New York State Trooper injured in hit-and-run
PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Trooper was injured during a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Westchester County, police said on Friday. The Trooper had their marked car parked on the shoulder of I-95 south around the 15-mile mark in Port Chester when the crash occurred. The Trooper was out of the […]
Hudson Valley Driver Trying To Pass Cars Causes Fatal Crash
One driver is dead because another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
Strange Bug Attaches Itself to Car in the Hudson Valley
The other afternoon I was driving around because I had to stop at a few stores and when I was getting out of the car I noticed something on my back window. At first, I thought it was a leaf that just was kicked up and I went into the store. When I went into the second store, I noticed the "leaf" was in the exact same spot and hadn't moved....weird right?
32-Year-Old From Beacon Accused Of Assaulting Trooper After I-84 Crash
A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after he allegedly attacked a New York State trooper and fought with others following his arrest for DWI. The incident took place in Orange County around 11 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, at 11 p.m. at the Wallkill Rest Area off I-84 in Wallkill.
PD: Suicidal New York Man Killed Woman In Hudson Valley
A man who was pulled from jumping off a local bridge is accused of murdering a Hudson Valley woman. On September 1, 2022, around 7:40 a.m., the Ulster Police Department, along with the New York State Police responded to a 911 call for a suicidal man on the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.
Drivers identified in fatal Dutchess County crash
New York State Police have identified the victim and driver of a fatal crash in Pleasant Valley. Erin Clancy, 50, of Stanford, was killed, and Camay Pryce, 33, of Poughkeepsie, was seriously injured in the crash.
Photos: Tanker With 8,000 Gallons of Tar Crashes In Hudson Valley
A tanker trailer filled with 8,000 gallons of tar overturned in the Hudson Valley. Police are trying to determine what happened. On Thursday, deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office confirmed a semi-truck with a tanker trailer was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the Town of Esopus. Tanker...
This Weekend: Bike Run for Hudson Valley Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident
Ride for Sal Carbone takes place Saturday at Juan Murphy's in Poughkeepsie. It was reported last month by Hudson Valley Post that Sal Carbone of Hyde Park, the owner of Marino's Barber Shop in Poughkeepsie, was injured in a "terrible motorcycle accident" after being hit by an alleged drunk driver in Dutchess County. Carbone is still on the road to recovery and a GoFundMe has reached just over $20,000 of the $25,000 goal.
Dangling Electrical Wire Shuts Down New York State Thruway
CLARKSTOWN, NY – Are you wondering what all of the traffic was about and the...
Many Hudson Valley Drivers Are Breaking the Law on Rte 9
Is there a written rule about driving on Rte 9 that I don't know about?. I have been driving for quite sometime now. I've had my license since the early 2000's. I grew up in Michigan. I always thought I was a good driver seeing as how I grew up near the Detroit. A place known as 'The Motor City' to the entire world but I don't think I became a real driver until I got my New York license. I had a lot to learn and you can learn a lot by driving in the Hudson Valley and quickly. Just spending 10 minutes on the Taconic is like 2 weeks worth of driver's education courses in my opinion.
Can NY State Limit the Speed of Your Vehicle? Yes! As Soon as 2024!
Starting in 2024 you may never get a speeding ticket again. If one New York State Senator has his way you literally would not be capable of exceeding the speed limit in your vehicle. Get used to the term 'Intelligent Speed Assistance' or ISA because if Senate Bill S9528 is...
Here’s How Many Legal Marijuana Shops Will Be In Each New York State Region
Each region in New York State will have a limited number of legal adult-use marijuana dispensaries. It certainly won't be a free-for-all with dispensaries on every corner. Based on the population, each region will receive a certain number of licenses. Here's a look at how many licenses for recreational cannabis shops will be issued for each region in New York. Keep in mind the number listed is the maximum, but there is no guarantee that amount of licenses will be granted, so there could be fewer dispensaries.
Save a Child’s Heart Fundraising scam might have caught you in DeWitt
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The DeWitt Police Department has three suspects in mind after police received an inquiry regarding solicitors walking in the roadway and causing a traffic hazard along the area of Erie Blvd. E. and Bridge Street. The people allegedly wore shirts and held signs depicting the organization’s name, presented paperwork bearing the charity’s […]
New York State Man’s Brutal Obituary Written By Son Goes Viral
I think its fair to say at some point in life, we all wonder what our obituaries will say. Were we successful? Were we kind? Did we lead a life worth remembering? For one New York State man, the answer to the first two are hard noes, but he may be remembered most for his viral obituary.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Poughkeepsie Man Falls to His Death from Bridge
BEACON – The man killed on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge minutes before 10 p.m. on Tuesday fell through a gap between the roadway and the pedestrian walkway, State Police said on Wednesday. Troopers said Paul Montenero, 29, of the Town of Poughkeepsie got out of his vehicle when it became...
School Bus Issues in the Hudson Valley Have Many Parents Angry
Almost every school district in the Hudson Valley is dealing with some sort of problem with their kids getting to school this year. It's been well documented over the last few years that there is a widespread shortage of school bus drivers. The shortage is being felt in many of the Hudson Valley school districts and parents are looking for answers.
ALERT: Phony Telephone Scam Happening in Putnam County, NY
It's sad that someone would do this and it creates another issue that we need to be mindful of. There's so much going on in our world and it's sad that we have to worry about other people causing trouble and abusing the way we use the phone system. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department's Instagram page recently put out a statement and explained the latest bizarre scam that has been going on in the area.
Who’s to Blame for Counterfeit Bills in the Hudson Valley?
To the frustration of Hudson Valley residents, more "motion picture money" has made its way into circulation, this time in New Paltz, NY. Film and television crews have recently spent record amounts of real money in our area, but are they to blame for the recent influx of fake bills being spent in real life?
9 water main breaks reported in DeWitt
Update: The water main breaks in DeWitt appear to be cleared Friday night, according to the town’s water department website. Town officials did not confirm the breaks were repaired. They did not respond to attempts to reach them. Original article:. DeWitt, N.Y. — The town of DeWitt is reporting...
Holes-in-one for Central New York golfers as of Sept. 9
Here’s a list of holes-in-one and other recent accomplishments by Central New York golfers:. Teddy Trespasz, Sept. 8, on the 146-yard, No. 6 hole at Onondaga using an 8-iron. Witnessed by: Ted Trespasz and Lee Trespasz.
