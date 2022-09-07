ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Perfect House Lives On Windy Terrace Circle

Remodeled predominantly in 2019, this house was (and is) way ahead of its time. Dave Perry Miller’s Michele Balady Beach said it’s just incredible. From the moment you step inside. It’s so filled with light and the Japanese Maple out back is HUGE and frames the windows. She said it’s breathtaking year-round, but in Spring it’s really, really something.
DALLAS, TX
This Winnetka Heights Charmer Has My Heart

I feel like the older I get, the more charming Oak Cliff gets. Especially Winnetka Heights. Winnetka Heights is one of the only single-family neighborhoods in Dallas where you can truly walk to restaurants and shops. Good ones, too. Favorites that have been around a minute mixed with new ones that “you just HAVE to try.”
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Brittany Cobb Has Houses in Dallas and Fort Worth. So We Toured Them Both

Though a house is inherently personal, visiting Brittany Cobb’s home feels more like flipping through the pages of her autobiography. Throughout the Highland Park house that she shares with her husband, Michael, and two children, there are odes to cherished relatives; relics from her early 20s, when she first started exploring flea markets to furnish her first post-grad apartment in Hell’s Kitchen, New York; elements of her work and wanderlust; and more than a few hints at her California roots.
FORT WORTH, TX
Allie Beth Allman & Associates’ New Catherine Cole Collective Provides a Serious Advantage

In 2021 Catherine Cole joined Allie Beth Allman & Associates, Dallas’s top luxury brokerage. After only one month, she was recognized as a Top Producer in the firm. For Cathy, 2022 started with significant momentum and has continued. She works with relocation clients, and multi-million-dollar listings, and stays on top of one of America’s most dynamic markets.
DALLAS, TX
Tex-Mex visionary Mico Rodriguez returns to his roots with Doce Mesas at The Hill

FOLLOWING A WEEKDAY LUNCH RUSH AT HIS NEWEST RESTAURANT DOCE MESAS on Walnut Hill, esteemed restaurateur Michael “Mico” Rodriguez sits on the back patio chatting with chefs and other staffers. It’s 100 degrees, but the man who founded Mi Cocina 20 years ago is dressed head-to-toe in white, flashing a brilliant smile and looking quite cool, both in the literal and poetic sense.
DALLAS, TX
The Fly-Eatin’, Dead-Playin’ Power Couple of Cowtown

If you were eight years old or thereabouts in Fort Worth in the late 1950s, when it came to local power couples, never mind your Nancy and Perry Bass, your Ruth Carter and J. Lee Johnson III, your Cornelia and Bayard Friedman. Nosiree. To the Hula Hoop-and-hopscotch set, the power couple was a he named “Mickey” and a she named “Amanda.”
FORT WORTH, TX
Choo Choo! 8 Places to Take Train-Loving Kids in Dallas

If your mini conductor goes off the rails for all things trains, there are plenty of thrilling Dallas train rides and engaging train museums that will have kids whistling like a steam engine with excitement. Your little locomotive lovers keep up with Thomas the Tank Engine on television, and make...
DALLAS, TX
5 restaurants planning to open locations in Keller, Northeast Fort Worth

Chicago street food restaurant Portillo’s is opening a location in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Portillo’s) 1. Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. www.torchystacos.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
Topgolf to Impact DFW With Another Venue

Topgolf is pursuing plans to build a new golf entertainment complex in Grand Prairie, which will make it the fifth North Texas location when it opens. The popular Dallas-based driving range and entertainment business is working with Grand Prairie officials to finalize plans to build a new Topgolf location near the city’s EpicCentral entertainment district, the company said Thursday.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
The Perry-Miller Streiff Group Dishes on The New Real Estate Market

We’ve become accustomed to a crazy real estate situation. For two years, it was almost as if you could mumble about selling in your sleep, and there would be a line of people outside the door at sunrise. When you can’t leave your house, much less go on a vacation, real estate is the one thing you can do. You can buy, sell, trade up, or downsize. That’s what seemingly everyone did. Thankfully, the pandemic has waned, and we are back to an almost normal market.
DALLAS, TX
White Rock Lake Task Force Celebrates 25 Years of Advocacy

Thanks to the dedicated efforts of East Dallas-area advocates, the White Rock Lake Task Force is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The Task Force is comprised of stalwart representatives from 17 neighborhood associations, numerous nonprofit organizations that serve the park, recreational users’ groups, and various environmental groups. The Task Force coordinates with the staff of the Dallas Parks and Recreation Department and Dallas City Council District 9 Park Board Representative Maria Hasbany.
DALLAS, TX
Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants 2022 List Features Two in North Texas

Bon Appétit released its list of the 50 best new restaurants in America Thursday, and two North Texas restaurants are among the others: El Rincón del Maíz in Garland and La Onda in Fort Worth. Great news for Garland and Fort Worth, but sad news for Dallas, which had its fair share of exciting restaurant openings this year that didn’t quite make it.
GARLAND, TX
