ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
ClutchPoints

Atletico Madrid facing $40 million lawsuit from Barca over Antoine Griezmann transfer fee

Atletico Madrid may soon be faced with a lawsuit from FC Barcelona. This is due to the transfer fee regarding Antoine Griezmann. According to Sique Rodriguez, Barcelona is looking for a payment of $40 million from Atletico. When the two sides agreed on a loan regarding Griezmann, there was a stipulation put in place that […] The post Atletico Madrid facing $40 million lawsuit from Barca over Antoine Griezmann transfer fee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sevilla#Haaland And De Bruyne
Daily Mail

Neymar hails 'genius' Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - but picks his former Barcelona and now PSG team-mate as 'the best in history'... as he also praises 'intelligent' Harry Kane and calls Jude Bellingham 'quality'

Neymar has used the same one word to describe both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - 'genius'. The 30-year-old PSG player was quizzed by DAZN to give one-word answers to describe some of football's biggest names. He used 'genius' three times in a row, first for the Argentine, then for...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

835
Followers
9K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy