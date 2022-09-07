Detroit Tigers avoid sweep by LA Angels with 5-4 victory: Game thread replay
Detroit Tigers (51-85) vs. Los Angeles Angels (59-76)
When: 4:07 p.m.
Where: Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates ).
First-pitch weather forecast: Sunny, 99 degrees.
Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Drew Hutchison (2-7, 4.06 ERA) vs. Angels LHP Patrick Sandoval (5-9, 3.02 ERA).
Tigers lineup:
1. Willi Castro, CF
2. Victor Reyes, RF
3. Javier Baez, DH
4. Eric Haase, C
5. Harold Castro, 2B
6. Spencer Torkelson, 1B
7. Jeimer Candelario, 3B
8. Kerry Carpenter, LF
9. Ryan Kreidler, SS
Game notes: Hutchison has pitched at least five innings in seven straight starts and has failed to complete the fifth only once since July 5. The Tigers are off Thursday before beginning a series with the Kansas City Royals. The Angels will travel to Texas for a series with the Houston Astros.
