with the winger joining on a season-long loan from Manchester United.
Man Utd 0-1 Real Sociedad: Player ratings as controversial penalty downs United
Manchester United player ratings from their 1-0 Europa League defeat to Real Sociedad at Old Trafford on Thursday night.
Eder Militao & Rodrygo in line for Spanish passports to ease Real Madrid squad registration
Eder Militao & Rodrygo are expected to follow Vinicius Junior in receiving Spanish passports.
Leandro Paredes explains move to Juventus
Leandro Paredes has explained why he joined Juventus from PSG.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Why Napoli didn't make transfer approach
Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has revealed why the Serie A side did not pursue a move for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, despite speculation linking him with a move to the club.
