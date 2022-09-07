This east Louisville ice cream and waffle dessert shop just closed. What to know

An ice cream and waffle restaurant in Louisville's East End permanently closed over Labor Day weekend.

Liege & Dairy Ice Cream + Waffles at 2212 Holiday Manor Center announced on social media on Sept. 6 that it was closed for good.

"It’s time to say goodbye, but I think goodbyes are sad and I’d much rather say hello," the post read. "Hello to a new adventure!"

Owner Andrew Llewellyn saidthe shop's last day was Monday. Between worsening staffing issues and the restaurant's lease coming up in spring 2023, Llewellyn decided "now was the best time to move on to another project," he said in an email.

Liege & Dairy Ice Cream + Waffles originally opened in 2018 and served waffles, ice cream and waffle sundaes like the "caramel latte waffle sundae," featuring a Liege waffle, "Just Brew It" ice cream, honey whip, chocolate chips and caramel drizzle.

A second location of Liege & Dairy location opened in early 2019 at 12003 Shelbyville Road Suite 106 but has also since closed.

Liege's waffles were described as "not your typical waffle," made with high-quality yeasted dough and large sugar pearls imported straight from Europe.

"The pearls are folded in right before the waffle goes on the iron and caramelize in the cooking process to deliver a waffle that is crisp and glazed on the outside and has soft flakey layers on the inside," the shop's website explained. "This waffle is amazing by itself, topped with warm Nutella or Speculoos cookie butter, or fully done up into a sundae with ice cream, mousses, candied toppings, and sauces."

