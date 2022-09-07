What's going on in and around Somerset County?

Mosholder award

Looking for classmates

The class of 1956 from J.B.J. High School of Boswell is looking for classmates. Call 814-233-5679 for Ruth or 814-444-2704 for Shelby.

Farmers' and Threshermen's Jubilee

The Farmers' and Threshermen's Jubilee in New Centerville, Sept. 7-11, is a country festival where antique machinery takes center stage. For more than 60 years, this festival has showcased the early machines of agricultural life — from ponderous steam engines and early gasoline tractors to horse and dog-powered machines. During the Jubilee there are demonstrations, parades and contests feature these antiques. http://www.ncrvfc.com/ for the full schedule of events.

Education Showcase at American Legion Fair

The Cambria County Conservation District is hosting an Educational Showcase at the American Legion County Fair in Ebensburg, until Sept. 10. Each day a different presenter will be featured with interactive displays and short educational presentations. The week schedule includes: Sept. 7, the Conservation District will open eyes to what lies in water. Sept. 8, Penn State Master Gardeners will show techniques to put gardens to rest and prepare for next spring. Sept. 9, artist Helen Barlick will lead a Wildflower Painting Class. (Prior registration is required to participate) Saturday wraps up the showcase with students from the St. Francis R.O.C.K. program with hands on science experiments. The showcase is geared to all ages and participants are encouraged to visit while spending time at the fair. To check the schedule for the daily programs, visit the Facebook Page.

GriefShare and DivorceCare

GriefShare and DIvorceCare will begin on Sept. 7, at Somerset Alliance Church. Classes are from 6:30-8 p.m. Call the church office at 814-445-8949 to register or with any questions.

Hillcrest Grange meets

Hillcrest Grangers will celebrate the 106th anniversary of their organization at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7, at the office building of the Berlin Area Historical Society. F. Carl Walker will be recognized for 60 continuous years of membership while Virginia Hay will receive her “Golden Sheaf Certificate” for 50 continuous years of membership. Special music will be provided by Lee Woida with cake and ice cream to close out the fellowship hour.

Traditional Kolo Dance lessons

St. Rochus Society — Croatian Hall Lodge No. 5 will offer Traditional Kolo Dance lessons at the Croatian Hall in the third floor (air conditioned) social room; 612 Broad St., Johnstown. Kolo Dance is traditional Croatian and Serbian Folk dance. Classes will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Dates include Sept 8. Classes will be offered at no charge. Classes will be offered in anticipation of Slavic Fest which will be taking place Sept. 16-17 at the Heritage Discovery Center. Contact Jim Shustrick at 814-421-4958 for information or to register for class.

Spaghetti dinner

The American Legion Post 946 is having a spaghetti dinner from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 8. Meal consist of spaghetti, meat sauce, bread, salad and dessert. Eat in or take-out. Proceeds go for the upkeep of the building.

CACCC exhibition: The Narrow Path, the Art of Robert Onkst

The Community Arts Center of Cambria County (CACCC) present its September 2022 exhibition, The Narrow Path, an exhibition of acrylic paintings by Robert Onkst, through Sept. 30, during the 51st Log House Arts Festival. It will be in the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center gallery at CACCC with an opening receptionfrom 1-3 p.m. Sept. 10, with an artist talk and Q&A at 2 p.m. A video tour of the artwork will be available at the CACCC’s YouTube & Facebook pages after the start of the exhibit. The Narrow Path will be on display from Sept. 3-30. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Concerts in the Park

Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership Concerts in the Park, Central Park in Downtown Johnstown, from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9 Midnight Acoustic. Refreshments available for purchase from Stadium Pub and Grille and Stone Bridge Brewing Co.

Mountain Craft Days

Mountain Craft Days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 9, 10 and 11, is the Somerset Historical Center’s major educational event, held annually on the first weekend after Labor Day. This three-day outdoor festival features 125 crafts persons, artisans, and entertainers interpreting the rural folkways of western Pennsylvania. The event draws more than 9,000 visitors to the site each September, from all across the northeast and around the world. https://www.somersethistoricalcenter.org/.

Harvest Moon Wine Dinner

A harvest moon wine dinner is featured at 6 p.m. Sept. 9, at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens, 80 Hickory St., Johnstown. A four course dinner by Balance Restaurant with wine pairings by Napa Wineries of Whitehall Lane and Trefethen. Dress is business casual. Tickets for the dinner may be purchased by calling 814-266-7891.

Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park

Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park, 236 Rolling Hills Estate Road, Uniontown, will be adding three brand-new attractions for the 2022 season, as well as a few other scary surprises. The park will begin its 2022 operating season Sept. 9, and will run weekend nights through Nov. 5. The most significant addition is Twisted Nightmare 3-D, a walk-through attraction that combines high-tech effects, horrifying, distorted clown characters, and Chromadepth 3D technology to produce a dizzying trip through a nightmarish funhouse. Also debuting at the park is a Mutant Paintball experience as well as Stalker Hollow Corn Field, where visitors must survive encounters with Cryptids. The Park’s creative team has added new walk-through sections to their “fan favorite” attraction, The House, as well as a new interactive “flashlight” element. Patrons brave enough to trek through the famed “Woods Trails” that gave the park its reputation in the 2000s, will experience new sections of path, new effects and several new scenes in “The Burial,” “Deadwoods” and “Sin Creek.”Those seeking to satisfy their sweet tooth this Halloween season can order a “Scream ParkShake” or a “Twisted Nightmare Shake” at Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar in Morgantown, West Virginia.Combining elaborately-decorated ice cream shakes with bits of Halloween-related Cereal, these menu items will be available at the High Street location from Sept. 1 until Oct. 31.

Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park presents a yearly Haunted Christmas event, which was named by The Travel Channel as one of the Top 10 Scariest Christmas Haunted Houses in the country, as well as a Haunted Valentine’sWeekend in February, and a Saint Patrick’s Day Massacre in March, which attract thousands ofhorror fans outside the standard fall offerings. Tickets can be purchased online or at the event.Guests can visit www.HauntedHillsEstate.com for tickets and more information.

The Molok Film Festival

The Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center, in collaboration with The State Theater of Johnstown, presents The Molok Film Festival, a three-day event which will show The Molok short film and cinematic classics that have directly inspired this exhibit. Movie screenings will be hosted at the State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., Johnstown, from Sept. 9 -11. The opening night of the festival starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 9, geared to an adult audience and aspiring filmmakers. Day two is an ode to the 80s, showing the pop culture classic The Never-Ending Story. For the final night of the festival, the entire family is invited for the screening of Where the Wild Things Are, an adaptation of the wildly popular children’s book by author Maurice Sendak. Each night of the festival begins with the Molok short film.Concessions will be available for purchase. Tickets are available at https://www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com/. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the day of the event.

Meet & Greet Doug Mastriano

Meet & Greet rally for Doug Mastriano for Governor is 5 p.m. Sept. 9, Glades Pike Winery, 2208 Glades Pike, Somerset. From 5:30 to 6 p.m. is by invitation. Donations are encouraged. Danny Conner, soloist, singing "God Bless the USA" and the National Anthem. DJ with patriotic music. The Mastriano team will be selling T-shirts and hats. RSVP tp Sue Darr, Mastriano SW regional director, suedarr456@gmail.com, 814-279-0478.

Hyatt's Angels 5K and 1 mile run/walk

Registration is now open for the "Hyatt's Angels" 9th annual 5K and 1 mile fun run/walk, 9 a.m. Sept. 10, in Jennerstown. Set at Pine Springs Camp, the landscape is a 3.1 mile out and back course that weaves through the countryside. The course includes "Hyatt's Hill" right after the half-way point. The chip-timed 5K includes online registration here https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Jennerstown/HyattsRunWithTheAngelsSomersetcounty Packet pick-up and same day registrations will be offered. Each participant will receive a run or walk bib, commemorative T-shirt and goody bag filled with promotions and swag items. After the run, free fruit, snacks and cold beverages will be available for participants to enjoy, including the cinnamon buns from the Coal Miner's Diner in Jennerstown.

Cambria County Arts and Heritage Festival

The Laurel Highlands' Historical Village's 4th annual Cambria County Arts and Heritage Festival is Sept. 10-11, at Duman Park, north of Route 422 along Route 271 in Northern Cambria. Bring your chair. Food, arts and craft vendors, nonprofits, music, historic groups, dance and many others will be present. Civil War church service at 9 a.m. Sunday under the main tent. The Pennsylvania Unexplained returns with speakers including Stan Gordon, author and Bigfoot researcher, and guest hosts of the History Channel show Ancient Aliens. Dress in renn fair attire. Food and paper products will be collected during the weekend for needy veterans. For information, call 814-288-7917.

Sandyvale Wine Festival

Sandyvale Wine Festival is Sept. 10, at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens, 80 Hickory St., Johnstown, 1 p.m. VIP ticket and 2 p.m. for general admission. Featuring Pennsylvania wineries and vendors. Photo ID must be presented at the gate. Rain or shine. Tickets may be purchased online or in person at the Johnstown Galleria. Sandyvalememorialgardens.org.

Antique & Classic Car & Motorcycle Event

The Johnstown Super Cruise Committee annual Antique & Classic Car & Motorcycle Event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10, at the Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship Church, 3429 Elton Road in the Richland Township area of Johnstown. All antique, classic, tuner, rat rod, truck, and newer vehicles and motorcycles are welcome. Dash plaques for first 150 vehicles. Cruise vehicle registration fee. Free admission for general public. Rain or shine. Basket raffle, door prizes, games, food, auto displays, military displays and K-9 dog demonstration. Music will be performed by one of the region’s premier bands, Three Of Hearts. Proceeds benefit the Laurel Highlands Vietnam Veterans Of America Chapter 364. Call 814-288-6035 or 814-242-1792 or visit the Facebook page.

"Hop thru History"

Ligonier Valley Historical Society's annual “Hop thru History” at Compass Inn is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10. This 21 and older event will showcase 18th- and 19th-century ale brewing. Historical interpreter Scott Henry will be on-site to demonstrate brewing methods in early America. Beer has always played a pivotal role in American society, and it would have been a crucial part of daily life at Compass Inn as innkeeper Robert Armor poured many a mug full of local ale. General admission is charged. Tickets can be purchased on-site on the day of the event. For more information, check out https://www.compassinn.org/eventcalendar/hop-thru-history. For any questions, contact lvhscompassinn@gmail.com or 724-238-4983.

“Project Leader Workshop Weekend”

Locally led volunteer teams are scheduled to host more than 500 events across the nation for Operation Christmas Child, a global project of Samaritan’s Purse that shares the true meaning of Christmas with children in need around the world. The local event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10, at New Centerville and Rural Volunteer Fire Co., 3054 Kingwood Road, Rockwood. Learn how to create custom gifts, shop sales, and get deals to help your local church pack shoeboxes and make a big impact globally. Each event is unique, but all will aim to encourage and inspire attendees as well as equip them with resources to plan, prepare and promote the project. For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement. Boxes built online go to hard-to-reach countries.

North Star Alumni Golf Tournament

North Star Alumni Golf Tournament is set for Sept. 10, at Oakbrook Golf Course. Registration starts at 12 p.m. Shotgun starts at 1 p.m. Two divisions: Class (everyone in one class). Open (any alumni). Skins game and 50-50 available. Awards ceremony to follow. Contact Alan 814-442-6552 or Rich 814-233-0337 for more details.

Garrett Community Day

Garrett Volunteer Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary will host a community day on Sept. 11, to raise money for the Hometown Heroes fund. The goal is to alleviate the cost of purchasing and hanging Hometown Hero banners in town honoring active and veteran members of the service. The full day of activities will start with a church service at 9 a.m. at the Garrett United Church of Christ, 417 Jefferson St., with patriotic music by Tim Yoder. Sgt. Maj. Neil Hoffman will offer a veterans recognition and message at the Garrett Honor Roll at 10:30 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fire department banquet hall will be food, desserts, crafts and vendors. The Grumbling Gypsy Food Truck will be there. Razzle and Dazzle, the clowns, will be there for face painting and balloon animals for the children. At 11 a.m. will be a story and craft for all children. There will be opportunities to meet local first responders and see their vehicles, for fire truck rides and a free gift for the children. Vendors will be there from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. selling a variety of items, and there will be simple hair braiding and tinsel as well. At 12:30 p.m. will bea cake auction to raise money for the Heroes Fund. See the Facebook Page at Garrett VFD Auxiliary.

Gospel Music in the Valley

Gospel Music in the Valley Singspiration, 6 p.m. Sept. 11, at Sarver Community Church, 1101 Deeter Gap Road, Berlin. The Rev. Irvin Ernst.

Flight 93 Memorial Chapel events

Observing the 21st anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, the Flight 93 Memorial Chapel, 1504 Stutzmantown Road, Friedens, is presenting a program of music, speakers, prayers, and the tolling of the Thunderbell in honor of the heroes and their families. The program will begin at 9:50 a.m. and end at approximately 12 p.m. Sept. 11. The chapel will then remain open until dusk for tours. Free refreshments will be served throughout the afternoon.

Crafters participating in Ligonier Night Market

Shoppers will notice something different Sept. 15, at the monthly Ligonier Night Market — craft vendors. Artisans from throughout the region will participate in the final Ligonier Night Market of the year — selling handmade pottery, woodcrafts, clothing, artwork, jewelry and other unique items. The crafters will be among the more than 40 vendors scheduled to be held from 5 to 8 p.m. around The Diamond and along Main Street in historic downtown Ligonier. Hy-5, sponsored by Misty Heagan, Realtor, will provide live music Sept. 15 on the Diamond Park bandstand. The Ligonier Night Market is held from 5 to 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month through September. For news and updates, visit ligoniercountrymarket.com,ligonier.com, or the LCM’s Facebook page.

Log Art Theatre Academy - Aladdin

The Community Arts Center of Cambria County (CACCC) will be producing its first play throughLog Art Theatre Academy with Aladdin at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 and at 2 p.m. Sept. 18, in the M. Josephine Paul Family Museum of CACCC.Participating children and youth include ages 9 through 17 years. ArtReach’s adaptation of Aladdin presents the classic story of one young man’s quest to win the hand of his beautiful Princess. Through his daring and clever deeds, Aladdin defeats evil and brings goodness and peace to his kingdom. Information to purchase tickets is on the Community Arts Center’s website https://caccc.org/lata and all social media platforms.

Batman Day

To honor Batman Day 2022, the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center and the State Theater of Johnstown have joined forces to present two live theatrical performances celebrating Gotham’s Dark Knight at 7 p.m. Sept. 17, and at 1 p.m. Sept. 18, at Downtown Johnstown’s historic State Theater, 336 Main St., Johnstown. The play "Bill Finger: The Rise of the Bat" tells the story of the American comic strip, comic book, film and television writer Bill Finger. The intention of this play is to continue to shine a light on Finger’s achievements and give him the full honor that hedeserves. Tickets can be prepurchased online (https://www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com), or at the door. To punch up the festivities, the community is welcome to attend a Batman Day, free event, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 17. During this event, attendees, can pre-purchase tickets for the play, view live art demonstrations, and buy original artwork from Johnstown’s own illustrators Koa Beam, Glenn Klimeck, Matt Lamb, and K. Brandon Wilt. Other pop culture related merchandise from Buckethead’s Collectibles and Bent Wookee Comix will also be available.

Ladies Day Bash

The Mountain Laurel Chamber of Commerce (MLCC) along with King Legal Group LLC, BHHS The Preferred Realty Agent Josh Crowe and Somerset Trust Co.'s 9th annual Ladies Day Bash, is from 1-5 p.m. Sept. 18, (doors open at noon) at the Donegal Event Center, 113 Community Center Drive, Jones Mills. Mountain Top Mobile Concessions The Gyro Hut is the event’s official luncheon partner with three lunch choices. With the purchase of a ticket, ladies will be treated to a lunch, refreshments provided by Sarnelli’s Beer Distributor and Wine Cellar and Joe promises the return of wine spritzers, and dessert from the Country Pie Shoppe. Those attending will be eligible to $150 cash giveaways every hour with a $500 cash giveaway at 5 p.m.; $100 cash or $100 gift certificates every 15 minutes, short tips, instant tickets, 50/50 drawing, auctions, and Bingo. Only 300 tickets will be sold, and each ticket will have three lucky numbers. Tickets are available at: the MLCC office in Jones Mills, LHTC Broadband in Donegal, Shari Bukovac Bookkeeping in Melcroft, See-Mor’s All-Star Grill in Normalville and Mountain Pines Campground in Champion. For any questions or for additional information, contact the MLCC office 724-593-8900, mlcc@mlchamber.com, or check out the website, www.mlchamber.com.

"Still Listening" speaker series

The Dunnings Creek Friends Meeting (Quakers) will present the first in its ‘Still Listening’ guest speaker series on local history in September at the historic Dunnings Creek Friends Meetinghouse (also known as the Old Brick Quaker Church), 285 Old Quaker Church Road, Fishertown, as well as online via Zoom, at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21. Journalist Cody McDevitt of Somerset, author of "Banished From Johnstown: Racist Backlash in Western Pennsylvania"(2020), will tell the little-known history of the time in 1923 when Black and Hispanic residents were evicted and forced to flee Johnstown in fear for their lives. This is considered one of the worst civil rights injustices in Pennsylvania history, yet few local people are aware that it even happened. After the presentation, the author will be available to answer questions, and copies of the book will be available for sale. The event will be held There is no admission charge. Light refreshments

DeVilbiss reunion

The former DeVilbiss employees are having an informal reunion at Oakhurst Grille, at noon Sept 24. RSVP by Sept. 14 to Brenda Winkelman 412-451-8580.

Scarecrow Festival

The 11th Georgian Place Scarecrow Festival is Sept. 17. To enter a scarecrow in the contest or for more information, message the Georgian Place Scarecrow Festival @gpscarecrowfestival. #gpscarecrowfestival.

Friends of NRA fundraiser

Somerset County Friends of NRA annual fundraiser on behalf of the NRA Foundation is at 2 p.m. Sept. 18, at the Bakersville fire hall, 2143 Bakersville-Edie Road, Somerset. Dinner starts at 4 p.m. Banquet and raffle highlights include dinner, raffles, auctions and a chance to win NRA guns, gear, decor and collectibles.

Jackie’s Garden Works Rooftop Concert Series

Jackie’s Garden Works Concert Series invites music lovers of all ages to enjoy live performances, food and drinks in one of Johnstown's unique venues. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. at the rooftop terrace atop of the ArtWorks Building, 413 Third Ave., Johnstown. The rooftop garden includes a large deck, native plant garden, a pergola, and a live flower feature wall. Sept. 24 – Jason Kuuch Quintet with the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra. Oct. 22 — The Evergreens.

Mt. Davis Gravel Grinder

The 5th annual Mt. Davis Gravel Grinder at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 24, rain or shine, is a gravel road bicycle race on a course that will take you up and over the highest point in the state. Proceeds to volunteer fire departments of Somerset County to support the local townships and boroughs along the course. The venue starts at the Somerset County Fairgrounds in Meyersdale. There are long and short courses. Cash and prizes. Free T-shirt to the first 100 registered. Post race part includes grub and beverage. www.mtdavisgravelgrinder.com.

I Love Lucy “Babalu! Chaos at the Cabana!”

The Community Arts Center of Cambria County is bringing another Log Art Theatre Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre production with I Love Lucy “Babalu! Chaos at the Cabana!” Sept. 24 — dinner served at 6 p.m., and Sept. 25 — dinner served at 1 p.m. (matinee), performedby Iron Bridge Dinner Theatre in the Atelier and Studio on the second floor of the Arts Center, 1217 Menoher Boulevard, in the Westmont section of Johnstown. I Love Lucy “Babalu! Chaos at the Cabana!” is a hysterical comedy that is full of twists and turns, love, death and betrayal. This production will have an evening and matinee performance and include a catered meal from Joey Del's 2001 Caterers, the murder mystery, wine for purchase, 50/50, and a questionnaire with prizes for those attendees who can figure out “whodunit”. Menu is garden tossed salad with Italian dressing, chicken parmigiano, Germelli pasta ala olio with marinara sauce, Italian green beans, double chocolate cake. Wine for purchase from Vin De Matrix Winery. For more information and to purchase tickets, call the Community Arts Center of Cambria County at 814-255-6515 or visit the Community Arts Center’s website (www.caccc.org). Tickets for the Play-Only performances will also be available for purchase at the door. Proceeds from the event benefit the Community Arts Center of Cambria County.

Recycling Collection Day

Recycling Collection Day is between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sept. 24, at Friedens Lutheran Church. There is no cost to drop off recyclables. Corrugated cardboard, newspaper, office paper, mixed paper, aluminum cans, plastic no. 1, and plastic no. 2 will be accepted. Rinse and empty the bottles and cans and flatten the cardboard. All materials dropped off must be separated. There will be seven separate containers set up for each recyclable material. They will all be recycled through Gateway Recycling.

Car/Tractor Show and Corn Hole

A Car/Tractor Show to benefit the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Co., will be held Sept. 24, at the Shanksville Community Grove, 1291 Cornerstone Road, Shanksville. Car/Tractor Show starts at 2 p.m. Judging starts at 4 p.m. Prizes to be presented at 5 p.m. All show vehicles welcome. Prizes for best of show and runner up. Classes include classic, late model, tractor and fire apparatus. Live music by Ridgemont High the Ultimate 80s Band. Live music from 6-9 p.m. Corn Hole Tournament registration from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bags fly at 1 p.m. Per player registration fee, 50/50 payout. Cash awarded for top four teams. Blind draw. Bring your own bags. Small games of chance. Food and drink available for purchase.

Fall Basket Party

A fall basket party, benefitting the Nardecchia Spay/Neuter Fund, will be held Sept. 25, at the Richland fire hall, 1321 Scalp Ave., Johnstown. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Drawings start at 2 p.m. More than 200 baskets, money tree, basket of cheer, lottery tree. Donation includes 25 basket tickets and light lunch. Bring a bag of cat food and receive 25 extra basket tickets free. No canned food. No treats. Bags must be 3# or more. Pet food to be donated to local pet food pantries. For tickets call Dianna at 814-244-8073, or LuAnn at 814-445-7473.

Dine in or take out spaghetti dinner

The Knights of Columbus of St. John's Parish in New Baltimore is sponsoring a dine in or take out spaghetti dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25. The dinner includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread and dessert. Pre-order online by sending an email to dwambaugh@dioceseaj.org or call 814-733-2210. Leave your name, phone number, preferred time of pick-up and the number of adult and child orders. Meals may be picked up at St. John's hall in New Baltimore. Payment should be made at time of pick-up. Walk-ins are also welcome. All proceeds are donated to local food banks and local charities.

"Loretta Hummel & Country Grass"

Loretta Hummel & Couontry Grass will bring country Gospel and Bluegrass performance at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26, at the Springs Historical Society, 1711 Springs Road, Springs. Multi-award winner from the Country Gospel Music Association, Eastern Division. 814-442-4594 www.springspa.org and Facebook.

Celebrating a Legacy

Celebrating a Legacy at 6 p.m. Sept. 30, at Sunnehanna Country Club, 1000 Sunnehanna Dr., Johnstown. The 2022 honorees are Mark Ed, Natalie Kurchak, Dan Helsel and Rosie Sida. The evening includes a cash bar, silent auction, dinner of tossed salad, chicken paprikash with rice, green beans, and chocolate lava cake, entertainment and recognition awards. All reservations and payments are due by Sept. 23. For more information, visit caccc.org or call 814-255-6515. Proceeds benefit the Community Arts Center of Cambria County.

Steam train ride

Experience the sights, sounds and smells that was once associated with steam travel with the Rockwood Historical Society Oct. 15. They will travel to Cumberland, Maryland and board the steam train at 11 a.m. to ride to Frostburg, Maryland, for lunch at the Toasted Goat in the old Gunther Hotel. Contact Cindy Hoover at 814-289-9533 for reservations. Both the ride and lunch must be prepaid by Oct. 1.

JSO tickets

Season 94 of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra tickets on sale. This season JSO is celebrating the talents of the hometown musicians at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center. Concerts include Shawn Roth from Richland High School + Bolero, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22; Home for the Holidays, orchestra led by music director James Blachly and Johnstown Symphony Chorus led by Jeffrey Webb, at 3 p.m. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10; Kathy Voytko, who graduated from Bishop McCort High School, and open mic, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11; and Sibelius and Beethoven with MCG, with concertmaster Maureen Conlon Gutierrez, at 7:30 p.m. March 11. johnstownsymphony.org/hometown94.