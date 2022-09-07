ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishkill, NY

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

New York State Trooper injured in hit-and-run

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Trooper was injured during a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Westchester County, police said on Friday. The Trooper had their marked car parked on the shoulder of I-95 south around the 15-mile mark in Port Chester when the crash occurred. The Trooper was out of the […]
PORT CHESTER, NY
101.5 WPDH

Strange Bug Attaches Itself to Car in the Hudson Valley

The other afternoon I was driving around because I had to stop at a few stores and when I was getting out of the car I noticed something on my back window. At first, I thought it was a leaf that just was kicked up and I went into the store. When I went into the second store, I noticed the "leaf" was in the exact same spot and hadn't moved....weird right?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rush, NY
City
Fishkill, NY
Fishkill, NY
Crime & Safety
101.5 WPDH

This Weekend: Bike Run for Hudson Valley Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident

Ride for Sal Carbone takes place Saturday at Juan Murphy's in Poughkeepsie. It was reported last month by Hudson Valley Post that Sal Carbone of Hyde Park, the owner of Marino's Barber Shop in Poughkeepsie, was injured in a "terrible motorcycle accident" after being hit by an alleged drunk driver in Dutchess County. Carbone is still on the road to recovery and a GoFundMe has reached just over $20,000 of the $25,000 goal.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Trooper#Trooper Rush#The New York State Police
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Many Hudson Valley Drivers Are Breaking the Law on Rte 9

Is there a written rule about driving on Rte 9 that I don't know about?. I have been driving for quite sometime now. I've had my license since the early 2000's. I grew up in Michigan. I always thought I was a good driver seeing as how I grew up near the Detroit. A place known as 'The Motor City' to the entire world but I don't think I became a real driver until I got my New York license. I had a lot to learn and you can learn a lot by driving in the Hudson Valley and quickly. Just spending 10 minutes on the Taconic is like 2 weeks worth of driver's education courses in my opinion.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here’s How Many Legal Marijuana Shops Will Be In Each New York State Region

Each region in New York State will have a limited number of legal adult-use marijuana dispensaries. It certainly won't be a free-for-all with dispensaries on every corner. Based on the population, each region will receive a certain number of licenses. Here's a look at how many licenses for recreational cannabis shops will be issued for each region in New York. Keep in mind the number listed is the maximum, but there is no guarantee that amount of licenses will be granted, so there could be fewer dispensaries.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hudsonvalleypress.com

Poughkeepsie Man Falls to His Death from Bridge

BEACON – The man killed on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge minutes before 10 p.m. on Tuesday fell through a gap between the roadway and the pedestrian walkway, State Police said on Wednesday. Troopers said Paul Montenero, 29, of the Town of Poughkeepsie got out of his vehicle when it became...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
105.5 The Wolf

School Bus Issues in the Hudson Valley Have Many Parents Angry

Almost every school district in the Hudson Valley is dealing with some sort of problem with their kids getting to school this year. It's been well documented over the last few years that there is a widespread shortage of school bus drivers. The shortage is being felt in many of the Hudson Valley school districts and parents are looking for answers.
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

ALERT: Phony Telephone Scam Happening in Putnam County, NY

It's sad that someone would do this and it creates another issue that we need to be mindful of. There's so much going on in our world and it's sad that we have to worry about other people causing trouble and abusing the way we use the phone system. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department's Instagram page recently put out a statement and explained the latest bizarre scam that has been going on in the area.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

9 water main breaks reported in DeWitt

Update: The water main breaks in DeWitt appear to be cleared Friday night, according to the town’s water department website. Town officials did not confirm the breaks were repaired. They did not respond to attempts to reach them. Original article:. DeWitt, N.Y. — The town of DeWitt is reporting...
DEWITT, NY
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy