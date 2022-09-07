Detroit Tigers (51-85) vs. Los Angeles Angels (59-76)

When: 4:07 p.m.

Where: Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates ).

⋅ BOX SCORE

First-pitch weather forecast: Sunny, 99 degrees.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Tigers lose 5-4 in extras on Javier Báez throwing error, Angels' walk-off bunt

Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Drew Hutchison (2-7, 4.06 ERA) vs. Angels LHP Patrick Sandoval (5-9, 3.02 ERA).

Tigers lineup:

1. Willi Castro, CF

2. Victor Reyes, RF

3. Javier Baez, DH

4. Eric Haase, C

5. Harold Castro, 2B

6. Spencer Torkelson, 1B

7. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

8. Kerry Carpenter, LF

9. Ryan Kreidler, SS

Game notes: Hutchison has pitched at least five innings in seven straight starts and has failed to complete the fifth only once since July 5. The Tigers are off Thursday before beginning a series with the Kansas City Royals. The Angels will travel to Texas for a series with the Houston Astros.

Live updates

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers avoid sweep by LA Angels with 5-4 victory: Game thread replay