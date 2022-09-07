ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon Daily News

Federal investigators find child labor violations at 3 Dunkin' locations, including Palmyra

By Matthew Toth, Lebanon Daily News
 3 days ago
A federal investigation found that a Dunkin' franchisee violated child labor laws for 14- and 15-year-olds, affecting 39 minors in Dauphin and Lebanon counties.

Franchisee Akshar Ashish LLC permitted 14- and 15- year-olds to work outside permissible hours at its locations, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division said Tuesday. Akshar Ashish is headquartered in Hershey.

Officials said the violations involved 39 minors employed at Dunkin’ Palmyra, located at 101 N. Larkspur Drive; Dunkin’ Hershey, at 605 Park Ave; and Dunkin’ Hummelstown, at 233 Hershey Road.

“Employers who choose to hire young workers have a legal responsibility to know and abide by the federal laws that govern their employment," Wage and Hour District Director Alfonso Gristina said in a news release. "These obligations include ensuring minors only work during permitted hours, so employment does not interfere with their education, health and well-being."

These actions violated the child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to officials.

Investigators found that the franchisee permitted 14- and 15-year-olds to work more than three hours a day on a school day, work past 7 p.m. on a school night, work more than 18 hours a week during a regular school week, work more than eight hours on a non-school day and work past 9 p.m. during summer break.

Dunkin' spokesperson Jack D'amato told the Lebanon Daily News that "Dunkin’ does not comment on any pending litigation involving our franchisees." Representatives of Akshar Ashish LLC could not be reached for comment

Following the investigation, federal officials said Akshar Ashish LLC agreed to enter into an enhanced compliance agreement with the division to ensure future compliance with the Fair Labor Standards Act.

As part of the agreement, the employer paid a civil penalty in the amount of $24,332 due to the willful nature of the violations. Additionally, it agreed to conduct child labor training with supervisors and managers; provide relevant child labor publications to minors, parents and guardians of minors under the age of 16, supervisors and managers; and establish an internal phone number for employees to report child labor violations anonymously.

The employer also agreed to require minors to wear different colored name tags so managers can easily identify those under 16 years of age, and place signage and stop stickers on hazardous equipment.

For more information about young workers’ rights and other employee rights enforced by the division, residents can contact the Department of Labor's toll-free helpline at 866-487-9243.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

IN THIS ARTICLE
