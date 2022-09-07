ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, OH

Norwayne girls soccer brings light to suicide prevention before Tuesday's win

By Staff report
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago

Sports have often been a vehicle to portray bigger, more important ideas.

Tuesday was one of those days at Norwayne.

Norwayne's Maci Kimberlin helped organize a pregame moment of silence for national suicide prevention awareness month. She wrote a message for the crowd as the team brought awareness to suicide prevention before the game, something that is personal to Kimberlin.

"I believe that mental health is more important than people may realize, and it should be recognized by everyone that mental health matters and it is not something to be overlooked," Kimberlin said in the message. "This topic is very important to me. On Aug.10, 2020, I tried to take my own life. Although I continue to battle with depression and anxiety, with the help of my friends and family, I get stronger every day.

"I couldn't be more grateful for everyone's love and support. If you know anyone who is struggling with mental health, please talk to them or contact a medical professional and get them the help they need."

Kimberlin's message was read before a moment of silence at Community Stadium.

Once the game started, the Norwayne girls continued their stellar form, picking up a 6-1 conference win over Smithville.

Shelby Vaughn proved to be impossible for the Smithies to stop, scoring four more goals to add to her prolific junior season.

Annabel Stanley and Leah Rufener also scored for the Bobcats, who outshot the Smithies 23-8, including 13-5 on goal. Maria Rickett had an assist for Norwayne and Sydney Emler had five saves in goal.

Norwayne surrendered an own goal in the final minutes.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Norwayne girls soccer brings light to suicide prevention before Tuesday's win

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creston, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Creston, OH
Sports
City
Smithville, OH
wwnytv.com

Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
WOOSTER, OH
WKYC

Avon girl who had heart transplant goes to kindergarten

AVON, Ohio — Spend just a few minutes with 5-year-old Emma Detwiler, and try not to smile. She's fun and fierce, smart and funky. And, she's not afraid to take on challenges, despite dealing with her own. When asked how brave she was, Emma said:. "More braver than I...
AVON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Suicide Prevention
whbc.com

Eight Across Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne Face Federal Drug Charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A large cocaine distribution network has been taken down across Stark, Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties. This, with the indictment of eight people led by a 40-year-old Orrville man. Arnuflo Gomez-Araiza and the other seven men are charged with ‘conspiracy to distribute controlled...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Medina County

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a vehicle struck and killed 61-year-old man late Friday as he was walking along a Medina County roadway. The highway patrol has identified the victim as Alan E. Herrington, of Wadsworth. Troopers said the crash happened at 8:17 p.m....
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

One dead in New Philadelphia crash

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) Officials are investigating a fatal car crash in New Philadelphia that happened Thursday The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the vehicle, operated by 68-year-old Rhonda Horner, was traveling northbound on State Route 800 when the crash happened. She was transported from the scene to Autumn Hospital where she was pronounced dead. […]
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron middle school student taken to hospital after eating THC gummies

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron middle school student was hospitalized after the student and 7 others ingested Cannabis Gummies at school Tuesday. The incident happened at Litchfield Middle school. All of the students were released to their parents or guardians and had been experiencing varying degrees of nausea and...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Update: Missing Canton man found

Don Freddrick Davidson, 61, was reported missing Thursday morning after he walked away from his home on 14th Street NW in Canton and did not return. Davidson has dementia and law enforcement was worried for his safety.
CANTON, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Living the “Sweet” Life in Aurora

As natives of Aurora, Megan and Hobie Sweet chose to stay where they have decades of roots to raise their young family. In the community, they feel comfortable and at home, they know everybody by name and with extended family close by, they have built a foundation for years to come.
AURORA, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy