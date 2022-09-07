ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

How the city is making progress on reimagining public safety; vital work still to be done

By Greg Fischer and Erika Shields
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

In the summer of 2020, America was rocked by the deaths of George Floyd , Ahmaud Arbery and Louisville’s own Breonna Taylor . Social justice demonstrations not seen since the late 1960s occurred in 2,000 American cities, including more than 100 continuous nights in our city. It was a time of pain, reflection and determination to rebuild police-community trust.

In anticipation of the findings of a Department of Justice Patterns and Practice investigation, we’d like to share our progress and the vital work yet to be done as we work to reimagine public safety.

Public safety has always been Metro Government’s single greatest responsibility. Every agency, not just Louisville Metro Police Department, plays a role – and together, your city government, your police department and you, our residents, are making necessary progress.

More: Which officers face federal charges in the Breonna Taylor case: What you should know

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g7AF2_0hlAlAta00

After Breonna Taylor’s death, for third-party neutrality we turned the internal LMPD investigation over to the state attorney general and the FBI. To determine any areas for improvement within LMPD, we commissioned Hillard Heintze to conduct an independent review of our police practices.

The city quickly settled a civil suit with Breonna’s family . For accountability, due process was our guide, which we know was frustrating to some because of the time involved, but ultimately the process led to the firing of several officers as well as federal indictments. We are appreciative for the federal investigation in the Breonna Taylor case, as an impartial examination was essential for the integrity of the findings.

Louisville mayor, LMPD chief: DOJ findings expected within the 'coming weeks'

In April 2021, when the Department of Justice announced its investigation into LMPD, we committed to full cooperation. But we have not waited on the DOJ findings to continue our reforms.

We hired a reform-minded LMPD chief in Erika Shields and have implemented numerous changes, from banning no-knock warrants to revising our search warrant policies. To date, 84% of the Hillard Heintze reform recommendations are either complete or in process. Visit louisville-police.org, click on LMPD Transparency to study the details.

More: Former Louisville cop pleads guilty to lying on Breonna Taylor search warrant

To build a model police force, we increased training, technology investments, and compensation. We have created an LMPD Accountability and Improvement Bureau focused on reform, auditing and training.

Importantly, we have made unprecedented investments in the non-police areas of public safety. Our Office for Safe & Healthy Neighborhoods got a big boost this past year in the form of federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars, which allowed us to fully fund OSHN for the first time. This has fueled systemic outreach efforts, new programs for violence intervention and prevention, and deflection options for mental health support instead of law enforcement intervention.

We understand that trust and accountability for institutions such as law enforcement must increase. To that end, we created a Citizens Review and Accountability Board and an Office of Inspector General .

While we have much work ahead to realize our goal to become a model city for racial equity and justice, we have made significant progress while expanding on our whole-of-government approach to public safety.

In the coming weeks, we expect the DOJ will release its investigation letter so we can compare its findings to the work we have completed and get to work on open issues.

In the meantime, we invite you to take part in an online community conversation about our efforts on my Facebook page on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. We will provide updates and take your questions.

Our thanks to the LMPD members who step up every day with the goal of becoming the best police department in the nation. The aim must always be constitutional policing in every corner of our city with a department supported by its most valuable assets – our residents.

Our thanks also to the people who never stopped demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. They ensured her name will live as a symbol of the never-ending quest for justice and strong police-community relations.

Words will never lessen the loss of those who are so missed by their loved ones. Our deeds are steps toward honoring their lives.

We will keep working on a community that is pro-police and pro-reform, where we come together to create safe, thriving neighborhoods. There is much work to be done. We are confident we will do it together.

Greg Fischer is the outgoing Mayor of Louisville and Erika Shields is the Chief of Louisville Metro Police Department

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: How the city is making progress on reimagining public safety; vital work still to be done

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Watching Out For You: Councilman warns of Sheriff scam

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Earlier this week we warned you about a scam the Better Business Bureau became aware of. It involves people pretending to be law enforcement, who have an effective way to get money out of victims. A Metro Councilman who saw our story, let us know his...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Proposed ordinance would limit camping, storing belongings in public areas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed ordinance is gaining attention in Louisville with mixed opinions even before its fully discussed in Metro Council. Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) is one of the sponsors of an ordinance that she says "cleans up" an existing ordinance centered around camping in Louisville parks and blocking public ways. If passed as written now, the new ordinance would make it unlawful for people to store personal belongings on public streets, alleys or sidewalks, unless otherwise permitted.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Daily Beast

MAGA Pastor Settles After Being Accused of Scamming Millionaire

Days after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, a Kentucky pastor declared a “curse” on “those that have stolen” the 2020 election from former President Trump. “I curse you with weakness in your body, I curse you with poverty, I curse you with the worst year you’ve ever had, in the name of the Lord,” said Bob Rodgers of Evangel World Prayer Center in a sermon that went viral.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 22-year-old ejected, killed in wreck on Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed in a wreck on Algonquin Parkway early Saturday morning. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 42nd and Algonquin Parkway just before 2:30 a.m. Early investigation revealed a passenger vehicle with four people inside was traveling east on Algonquin...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Compensation#American#Metro Government#Lmpd#Fede
wdrb.com

Police: Kentucky officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A person who fired at officers, wounding one, was killed when police returned fire while answering a call at a Kentucky hotel, a statement from Lexington Police said. Officers responded late Thursday to the Extended Stay America in Lexington and attempted to make contact with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Body found in Ohio River, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department’s (LMPD) Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation regarding a body retrieved from the Ohio River on the evening of Sept. 8. Police said someone called MetroSafe shortly before 10:00 p.m. advising they had seen what looked like a body at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wdrb.com

19-year-old identified in fatal shooting near Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead from a shooting near Buechel on Friday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, police responded to the report of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of Newport Road, near Bardstown Road. Once...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Courier Journal refuses to recognize union

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Courier Journal management is refusing to recognize the Courier Journal Guild after journalists announced last week that they had the votes to unionize. What You Need To Know. The Courier Journal management responded to a request for voluntary recognition of the Courier Journal Guild. There...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Louisville Woman Hits Nelson County Deputy

A Louisville woman was arrested in Nelson County after hitting a deputy with a car. Nelson County deputies were dispatched to Lebanon Junction Road in Boston for an accident where no one was hurt Wednesday night around 11 p.m. When deputies got there, they saw a black Nissan Altima with...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

20-acre park to be created in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been over a decade since the California neighborhood was hit with intense flash flooding, now they are transforming that flood mitigated land. West Louisville is celebrating the creation of a 20-acre park. On Aug. 8, FEMA granted approval for MSD to transition 114 properties, all...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy